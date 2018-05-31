2017 fall college academic all-area teams

Here are the 2017 fall-season athletes who also excelled as students as selected by the Philadelphia Sports Information Directors Association:
Football
Player of the year
Penn senior wide receiver Justin Watson is the player of the year for the third consecutive season, the first football player in the 13-year history of the all-area team to be so named. He was a unanimous first-team All-Ivy selection this past season and is the first Ivy League player to have a catch in at least 40 consecutive games. Watson is Penn’s all-time record holder for receiving touchdowns in a season (14), career receptions (286), career receiving yards (3,777), career receiving touchdowns (33) and career all-purpose yards (4,116). In his senior season, he had 81 catches for 1,083 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Football team
Samuel Anojulu, Cheyney, R-Sr., Business
Brian Armstrong, Widener, Jr., Finance
Nicholas Bokun, Penn, Sr., Operations Information and Decisions (Wharton)
Aaron Boumerhi, Temple, So., Biochemistry
Vince Char, Widener, Jr., Mechanical Engineering
Nicholas DiGati, Delaware Valley, Sr., Business Administration
Keyson Dingle, Cheyney, Sr., Business
Anthony Diorio, Rowan, Jr., Health and Physical Education
Matt Donoghue, Villanova, Gr., MBA
John Hinchen, Villanova, Gr., MBA
Alex Host, West Chester, Sr., History
Tyler Karpinski, West Chester, Sr., Finance and Accounting
Hunter Kelley, Penn, Sr., Finance (Wharton)
Casey Kerschner, Widener, Sr., Civil Engineering
Nathan Kirchmier, Penn, Sr., Finance (Wharton)
Deion Miller, Lincoln, Jr., Criminal Justice
Nick Sharga, Temple, Sr., Kinesiology
Jack Soslow, Penn, Jr., Statistics (Wharton)
Tyler Sylvester, Delaware Valley, Sr., Business Administration
Andrew Thomas, Widener, So., Engineering
Louis Vecchio, Penn, Sr., Finance – Operations Information and Decisions (Wharton)
Justin Watson, Penn, Sr., Finance (Wharton)
Nick Wright, Delaware Valley, Sr., Business Administration
Ricky Young, Villanova, Sr., Finance, Business Administration
Field hockey
Player of the year
St. Joseph’s junior forward Anna Willocks is the player of the year for the second straight season and the only player to be named Atlantic Ten offensive player of the year three times. Willocks has already broken the St. Joseph’s record for career assists, with 27. She tied for the team lead with 18 goals, finishing the season with a team-best 47 points. She is already second in school history in both goals and points for a career.
Field hockey team
Kathrin Bentz, St. Joseph’s, So., Business Administration
Colleen Bradley, Immaculata, So., Exercise Science
Rachel Galante, Rowan, Jr., Health Promotion and Wellness Management
Kaitlin Hatch, West Chester, Jr., Marketing
Kayla Herr, Widener, Sr., Biology/Pre-Physical Therapy
Julie Johnson, Rowan, Jr., Accounting/Management Information Systems
Victoria Kammerinke, St. Joseph’s. So., International Relations
Gina Miller, Eastern, Sr., Early Childhood Education
Eliza Newlin, Widener, Sr., Anthropology/Physical Therapy
Melissa Russo, Gwynedd Mercy, Sr., Elementary/Special Education
Anna Willocks, St. Joseph’s, Jr., Psychology
Men’s soccer
Player of the year
Eastern senior Jadon Ramsing is a two-time CoSIDA academic all-district pick and a four-time All-MAC Freedom selection. He scored six goals and had two assists this past season. For his career, Ramsing scored 21 goals and had five assists.
Men’s soccer team
Hermann Doener, Temple, Jr., International Business
Ben Field, Haverford, Sr., Economics (Psychology)
Kyle Hoops, West Chester, Jr., Accounting/Finance
Joonas Jokinen, Temple, Sr., Sport and Recreation Management
Ryan Logar, Rowan, So., Mechanical Engineering
Bradley McKim, Arcadia, Sr., Accounting
Giovanni Mowrey, West Chester, Sr., Communications Studies
Alex Noel, Immaculata, Jr., Sport Management and Business
Jadon Ramsing, Eastern, Sr., Economic Development (Spanish and Finance)
Matt Robsinson, La Salle, Gr., Accounting
Dorian Wirz, Haverford, Sr., Psychology (Economics)
Women’s soccer
Player of the year
Rowan junior Ali Hicks was named to the all-New Jersey Athletic Conference first team for anchoring a defense that posted 13 shutouts and allowed only five goals. She started every game for the Profs and recorded one assist.
Women’s soccer team
Nikki Caffey, West Chester, Jr., Early Grades Prep/Special Education
Kiersten Cobb-Wilkins, Chestnut Hill, Sr., Digital Forensics
Elana Falcone, Temple, Sr., Early Childhood Education
Ali Hicks, Rowan, Jr., Psychology and Sociology
Jess Kelly, Arcadia, Sr., Biology/Pre-Physical Therapy
Hannah Lichtenstein, Swarthmore, Sr., History
Marin McCoy, Swarthmore, Jr., Pre-major
Paige McDowell, La Salle, Sr., Elem. and Special Ed. and American Studies
Shelby Money, Rowan, Jr., Human Performance in Clinical Settings
Yasmeen Namazie, Swarthmore, Jr., Political Science
Shea Scannell, Widener, Jr., Nursing
Men’s cross-country
Runners of the year
Widener sophomore Frank Livolsi and Haverford junior Graham Peet share the runner-of-the-year award. Peet was the 2017 NCAA Division III men’s cross-country Mideast Regional champion, running the 8,000 meters in 25 minutes, 22.9 seconds. He placed 50th in 25:05.15 at the NCAA championship. Livolsi, the 2017 Middle Atlantic Conference men’s cross-country runner of the year, was sixth in 25:29.2 at the Division III Mideast Regional championships.
Men’s cross-country team
Taurai Augustin, Holy Family, Sr., Biology
David Dorsey, St. Joseph’s, Sr., English
Kevin Lapansky, Temple, So., Finance
Frank Livolsi, Widener, So., Physics
Kevin Monogue, Penn, Jr., Finance (Wharton)
Graham Peet, Haverford, Jr., Biology
Dan Savage, St. Joseph’s, Gr., MBA
Henry Woods, Haverford, Sr., Philosophy
Women’s cross-country
Runner of the year
Villanova junior Bella Burda was the Mid-Atlantic Region women’s athlete of the year after earning her third straight all-region selection. A first-team all-Big East pick for the third time, she won the NCAA Mid-Atlantic regional race. At the NCAA championships, she finished 65th, a 71-spot improvement over the year before.
Women’s cross-country team
Irina Bukharin, Swarthmore, Sr., Political Science
Bella Burda, Villanova, Jr., Biology
Nicole Giannetti, Haverford, Sr., Biology (Environmental Studies)
Millie Howard, Temple, So., Economics
Jennifer Klavens, Rowan, Jr., Biochemistry
Amanda Kodis, West Chester, Jr., Special Education/Early Grades Prep
Cassidy Weimer, St. Joseph’s, Sr., Risk Management and Insurance
Volleyball
Player of the year
Swarthmore sophomore Mehra den Braven recorded a team-best 3.30 kills per set (353 total) and ranked second with 3.68 digs per set (394 total). Den Braven hit above .300 with nine or more kills in seven consecutive matches and registered 15 kills and 24 digs in the team’s NCAA second-round sweep of Carnegie Mellon.
Volleyball team
Kyra Coundourides, Temple, Sr., Exercise and Sport Science
Mehra den Braven, Swarthmore, So., Pre-major/undeclared
Sarah Girard, Swarthmore, Jr., Math and Political Science
Melanie Malseed, Neumann, So., Secondary Education/Math
Dara Peric, Temple, Sr., Finance
Arden Vizzard, Immaculata, Sr., Psychology
Zoe Wong, Haverford, Sr., Art