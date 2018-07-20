How to call Congress: A mix-and-match script | Opinion

Republican Senator Pat Toomey and Democrat Senator Bob Casey rarely agree, but this week, they both condemned President Trump for his performance at a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a statement, Toomey called “Trump’s blindness” to Putin’s “hostile acts … very troubling.” Casey tweeted that Trump’s behavior was “dangerous and reckless.”
Their concerns were echoed by people around the country, in op-eds, tweets, social media comments and media appearances. We’re here to remind you that there’s another way to have your voice heard: Call your representative in Congress.
We’ve consulted a variety of sources to help you make the most of these calls.
Most importantly, you should be clear about what you’re asking for and why you’re asking for it. State your name, where you live, the name of your representative, why you are calling, what action would you like your representative to take, and why the action is important.
To make it easier, we’ve designed this easy-to-customize script. Feel free to use our menu of choices or your own. The numbers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey representatives are below.
Revising the script? Let us know what you said when you called your representative by emailing Inquirer.Letters@phillynews.com.
Why I am calling
- President Trump’s performance in Russia and his alignment with Putin worry me.
- I am concerned about the lack of disclosure about President Trump’s financial dealings.
- I fear that the Mueller investigation is in danger.
- Congress is not performing its function as a check on the presidency.
- I’m worried about America’s standing in the world.
What action I’m asking for
- Introduce a resolution to censure President Trump.
- Work to obtain President Trump’s tax return.
- Promote legislation that protects special counsel Mueller from being fired by the president.
- Call on President Trump to testify under oath.
- Oppose the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh until after the midterm election.
- Introduce a resolution to impeach President Trump.
Why this action is important
- Congress needs to be reminded that they can act, as an equal branch of government.
- The midterm election will be a referendum on President Trump’s behavior.
- We can’t know why President Trump acts the way he is without having that information.
- The Mueller investigation is critical for the future of our democracy.
- I don’t believe President Trump should be in office.
Phone numbers for Pennsylvania Congressional representatives
Senator Bob Casey Jr (D), (202)-224-6324
Senator Pat Toomey (R), (202)-224-4254
Rep. Bob Brady (D), (202)-225-4731
Rep. Dwight Evans (D), (202)-225-4001
Rep. Mike Kelly (R), (202)-225-5406
Rep. Scott Perry (R), (202)-225-5836
Rep. Glenn Thompson (R), (202)-225-5121
Rep. Ryan A. Costello (R), (202)-225-4315
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R), (202)-225-4276
Rep. Bill Shuster (R), (202)-225-2431
Rep. Tom Marino (R), (202)-255-3731
Rep. Lou Barletta (R), (202)-225-6511
Rep. Keith Rothfus (R), (202)-225-2065
Rep. Brendan Boyle (D), (202)-225-6111
Rep. Michael Doyle (D), (202)-225-2135
Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R), (202)-225-2411
Rep. Matt Cartwright (D), (202)-225-5546
Rep. Conor Lamb (D), (202)-225 2301
Phone numbers for New Jersey Congressional representatives
Senator Robert Menendez (D), (202)-224-4744
Senator Cory A. Booker (D), (202)-224-3224
Rep. Donald Norcross (D), (202)-225-6501
Rep. Frank A. LoBiondo (R), (202)-225-6572
Rep. Thomas MacArthur (R), (202)-225-4765
Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R), (202)-225-3765
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D), (202)-225-4465
Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D), (202)-225-4671
Rep. Leonard Lance (R), (202)-225-5361
Rep. Albio Sires (D), (202)-225-7919
Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D), (202)-225-5751
Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr. (D), (202)-225-3436
Rep. Rodney P. Frelinghuysen (R), (202)-225-5034
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D), (202)-225-5801
Not sure who your representative is? Click here to search for your House representative by zip-code.