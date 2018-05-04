Tramaine Isabell leaving Drexel after graduating, Dave Beatty going to La Salle

Mike Jensen is a general assignment reporter for the Inquirer and Daily News. Among other assignments, he writes "Off Campus," a regular column on college sports for the Inquirer. A staff writer with the Inquirer since 1988, Jensen covered college basketball and football beats for 15 years, wrote about soccer from 10 countries on five continents, and was assigned to the Kentucky Derby the year of Smarty Jones. He won Eclipse Awards for his coverage of Smarty Jones and Barbaro.

Drexel announced Friday that junior guard Tramaine Isabell, the team’s leading scorer last season after tranferring in from Missouri, has told the school he plans to graduate this summer and leave the program. Isabell, who averaged 21 points a game, could go to another school as a graduate transfer, becoming immediately eligible, or turn professional.

“Tramaine has expressed a strong desire to graduate college this summer,” Drexel coach Zach Spiker said in a statement. “No time is ever the right time to replace your leading scorer, especially early September. However, having this information now allows us to do two things. We can support Tramaine and his personal process to graduate and pursue other opportunities, and we can also now evaluate and pursue talented players that otherwise would not have access to Drexel in mid-September.”

Meanwhile, Imhotep Charter graduate Dave Beatty announced on Instagram that he was transferring from South Carolina to La Salle, marking him as Ashley Howard’s first incoming player since the former Villanova assistant took over the Explorers. Beatty, who averaged 3 points a game in 11.8 minutes of playing time as a reserve guard, will sit out 2018-19 and have three seasons of eligibility.

Beatty, who had also attended Archbishop Carroll and St. Benedicts (N.J.) in high school before attending Imhotep as a senior, had considered La Salle out of high school before committing to the Gamecocks. He also had been recruited by Georgetown and Maryland.