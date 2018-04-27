Friday's Penn Relays schedule of events

Friday's Schedule
RUNNING
College Men's 400m Hurdles Championship 9 a.m.
High School Boys' 4x800 Small Schools 9:20-9:30
High School Boys' 4x800 Large Schools 9:40-9:50
PIAA JV/9 Boys 4x100 10
PIAA JV/9 Girls 4x100 10:02
PIAA Middle School Boys 4x100 10:04
PIAA Middle School Girls 4x100 10:06
Camden Diocese Boys 4x100 10:08
Camden Diocese Girls 4x100 10:10
South Jersey Middle School Boys 4x100 10:12
South Jersey Middle School Girls 4x100 10:14
Wilmington Diocese Boys 4x100 10:16
Wilmington Diocese Girls 4x100 10:18
Philadelphia Archdiocese Junior Boys 4x100 10:20
Philadelphia Archdiocese Junior Girls 4x100 10:22
Philadelphia Archdiocese Senior Boys 4x100 10:24
Philadelphia Archdiocese Senior Girls 4x100 10:26
Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Small Schools Boys 4x100 10:28
Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Small Schools Girls 4x100 10:30
Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Large Schools Boys 4x100 10:32
Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Large Schools Girls 4x100 10:34
Philadelphia Area Private & Charter Schools Boys 4x100 10:36
Philadelphia Area Private & Charter Schools Girls 4x100 10:38
High School Boys' 4x100 (Heats) 10:40-12:05 p.m.
High School Boys' Prep School 4x100 Independent 12:25
Phila. Elementary 4th Grade Shuttle Relay 12:30
Phila. Elementary 5th Grade Shuttle Relay 12:45
Phila. 6th Grade Shuttle Relay 1
College Men's 4x100 (Heats) 12:30
College Women's 4x100 Championship of America Invitational 12:55
College Women's 4x100 College 1
College Women's 4x100 Eastern 1
High School Girls' 4x800 Championship of America 1:05
College Women's 4x1500 Championship of America Invitational 1:15
College Men's 4x200 (Heats) 1:35
College Women's 4x200 (Heats) 1:55
High School Girls' 4x100 Northeast 2:20
High School Girls' 4x100 National 2:22
High School Girls' 4x100 International 2:24
High School Girls' 4x100 Championship of America 2:27
Special Olympics 4x100 2:30
Special Olympics 4x100 Unified 2:32
College Men's Distance Medley 2:35
College Men's Shuttle Hurdles Championship of America Invitational 3
Olympic Development Men's Shuttle Hurdles 4x110m 3:10
College Women's Shuttle Hurdles Championship of America Invitational 3:20
College Men's 110m Hurdles (Heats) 3:40
College Women's 100m Hurdles (Heats) 3:55
Special Olympics Boys 100m dash 3
Special Olympics Girls 100m dash 3:03
Masters Men's 100m dash 40 and older 3:05
Masters Men's 100m dash 45 and older 3:07
Masters Men's 100m dash 50 and older 3:09
Masters Men's 100m dash 55 and older 3:11
Masters Men's 100m dash 60 and older 3:13
Masters Men's 100m dash 65 and older 3:15
Masters Men's 100m dash 70 and older 3:18
Masters Women's 100m dash 40 and older 3:20
College Men's 100m dash (Heats) 3:25
College Women's 100m dash (Heats) 3:35
College Men's 4x400 (Heats) 4:15
College Men's 4x400 CTC 4:55
College Men's 4x400 Pop Haddleton MAC 5
High School Girls' 4x400 Championship of America 5:05
College Men's Distance Medley Championship of America Invitational 5:15
High School Boys' Distance Medley Championship of America 5:30
High School Boys' Mile Run Championship 5:45
High School Boys' 3000m Championship 5:50
College Women's Sprint Medley Championship of America Invitational 6:05
College Women's Sprint Medley College 6:10
College Men's Sprint Medley Championship of America Invitational 6:25
College Men's Sprint Medley College 6:30
Olympic Development Men's 4x100 6:50
Olympic Development Women's 4x100 7
Masters Men's 4x100 40 and older 7:05
Masters Mixed 4x100 Championship 7:07
Masters Mixed 4x100 60 and older 7:10
Masters Mixed 4x100 70 and older 7:13
Olympic Development Men's 4x400 7:15
Olympic Development Women's 4x400 7:25
Masters Men's 4x400 50 and older 7:30
Masters Women's 4x400 40 and older 7:35
Corporate Distance Medley 7:40
FIELD
College Men's Discus Throw College 9 a.m.
College Men's High Jump College 10
College Men's Pole Vault College 10
College Women's Triple Jump Championship 10
College Women's Triple Jump College 11
College Women's Discus Throw Championship 11:30
College Men's Shot Put Championship Noon
High School Boys' Discus Throw Championship 12:45 p.m.
College Men's Shot Put College 1:15
High School Boys' High Jump Championship 1:45
College Men's Long Jump Championship 2
High School Boys' Javelin Throw Championship 2:45
College Men's Long Jump College 3:30
High School Boys' Shot Put Championship 4:30
College Women's Javelin Throw College 4:45