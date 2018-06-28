Drexel basketball's conference schedule released

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Zach Spiker is entering his third season as Drexel head coach.

Drexel will open its Colonial Athletic Association schedule with Northeastern and close the schedule with the Huskies. The Dragons’ first CAA game is Dec. 28 at Northeastern and the final conference game is March 2 against Northeastern in Philadelphia.

The CAA announced the conference schedules on Thursday with the non-conference games to be released later.

Schools in the 10-team league will play an 18-game conference schedule, with a home-and-home series with each team.

The 2019 CAA championship will be held March 9-12 at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Beginning in 2020, the tournament will be held in Washington, D.C. for three years.

In coach Zach Spiker’s second season, the Dragons were 13-20 and 6-12 in the CAA.

Drexel’s CAA schedule (times subject to change)

Dec. 28 at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

Jan. 3 vs. Elon, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 vs. William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Jan. 10 at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 at UNCW, 2 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs. Towson, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 vs. James Madison, 2 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Jan. 31 at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 at Elon, 7 p.m.

Feb. 7 vs. UNCW, 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 vs. Charleston, 4 p.m.

Feb. 14 at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Towson, 2 p.m.

Feb. 23 vs. Delaware, 5 p.m.

Feb. 28 vs. Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Mar 2 vs. Northeastern, 4 p.m.