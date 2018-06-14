Philadelphia sports broadcasting icon Al 'Big Al' Meltzer has died

Rob Tornoe is a Philly.com editor and covers sports media. He also draws sports cartoons.

Legendary Philadelphia sports broadcaster Al Meltzer, seen here in 1991 during his stint at NBC10, has died. He was 89.

During his 40-year career, Meltzer was best known for calling the city’s Big 5 games, which he helped turn into a local institution.

“The excitement of the Big 5 games at the Palestra was an experience that will never happen again,” Meltzer said in a 2011 interview. “The Palestra was Boston Garden. The Palestra was Wrigley Field. The Palestra was Fenway Park.”

“You hear his name, you instantly conjure his voice,” my colleague Mike Jensen wrote on Twitter.

Meltzer began his broadcasting career in Philadelphia in 1966 at WPHL-17, where he covered the Sixers. He also made stops at KYW-TV 3, NBC10 and Comcast SportsNet, from which he retired in 2003.

During his career, Meltzer covered the Eagles, Temple Owls and Phillies. He also commuted from Philadelphia to Buffalo to call Bills games in the 1970s on WKBW alongside Rick Azar and Ed Rutkowski.

“As a kid, I listened to Big Al calling OJ’s record season in Buffalo,” wrote WIP host Glen Macnow. “As an adult, I had the pleasure of knowing and watching him on TV in Philly. A class act and terrific broadcaster.”

Meltzer was given the Board of Governors’ Award by the Mid-Atlantic chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at the local Emmy Awards in 2010. He’s also a member of the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, Big 5 Hall of Fame, the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame and Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame.