Mark Segal shares artifacts and memories from his decades in Philly's LGBTQ community.
06/07/2018
 
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
As publisher of Philadelphia Gay News, which he founded in 1976, Mark Segal is well-known as one of the key figures in Philadelphia gay life. But Segal was also instrumental in the early shaping and celebration of gay liberation in America. Though a Philadelphia native, he moved to New York in 1969; six weeks later, he found himself in the middle of the Stonewall riots. Until 1971, he stayed in New York, where he was on the forefront of organizing and activism - including helping to organize the first gay pride march in 1970. Recently, he donated a collection of his papers and memorabilia to the Smithsonian, and shared some of these items and memories with us.
This donation can is one of the items from that very first Pride in 1970, then known as Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day. We intended to liberate ourselves from the police and their constant raids on gay businesses in that area of the village. We would claim it as our neighborhood. More important, 1970 was the first anniversary of Stonewall, which created Gay Liberation Front and a mass movement for LGBT rights.
COURTESTY SMITHSONIAN
In addition to the donation can, items in the Pride collection include the poster announcing the march (it was not a parade at that time), my marshal badge and T-shirts and buttons. Before that first pride march no other LGBT gathering in the nation had over a hundred attendees. The 1970 event had at least 3,000, according to an FBI report, though participants claim that number to be as high as 15,000. The march was 15 blocks long, and today there are pride marches and parades around the world, many with over a million participants and bystanders.
COURTESTY SMITHSONIAN
Death threats and hate crimes toward gays were prevalent in the 1970s. The phrase "kill the queers" is repeated on this poster. These posters were taped to the newspaper boxes of the Philadelphia Gay News. At that time, Thunderbolt, the magazine of Nazis and skinheads, put me at Number 3 on their hit list.
COURTESTY SMITHSONIAN
San Francisco artist Gilbert Baker designed the original flag, which debuted in 1978. The flag has been revised many times through the years, subtracting then adding colors. Gilbert gave me an original eight-color, signed copy of the rainbow flag to thank me for my activism through the years. To me the flag represents that we in the LGBT community are a diverse and welcoming community.
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
From the ashes of Stonewall, movers and shakers of a new gay movement began meeting and created the Christopher Street Liberation Front. This is one of the original posters. The Front created the first parade. On a recent trip to Asia I was sitting in a cafe and at the next table I heard a conversation; one man said to another, "Come to our Pride in Taiwan." It helped me realize how that one event of 1970, that first gay pride march, became a gift to the world. Today in the Middle East and Eastern Europe it is often used to fight an oppressive government by its very staging.
COURTESTY SMITHSONIAN
