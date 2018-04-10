Drexel basketball lands Zach Walton, swingman from junior college in Washington state

A source at Drexel confirmed an earlier ESPN report that Zach Walton, a 6-foot-6 swingman from Edmonds Community College in Lynnwood, Washington, has made an oral commitment to the Dragons.
Walton will have two years of eligibility remaining. This season he averaged 20.8 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 41.8 percent from three-point range.
College basketball’s national letter of intent signing window opens Wednesday.
Walton is the second recruit for Drexel coach Zach Spiker, joining Coletrain Washington, a 6-4 guard from Quaker Valley High School just outside of Pittsburgh, who signed during the early signing period in November.
