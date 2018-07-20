How to call Congress: A mix-and-match script | Opinion

Republican Senator Pat Toomey and Democrat Senator Bob Casey rarely agree, but this week, they both condemned President Trump for his performance at a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a statement, Toomey called “Trump’s blindness” to Putin’s “hostile acts … very troubling.” Casey tweeted that Trump’s behavior was “dangerous and reckless.”

Their concerns were echoed by people around the country, in op-eds, tweets, social media comments and media appearances. We’re here to remind you that there’s another way to have your voice heard: Call your representative in Congress.

We’ve consulted a variety of sources to help you make the most of these calls.

Most importantly, you should be clear about what you’re asking for and why you’re asking for it. State your name, where you live, the name of your representative, why you are calling, what action would you like your representative to take, and why the action is important.

To make it easier, we’ve designed this easy-to-customize script. Feel free to use our menu of choices or your own. The numbers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey representatives are below.

Revising the script? Let us know what you said when you called your representative by emailing Inquirer.Letters@phillynews.com.

Why I am calling

President Trump’s performance in Russia and his alignment with Putin worry me.

I am concerned about the lack of disclosure about President Trump’s financial dealings.

I fear that the Mueller investigation is in danger.

Congress is not performing its function as a check on the presidency.

I’m worried about America’s standing in the world.

What action I’m asking for

Introduce a resolution to censure President Trump.

Work to obtain President Trump’s tax return.

Promote legislation that protects special counsel Mueller from being fired by the president.

Call on President Trump to testify under oath.

Oppose the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh until after the midterm election.

Introduce a resolution to impeach President Trump.

Why this action is important

Congress needs to be reminded that they can act, as an equal branch of government.

The midterm election will be a referendum on President Trump’s behavior.

We can’t know why President Trump acts the way he is without having that information.

The Mueller investigation is critical for the future of our democracy.

I don’t believe President Trump should be in office.

Phone numbers for Pennsylvania Congressional representatives

Senator Bob Casey Jr (D), (202)-224-6324

Senator Pat Toomey (R), (202)-224-4254

Rep. Bob Brady (D), (202)-225-4731

Rep. Dwight Evans (D), (202)-225-4001

Rep. Mike Kelly (R), (202)-225-5406

Rep. Scott Perry (R), (202)-225-5836

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R), (202)-225-5121

Rep. Ryan A. Costello (R), (202)-225-4315

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R), (202)-225-4276

Rep. Bill Shuster (R), (202)-225-2431

Rep. Tom Marino (R), (202)-255-3731

Rep. Lou Barletta (R), (202)-225-6511

Rep. Keith Rothfus (R), (202)-225-2065

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D), (202)-225-6111

Rep. Michael Doyle (D), (202)-225-2135

Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R), (202)-225-2411

Rep. Matt Cartwright (D), (202)-225-5546

Rep. Conor Lamb (D), (202)-225 2301

Phone numbers for New Jersey Congressional representatives

Senator Robert Menendez (D), (202)-224-4744

Senator Cory A. Booker (D), (202)-224-3224

Rep. Donald Norcross (D), (202)-225-6501

Rep. Frank A. LoBiondo (R), (202)-225-6572

Rep. Thomas MacArthur (R), (202)-225-4765

Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R), (202)-225-3765

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D), (202)-225-4465

Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D), (202)-225-4671

Rep. Leonard Lance (R), (202)-225-5361

Rep. Albio Sires (D), (202)-225-7919

Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D), (202)-225-5751

Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr. (D), (202)-225-3436

Rep. Rodney P. Frelinghuysen (R), (202)-225-5034

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D), (202)-225-5801

Not sure who your representative is? Click here to search for your House representative by zip-code.