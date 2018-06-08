Mark Segal shares artifacts and memories from his decades in Philly's LGBTQ community.

DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer

As publisher of Philadelphia Gay News, which he founded in 1976, Mark Segal is well-known as one of the key figures in Philadelphia gay life. But Segal was also instrumental in the early shaping and celebration of gay liberation in America. Though a Philadelphia native, he moved to New York in 1969; six weeks later, he found himself in the middle of the Stonewall riots. Until 1971, he stayed in New York, where he was on the forefront of organizing and activism - including helping to organize the first gay pride march in 1970. Recently, he donated a collection of his papers and memorabilia to the Smithsonian, and shared some of these items and memories with us.

COURTESTY SMITHSONIAN

COURTESTY SMITHSONIAN

COURTESTY SMITHSONIAN

DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer