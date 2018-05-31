2017 fall college academic all-area teams

Penn’s Justin Watson (5) is the football player of the year.

Here are the 2017 fall-season athletes who also excelled as students as selected by the Philadelphia Sports Information Directors Association:

Football

Player of the year

Penn senior wide receiver Justin Watson is the player of the year for the third consecutive season, the first football player in the 13-year history of the all-area team to be so named. He was a unanimous first-team All-Ivy selection this past season and is the first Ivy League player to have a catch in at least 40 consecutive games. Watson is Penn’s all-time record holder for receiving touchdowns in a season (14), career receptions (286), career receiving yards (3,777), career receiving touchdowns (33) and career all-purpose yards (4,116). In his senior season, he had 81 catches for 1,083 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Football team

Samuel Anojulu, Cheyney, R-Sr., Business

Brian Armstrong, Widener, Jr., Finance

Nicholas Bokun, Penn, Sr., Operations Information and Decisions (Wharton)

Aaron Boumerhi, Temple, So., Biochemistry

Vince Char, Widener, Jr., Mechanical Engineering

Nicholas DiGati, Delaware Valley, Sr., Business Administration

Keyson Dingle, Cheyney, Sr., Business

Anthony Diorio, Rowan, Jr., Health and Physical Education

Matt Donoghue, Villanova, Gr., MBA

John Hinchen, Villanova, Gr., MBA

Alex Host, West Chester, Sr., History

Tyler Karpinski, West Chester, Sr., Finance and Accounting

Hunter Kelley, Penn, Sr., Finance (Wharton)

Casey Kerschner, Widener, Sr., Civil Engineering

Nathan Kirchmier, Penn, Sr., Finance (Wharton)

Deion Miller, Lincoln, Jr., Criminal Justice

Nick Sharga, Temple, Sr., Kinesiology

Jack Soslow, Penn, Jr., Statistics (Wharton)

Tyler Sylvester, Delaware Valley, Sr., Business Administration

Andrew Thomas, Widener, So., Engineering

Louis Vecchio, Penn, Sr., Finance – Operations Information and Decisions (Wharton)

Justin Watson, Penn, Sr., Finance (Wharton)

Nick Wright, Delaware Valley, Sr., Business Administration

Ricky Young, Villanova, Sr., Finance, Business Administration

Field hockey

Player of the year

St. Joseph’s junior forward Anna Willocks is the player of the year for the second straight season and the only player to be named Atlantic Ten offensive player of the year three times. Willocks has already broken the St. Joseph’s record for career assists, with 27. She tied for the team lead with 18 goals, finishing the season with a team-best 47 points. She is already second in school history in both goals and points for a career.

Field hockey team

Kathrin Bentz, St. Joseph’s, So., Business Administration

Colleen Bradley, Immaculata, So., Exercise Science

Rachel Galante, Rowan, Jr., Health Promotion and Wellness Management

Kaitlin Hatch, West Chester, Jr., Marketing

Kayla Herr, Widener, Sr., Biology/Pre-Physical Therapy

Julie Johnson, Rowan, Jr., Accounting/Management Information Systems

Victoria Kammerinke, St. Joseph’s. So., International Relations

Gina Miller, Eastern, Sr., Early Childhood Education

Eliza Newlin, Widener, Sr., Anthropology/Physical Therapy

Melissa Russo, Gwynedd Mercy, Sr., Elementary/Special Education

Anna Willocks, St. Joseph’s, Jr., Psychology

Men’s soccer

Player of the year

Eastern senior Jadon Ramsing is a two-time CoSIDA academic all-district pick and a four-time All-MAC Freedom selection. He scored six goals and had two assists this past season. For his career, Ramsing scored 21 goals and had five assists.

Men’s soccer team

Hermann Doener, Temple, Jr., International Business

Ben Field, Haverford, Sr., Economics (Psychology)

Kyle Hoops, West Chester, Jr., Accounting/Finance

Joonas Jokinen, Temple, Sr., Sport and Recreation Management

Ryan Logar, Rowan, So., Mechanical Engineering

Bradley McKim, Arcadia, Sr., Accounting

Giovanni Mowrey, West Chester, Sr., Communications Studies

Alex Noel, Immaculata, Jr., Sport Management and Business

Jadon Ramsing, Eastern, Sr., Economic Development (Spanish and Finance)

Matt Robsinson, La Salle, Gr., Accounting

Dorian Wirz, Haverford, Sr., Psychology (Economics)

Women’s soccer

Player of the year

Rowan junior Ali Hicks was named to the all-New Jersey Athletic Conference first team for anchoring a defense that posted 13 shutouts and allowed only five goals. She started every game for the Profs and recorded one assist.

Women’s soccer team

Nikki Caffey, West Chester, Jr., Early Grades Prep/Special Education

Kiersten Cobb-Wilkins, Chestnut Hill, Sr., Digital Forensics

Elana Falcone, Temple, Sr., Early Childhood Education

Ali Hicks, Rowan, Jr., Psychology and Sociology

Jess Kelly, Arcadia, Sr., Biology/Pre-Physical Therapy

Hannah Lichtenstein, Swarthmore, Sr., History

Marin McCoy, Swarthmore, Jr., Pre-major

Paige McDowell, La Salle, Sr., Elem. and Special Ed. and American Studies

Shelby Money, Rowan, Jr., Human Performance in Clinical Settings

Yasmeen Namazie, Swarthmore, Jr., Political Science

Shea Scannell, Widener, Jr., Nursing

Men’s cross-country

Runners of the year

Widener sophomore Frank Livolsi and Haverford junior Graham Peet share the runner-of-the-year award. Peet was the 2017 NCAA Division III men’s cross-country Mideast Regional champion, running the 8,000 meters in 25 minutes, 22.9 seconds. He placed 50th in 25:05.15 at the NCAA championship. Livolsi, the 2017 Middle Atlantic Conference men’s cross-country runner of the year, was sixth in 25:29.2 at the Division III Mideast Regional championships.

Men’s cross-country team

Taurai Augustin, Holy Family, Sr., Biology

David Dorsey, St. Joseph’s, Sr., English

Kevin Lapansky, Temple, So., Finance

Frank Livolsi, Widener, So., Physics

Kevin Monogue, Penn, Jr., Finance (Wharton)

Graham Peet, Haverford, Jr., Biology

Dan Savage, St. Joseph’s, Gr., MBA

Henry Woods, Haverford, Sr., Philosophy

Women’s cross-country

Runner of the year

Villanova junior Bella Burda was the Mid-Atlantic Region women’s athlete of the year after earning her third straight all-region selection. A first-team all-Big East pick for the third time, she won the NCAA Mid-Atlantic regional race. At the NCAA championships, she finished 65th, a 71-spot improvement over the year before.

Women’s cross-country team

Irina Bukharin, Swarthmore, Sr., Political Science

Bella Burda, Villanova, Jr., Biology

Nicole Giannetti, Haverford, Sr., Biology (Environmental Studies)

Millie Howard, Temple, So., Economics

Jennifer Klavens, Rowan, Jr., Biochemistry

Amanda Kodis, West Chester, Jr., Special Education/Early Grades Prep

Cassidy Weimer, St. Joseph’s, Sr., Risk Management and Insurance

Volleyball

Player of the year

Swarthmore sophomore Mehra den Braven recorded a team-best 3.30 kills per set (353 total) and ranked second with 3.68 digs per set (394 total). Den Braven hit above .300 with nine or more kills in seven consecutive matches and registered 15 kills and 24 digs in the team’s NCAA second-round sweep of Carnegie Mellon.

Volleyball team

Kyra Coundourides, Temple, Sr., Exercise and Sport Science

Mehra den Braven, Swarthmore, So., Pre-major/undeclared

Sarah Girard, Swarthmore, Jr., Math and Political Science

Melanie Malseed, Neumann, So., Secondary Education/Math

Dara Peric, Temple, Sr., Finance

Arden Vizzard, Immaculata, Sr., Psychology

Zoe Wong, Haverford, Sr., Art