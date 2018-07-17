Allen Iverson, Brian Westbrook, Muffet McGraw headline 2018 Philly Sports Hall of Fame class

Fifteen individuals — plus the 1948-49 Eagles — will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame this fall, the organization announced Tuesday.

The 15th class will be headlined by former 76er Allen Iverson, Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw, ex-Eagle Brian Westbrook and Jamie Moyer, former Phillies pitcher.

Iverson, of course, spent a dozen years with the Sixers after being picked first overall in the 1996 NBA draft. He led Philly to six playoff appearances, including one trip to the NBA Finals in 2001 — the year Iverson was named NBA MVP. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

McGraw, the women’s basketball coach at Notre Dame, grew up in Chester County and started for four years at St. Joe’s in the 1970s. She took over the top job in South Bend in 1987 and has led the Fighting Irish to two NCAA titles– the most recent coming this past April — and has had 29 winning seasons, including 26 straight from 1992 to 2018. She has made the Final Four eight times and the NCAA championship game six times, and won coach-of-the-year honors four times. McGraw was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Westbrook was drafted by the Eagles in 2002 after playing at Villanova, where he still holds a number of team records. He spent eight seasons in Philly, making two Pro Bowls and earning induction into the team hall of fame in 2015. He scored the third-most touchdowns and notched the third-most rushing yards in team history.

Moyer attended high school at Souderton in Montgomery County and graduated from St. Joe’s before embarking on a two-plus-decade baseball career. He spent five years with the Phillies, including 2008, when he helped the team to a World Series title. He is the only St. Joe’s baseball player to have his number retired, and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 1999.

The other inductees are:

Benny Bass: Bass was a boxer active from 1919-40. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2002 with a career record of 157-29-6, including 72 KOs. Bass died in 1976.

David Berkoff: Berkoff changed the world of swimming when he introduced his “Berkoff Blastoff” — a new way to speed off the starting blocks — as a backstroker in the 1980s. He attended Penn Charter and matriculated to Harvard, where he won a number of Ivy League individual titles. He won two gold medals as part of relay teams in the 1988 and 1992 Olympics, as well as a silver medal in 1988 and a bronze in 1992, both in the 100-meter backstroke.

Gavvy Cravath: Cravath played for the Phillies from 1912-20. He led the National League in home runs six times, and is considered a top slugger of the dead-ball era of baseball. He won a World Series with the Phillies in 1915. Cravath died in 1963.

Mel Greenberg (Legacy of Excellence): Greenberg wrote for the Inquirer for more than four decades, making his name as an expert on women’s basketball. In 1976, he created the first national women’s basketball poll. He won the inaugural Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Media Award in 1991 — and the award was later renamed for him. And he’s picked up a number of honors for his work, including induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007 (he was the first writer inducted) and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame in 2002. Greenberg graduated from Northeast High School and attended Temple.

Joanne Iverson: Iverson became the first women’s rowing coach at Penn in 1968. She co-founded the National Women’s Rowing Association in 1962 and started the National Women’s Rowing Championship for college athletes. Iverson helped bring women’s rowing to the Olympics — the event finally debuted in 1976 — and she managed the first U.S. Women’s Olympic Rowing team, helping to lead it to a silver and a bronze medal. She was inducted into the National Rowing Hall of Fame in 2016 and was a charter inductee into the Women’s Rowing Hall of Fame in 2007.

Billy “White Shoes” Johnson: Johnson, a native of Delaware County, played running back at Widener College for three years before getting being picked by the Houston Oilers in the 15th round of the 1974 draft. He spent 14 years in the league — seven with the Oilers, six with the Falcons, and his final year with the Redskins. He primarily played as a punt returner and was named the Pro Bowl MVP in 1975.

Reggie Leach: Leach played right wing for the Flyers for eight seasons, helping the team win the 1975 Stanley Cup and bringing them right to the brink in ’76. That year, Leach won the Conn Smythe Trophy despite the Flyers’ loss in the Finals and led the NHL in goals scored that season with 61 (still a Flyers record). He was inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame in 1992.

Donald Lippincott: Lippincott, who ran track at Penn in the 1910s, won two Olympic medals as a college freshman in the 1912 Games in Stockholm. He holds the distinction of being the first world-record holder in the 100-meter dash, according to track and field’s governing body. He died in 1962 and was posthumously inducted into Penn’s hall of fame in 1998.

Danny Murtaugh: Murtaugh grew up in Chester and played four seasons with the Phillies in the 1940s. He’s best known, however, for the 15 years he spent playing for and coaching the Pirates. He managed the Pirates to World Series titles in 1960 and 1971. Murtaugh died in 1976.

Louis Santop: Santop — better known as “the Black Babe Ruth” — is considered the first Negro League superstar. He spent 17 seasons in the Negro Leagues and won two Black World Series titles for the Hilldale Daisies (based in Darby). Before those titles in 1921 and 1925, he spent a year playing with the Philadelphia Giants. Santop, who died in 1942, was posthumously inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Claire Smith: Smith, who works as a news editor at ESPN, became the first woman and fourth African-American to earn the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Spink Award — the most prestigious award given by baseball writers, to baseball writers — when she was honored last summer in Cooperstown. She was the first woman to be put on a baseball beat when the Hartford Courant assigned her to cover the Mets and Yankees in the ’80s. She joined the Inquirer as a columnist, writing from 1998-2007. Smith grew up in Bucks County and attended Temple.

1948-49 Eagles: In 1948, the Eagles finished 9-2-1 and beat the Chicago Cardinals, 7-0, at Shibe Park to win the NFL championship. That year, the Eagles outgained opponents by more than 100 yards per game. In 1949, the Eagles again won the NFL Championship game — this time, they traveled to Los Angeles and beat the Rams, 14-0. That team finished 11-1.

The Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 2002 and inducted its first class in 2004. See previous honorees here.

Inductees will be celebrated in a Nov. 1 gala at the Sugarhouse Event Center. Find out how you can buy tickets by clicking here.