Atlantic City getting more sports betting options

Gabe Kapler has second-most wins among Phillies managers after first 100 games

Gabe Kapler has second-most wins among Phillies managers after first 100 games Jul 25

25 things about Jim Thome and his Phillies' legacy

25 things about Jim Thome and his Phillies' legacy Jul 27

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

The sports books at the Borgata, shown here, and the Ocean Resort will have some competition.

The Wild Wild West Casino at Bally’s is about to get a little wilder, as the resort becomes the third Atlantic City property to begin accepting sports betting.

Windows will open at 11 a.m. today.

Bally’s will join the Ocean Resort and the Borgata as sports betting in Atlantic City heats up with football season on the horizon. The first NFL preseason game will be Thursday when Chicago plays Baltimore in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

The NFL’s full preseason will start Aug. 9, with the regular-season opener Sept. 6 when the Eagles host the Falcons. There will be four college football games on Aug. 25. In the meantime, there are always baseball and the WNBA.

Bally’s, Caesars and Harrah’s are the three Atlantic City properties owned by Caesars Entertainment. The sportsbook at Bally’s will serve customers staying at Caesars, as the hotels are conjoined. Harrah’s, located in the Marina district of Atlantic City, will open its sportsbook Wednesday.