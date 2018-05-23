2018 Devon Horse Show: What you need to know

McLain Ward will return to the Devon Horse Show with hopes of another Grand Prix victory.

The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair is the longest-running multibreed horse show in the United States. This year’s Devon Horse Show will be the 122nd edition of the event. As in past years, the show will benefit Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Where: Devon.

When: Thursday through June 3.

Gates will open at approximately 8 a.m. each day except Sunday, May 27, when they are set to open at 11 a.m. The fair will start at 10 a.m. daily, and the gates will close at approximately 10 p.m.

The show’s main event will take place May 31 when the Sapphire Grand Prix kicks off at 8 p.m. The Grand Prix, which will feature some of the top names in the sport, will award $250,000 in prize money.

The Young Hunter competition will be the final event of the 11 days, beginning no earlier than 1 p.m. Sunday, June 3.

Who: Here are some of the top names set to ride:

McLain Ward: A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Ward won last year’s Grand Prix for his ninth title in the event. He is ranked sixth in the world.

Beezie Madden: Also a winner of two Olympic team golds, the 54-year-old competed at Devon last year for the first time since 2013.

Devin Ryan: One of the sport’s rising stars, Ryan made his FEI World Cup jumping final debut in April, finishing second in Paris behind only Madden.

Kevin Babington: The Irishman, based in Gwynedd Valley, competed at the 2004 Summer Olympics in both the individual and team events.

How to attend: Tickets can be purchased in advance either online or by phone (610-688-2554), or at the fairgrounds, both before and during the event. Tickets for adults are $15; children 6-18 and seniors 65 and older, $7; and kids 5 and younger will be admitted free.

The fairgrounds are just off Lancaster Avenue, less than four miles west of the Blue Route’s St. Davids/Villanova interchange. Parking is limited near the event, but SEPTA’s Devon Station is directly across the street from the show.