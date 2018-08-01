3D Printing guns: How did we get here and what can we do? | Opinion

Cody Wilson shows the first completely 3D-printed handgun, The Liberator, at his home in Austin on Friday May 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Austin American Statesman, Jay Janner)

Printing your own gun may have once seemed impossible but now anyone with a 3D printer or a few thousand dollars could do it. Today, August 1, multiple blueprints of guns were supposed to go live online. After multiple attorney generals tried to block that from happening in the state, a judge in Seattle put a temporary block on the files nationwide.

The battle over 3D printed guns is still far from over.

The first thing that I thought when I read the news was: “How is this even legal?”

Answering that question took me back to Reagan’s last couple of months in office. Below, you will find what I learned — a timeline of how we got here and what can we do moving forward to prevent 3D printed guns from being the next threat on our schools, churches, movie theaters and newsrooms.

1988

Undetectable Firearms Act signed: On November 10, 1988, Ronald Reagan signed into law the Undetectable Firearms Act, which prohibited the manufacturing, sales or possession of a firearm that is not detectable by “walk-through metal detectors.”

When Reagan signed the Undetectable Firearms Act, 3D printers were in their infancy. Reagan probably couldn’t imagine that there will be a day only a few decades later that printing guns would make international headlines.

Cody Wilson born: Also in 1988, a boy named Cody Wilson was born. Years later, Wilson would become the key player in the evolution of 3D printed guns.

2012

Defense Distributed founded: At age 24, Cody Wilson, at the time a University of Texas law student, founded Defense Distributed “a non-profit, private defense firm.” Wilson wanted to be for guns what Julian Assange is for journalism, an anarchist and open to anyone alternative to the current system, “We wanted to be the Wiki for guns.” It is hard to think of anything that fits that vision more than blueprints for DIY printable guns. He started by experimenting with 3D printing parts of an AR-15 — the rifle that time and again is used to execute mass shootings. For Wilson, this is a part of a radical agenda of disruption. Designs of 3D printed items are all saved in Computer-Aided Design (CAD) files. Wilson’s goal was to upload the CAD files online for anyone to download, “There are people all over the world downloading our files and we say ‘good.’ We say you should have access to this. You simply should.”

Sandy Hook shooting: On December 14, Adam Lanza entered Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut with an AR-15. He killed 20 children and six adults.

Thingiverse removes gun related items: – few days after the Sandy Hook shooting, Thingiverse, an online 3D printing community website in which people can upload and download CAD files, removes most gun related items. This move will push Wilson to open his own website that will be the center of the future controversy.

2013

DEFCAD.org launches: In March, Wilson announced DEFCAD.org, a for-profit search engine and depository of CAD files related to guns.

The Liberator debuts: In May, he debuted The Liberator — the world’s first fully printed gun. With the exception of one nail — which arguably contains enough metal to comply with the Undetectable Firearms Act of 1988 — The Liberator is completely made from plastic. It has no magazine and is capable of shooting a single bullet. Depending on the metal detector, a bullet may not set it off. Replacing the single nail with a plastic alternative and the gun with bullet inside is undetectable — coining the term “ghost guns.”

State Department gets involved: Two days after the Liberator debuted and its CAD files were downloaded 100,000 times, the State Department sent Wilson a letter asking him to remove ten gun related files, including the Liberator, from his site. The State Department argued that by uploading the files to the internet, which is international, Wilson did not comply with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). Among other things, ITAR regulates “technical data” about firearm development and production including “blueprints, drawings, photographs, plans, instructions or documentation.” The letter, in essence, threatened legal action if the files were not removed. Wilson, who was still a law student at the time said, “We have to comply.”

2015

Defense Distributed sues State Department: In May 2015, Defense Distributed and the Second Amendment Foundation Inc. brought a federal law suit against the State Department arguing that by requiring the removal of the CAD files was an infringement on Wilson’s free speech — after all Wilson was sharing lines of code, not guns.

Federal judges rules: In the summer, a federal judge ruled against Defense Distributed arguing that “public interest of national security outweighs” the plaintiffs’ “interest in protecting their constitutional rights.” Defense Distributed and the Second Amendment Foundation appealed.

2016

Decision affirmed: The 5th Circuit Court affirmed the decision of the lower court in September.

2017

Appeal: In August 2017, Defense Distributed and the Second Amendment Foundation appealed to the Supreme Court.

Returned to lower court: In November 2017, the Supreme Court returned the case to lower court.

2018

State Department settles, gun files allowed: On June 29, in a dramatic legal shift, the State Department settled the case — although they were winning and had seemingly no reason to do so — conceding all of Wilson’s arguments. As of August 1, Defense Distributed could upload CAD files of guns.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey among first states to take action: Following the settlement, 10 states — including Pennsylvania and New Jersey — rushed to find ways to prevent guns from being downloaded and printed in their states.

On the evening of Sunday, July 29, a federal judge held an emergency hearing about a lawsuit filed by PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Gov. Wolf, and the Pennsylvania State Police. The State argued that having access to the firearm CAD files, which includes plans for an AR-15 assault rifle, impose “harm to Pennsylvanians [that] would have been immediate and irreversible.” Wilson agreed to block the site in PA and promised to fight any permanent ban on the files.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal sent Wilson a cease-and-desist letter letter arguing that making the CAD files available in NJ would violate the state’s gun laws. Similarly to PA, Wilson agreed to block the site in NJ.

Files are blocked nation-wide: On July 31, a judge in Seattle put a nation-wide temporary block on the release of the gun CAD files on DEFCAD. There are other ways to get similar CAD files but no one-stop-shop, as Wilson envisioned.

What you can do today

Law often advances slower than technology but that doesn’t mean that we don’t need to push hard for it to keep up.

“Not everyone thinks that downloading and creating functioning firearms is a terrible idea and those supporters have already been speaking up,” says Elisabeth Ryan who is an attorney with expertise in gun law and public health. “So call your congressperson, call your governor. Let them know what you think because this isn’t an issue that has had much public attention until now.” When you call your representative, ask them to support Rep. Seth Moulton’s legislation to ban 3D printed guns. If you are calling your Senator, ask them to introduce a version of the bill in the senate.

I’m introducing a bill to ban 3-D printed guns, which are a dangerous step in the wrong direction to keeping guns off our streets. Americans deserve responsible regulations on this new form of weaponry in our communities. pic.twitter.com/AkctxT7oyR — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) July 31, 2018

Another measure is to demand that the state makes it mandatory for all school’s to ban DEFCAD.org from their network. Many schools have 3D printers that are used for educational purposes. In fact, much of the innovation in 3D printing came in response to demand from K12 schools and universities. There must be safeguards to prevent students from using 3D printers in schools to print guns or guns parts. All the metal detectors in the world won’t matter if a gun is printed from inside the school.

