Philly's agreement with ICE: What it is and how Mayor Kenney can show moral clarity by ending it | Opinion

Some issues take a lot of information before you can make up your mind about them.”End PARS,” one of the rallying cries of the Occupy ICE movement is one of those issues. Here, a quick primer on PARS and its history in Philly with Mayor Kenney — and my take on what should happen next.

Spotted at 11th and Vine! @PhillyMayor the city is demanding you act NOW! #EndPARS pic.twitter.com/H1tddS2RzL — ABOLISH ICE – PHILLY (@no_ice_PHL) July 8, 2018

What is PARS?

The Preliminary Arraignment Reporting System is a tool intended to streamline communication within the criminal justice system after arrests. The live-updated system includes information on arrests, charges, preliminary arraignment hearings (“bail hearings”), and bail. Each one of these steps involves a different part of the criminal justice system — police, district attorney, courts — and PARS is a way to see all the information in one place.

What does that have to do with immigration?

Since 2008, the City of Philadelphia has had a data-use agreement with ICE allowing them to access PARS for a service fee. In the 2008 agreement the quoted yearly fee is $5,565. Since then the contract has been renewed yearly on August 31.

On his first day in office Mayor Kenney ended the collaboration between the City and ICE, making Philadelphia a sanctuary city. The data sharing agreement that gives ICE access to PARS somehow fell between the cracks. Even though we are a sanctuary city we give ICE access to arrest data.

Who is calling to “end PARS”?

For years immigration rights advocates from organizations such as Juntos and New Sanctuary Movement have been calling on the City to end the ICE-PARS contract. It is also one of the demands of the Occupy ICE protesters. They argue that the collaboration with ICE erodes trust between the immigrant community and the city, and that PARS is used as a tool to “balloon deportation.” “End PARS” is short hand for “end the ICE-PARS data sharing agreement.” The system itself is not the issue, ICE’s access to it is.

Who has the power to end the agreement?



PARS is managed by the First Judicial District, the Police Department, and the Office of the District Attorney. Two of the three entities need to sign to renew the agreement.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that he opposes the renewal of the contract and would vote against it. It is unclear what will drive the decision of the First Judicial District, the body that oversees the court in Philadelphia. Mayor Kenney, who has the final say on the vote of the police department, has not decided yet and as such he is the one currently under pressure.

Would ending PARS halt ICE deportations in Philadelphia?



ICE does check PARS daily but both ICE and the City argue that PARS is not very useful . The system does not notify ICE of arrests and does not include immigration status — although it does include country of origin. ICE has access to many other datasets. If the contract ends, we should not expect a significant reduction in the rate of deportation.

Why wouldn’t Kenney end the agreement? Didn’t he literally sue Jeff Sessions to maintain Philly’s sanctuary status?

That is part of the issue. Philadelphia recently won a lawsuit against Jeff Sessions to uphold the city’s sanctuary status without losing federal grant money. A spokesperson for the City and other sources in Kenney’s administration said they are worried that if the PARS-ICE contract is not renewed that it could be used against the City if the case is appealed.

It is also worth noting that as a City Council member in 2011, Kenney co-introduced (with Councilwoman Maria Quinones Sanchez) a resolution condemning the city for sharing PARS data with ICE.

Should Kenney renew the ICE-PARS agreement?

In the words of NY congressional candidate and political rising star, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, “there is nothing radical about moral clarity in 2018.” Regardless to how often PARS is used by ICE — and the impact it would have on the number of deportations — stating as a city that we refuse to share this data is moral clarity.

As long as the City gives ICE access to information that can help in their crackdown on immigration, it is complicit in the actions of the Trump administration.

It is the job of the Mayor’s lawyers to advise caution when an appeal to a major case is looming. But that does not mean that the right thing to do is not to fight. The City and ICE are on the record basically arguing that PARS is useless. If that is true, Philadelphia should not have any problem explaining in court that ending the agreement did not have a significant impact on ICE’s work.

And yet, Mayor Kenney should join Krasner and let the ICE-PARS contract expire. Allowing ICE to access PARS is inconsistent with the City’s sanctuary policy and effort to be a welcoming city to all those who reside in it.

