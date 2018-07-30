Imhotep's Tykee Smith uses mental preparation to become one of Pennsylvania's top football prospects

Drexel to open its basketball season at Eastern Michigan and Rutgers Jul 30

Kurk Lee (right) and his Drexel teammates will start the season on the road.

Drexel will open its men’s basketball season Nov. 9 at Eastern Michigan and then visit Rutgers two days later, the school announced Monday as it released its 13-game nonconference schedule.

The Dragons will play two Big Five teams, visiting La Salle on Nov. 17 and hosting Temple on Dec. 22 at the Palestra.

Among the other non-conference opponents is Maryland-Baltimore County, which Drexel will host on Dec. 8. Last season, UMBC became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament when the Retrievers defeated Virginia.

On Dec. 16, Drexel will face Quinnipiac as part of a tripleheader at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Two days later, the Dragons will visit UConn.

Coach Zach Spiker enters his third season at Drexel, which went 13-20 overall and 6-12 in the Colonial Athletic Association last season.

Drexel’s Nonconference Schedule

Nov. 9: at Eastern Michigan

Nov. 11: at Rutgers

Nov. 14: Bryn Athyn

Nov. 17: at La Salle

Nov. 21: Boston University

Nov. 25: at Bowling Green

Nov. 28: N.J.I.T.

Dec. 1: Robert Morris

Dec. 5: Loyola (Md.)

Dec. 8: UMBC

Dec. 16: Quinnipiac (at Mohegan Sun)

Dec. 18: at UConn

Dec. 22: Temple (Palestra)