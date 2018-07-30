Drexel to open its basketball season at Eastern Michigan and Rutgers

Drexel will open its men’s basketball season Nov. 9 at Eastern Michigan and then visit Rutgers two days later, the school announced Monday as it released its 13-game nonconference schedule.
The Dragons will play two Big Five teams, visiting La Salle on Nov. 17 and hosting Temple on Dec. 22 at the Palestra.
Among the other non-conference opponents is Maryland-Baltimore County, which Drexel will host on Dec. 8. Last season, UMBC became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament when the Retrievers defeated Virginia.
On Dec. 16, Drexel will face Quinnipiac as part of a tripleheader at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Two days later, the Dragons will visit UConn.
Coach Zach Spiker enters his third season at Drexel, which went 13-20 overall and 6-12 in the Colonial Athletic Association last season.
Drexel’s Nonconference Schedule
Nov. 9: at Eastern Michigan
Nov. 11: at Rutgers
Nov. 14: Bryn Athyn
Nov. 17: at La Salle
Nov. 21: Boston University
Nov. 25: at Bowling Green
Nov. 28: N.J.I.T.
Dec. 1: Robert Morris
Dec. 5: Loyola (Md.)
Dec. 8: UMBC
Dec. 16: Quinnipiac (at Mohegan Sun)
Dec. 18: at UConn
Dec. 22: Temple (Palestra)