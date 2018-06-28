When will each of Atlantic City's nine casinos open sportsbooks?

Vince Velasquez up first as Phillies get rare visit from Yankees

Bettors make their bets at the Borgata on June 14. Officials have said they don't plan to rush the expansion of sportsbooks at the Borgata.

ATLANTIC CITY — With the Ocean Resort bringing sports betting to the Atlantic City boardwalk, here’s a look at where things stand among the nine casinos.

Boardwalk

Ocean Resort

Traditional gambling opened on Wednesday and sports betting is due to launch on Thursday. The property has an elaborate ‘book planned, but will open with a temporary station. The full sportsbook should be ready by late July/early August, according to an executive.

Hard Rock

Also opened regular gaming this week, but does not have sports betting.

Resorts

Hoping to get a sportsbook by football season, but are ready to launch online betting Aug. 1. DraftKings, which specializes in fantasy sports, will run the sports betting for Resorts.

Bally’s

Likely will house its sports betting operation in the Wild Wild West Casino, which has plenty of space and high ceilings – good for accommodating large TVs. Mid-August is what some of the workers are hearing.

Caesars

As previously reported, they’ll likely direct customers to Bally’s. The two hotels are owned by the same company and are connected through a common hallway. That’ll come in handy during the NFL playoffs when it’s 10 degrees outside and a stiff breeze is blowing off the Atlantic.

Tropicana

They’re renovating the old rooftop bar at the showroom level with the goal to have it up and running by the time the Eagles host the Falcons in the NFL’s first regular-season game on Sept. 6.

Marina District

Borgata

Up and running with plans for hefty expansion. That expansion is unlikely to be finished for the start of football season. “We recognize that sports betting is a big opportunity,” said Mike Woodside, Borgata’s VP of marketing. “We want to do it right. We don’t want to just rush it.”

Golden Nugget

Targeting the start of the NFL season. The Nugget will not be permitted to accept NBA wagers since their owner, Tilman Fertitta, also owns the Houston Rockets. They can take action on everything else.

Harrah’s

Not real optimistic about Harrah’s, which apparently hasn’t started any new construction. With the sharpest indoor pool area in AC, a sportsbook would be a nice amenity during the dead of winter.