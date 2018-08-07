Uncle, drummer, steadfast friend - that was Brendan Lafferty, 33

Brendan Lafferty was an uncle. His niece Alma and nephew Pablo would jump into his arms the instant they saw him, eager for hours of attention.

He was a friend. “I felt like we always had this bond,” said Christian Barlow, who met Brendan at St. Joseph’s Prep and remained his close friend. “He had that effect on a lot of people.”

He was a drummer with a rock band, which his sister Ellen Browning-Lafferty observed could be a metaphor for his life. “He could help keep the beat that everyone else could sync up to,” she said.

It was a not a simple rhythm, full of syncopations and complexities and flourishes. His friends called him the glue that held them together.

“From the time I met him, I felt he was a brother,” Barlow said. “You could talk about anything, laugh about anything and know he wasn’t judging me. Even things that might be politically inappropriate. He was a phenomenal judge of character.”

Barlow went off to college at Virginia Tech and medical school in Grenada. In between, he lived with Brendan for two years. “He always felt like home,” Barlow said. “Even when my parents moved away, I’d come back and stay with him.”

Brendan Browning Lafferty, 33, a musician, uncle, and steadfast friend, died on the sidewalk Saturday afternoon, Aug. 4, outside his South Philadelphia apartment house as he was about to step into an Uber car. He was going to spend the night with his niece and nephew at his mother’s home in West Mount Airy.

His family said they believed Brendan died of a heart attack, but the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office said it was too soon to know the cause of death.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have a definitive answer on this case,” emailed James Garrow, spokesman for the Philadelphia Health Department, which includes the coroner’s office. “The Medical Examiner’s Office has not made a ruling, and it’s listed as pending investigation.”

Brendan’s father, James M. Lafferty, a lawyer for Community Legal Services and lifelong social activist, also died young. Just 49, he collapsed in 1999 while riding his bike in Chestnut Hill. The cause of death was a heart attack.

Brendan was born in Philadelphia to Jim Lafferty and Sharon Browning. He graduated from St. Joe’s Prep in 2003.

Brendan was serious about many things, but he was also the wittiest person in the room, //his family said in a tribute.// In 2001, at 16, he joined an 18-person peace delegation to El Salvador from St. Vincent’s Catholic Church in Germantown where his family worshipped. That year the beleaguered country’s currency, known as colóns, had been devalued to practically nothing.

One morning on the trip, he woke up covered with tropical bugs that had fallen on him during the night. He jumped up. “I feel like a million colóns,” he said.

He was equally quick with a reaction in sad situations, said his sister Kate Browning-Lafferty. “He’s the one who always made it bearable with his humor.”

The traditional path of college in four years after high school didn’t work for Brendan, and after returning to Philadelphia from Earlham College, he worked his way through the University of Pennsylvania with several jobs, including as a foot courier in Center City. He graduated in 2012 with a degree in political science.

“It took a lot of guts to know it was not the right time to stay in college, to get out and find his way,” said Steve Oldham, who taught him at St. Joseph’s Prep. He said he would talk about Brendan, anonymously, every year in his// ethics// class.

“I use him as an example of taking ‘the road less traveled,’ learning to use his hands in the carpentry trade, playing music with a band, living with other ex-Prepsters, and eventually deciding to return to school with a more mature, empowering vision,” Oldham said. “He went back when it was right.”

He was a natural leader, but never pushy. “He was completely understated, he had such talent,” said his uncle Tom Browning. “He never exploited it.”

His circle of friends included //men and women who looked upon Brendan as a brother.//

“If I had anything momentous happening in my life, anything important I needed to share, he was the first person I’d call,” said Matt Duke, who played with Brendan in the Philadelphia rock group Seamus Browning. “I wanted to sit with him and talk with him about everything going on with me,” Duke said. “His love and compassion felt unconditional, and he could look at things very simply.”

Mostly, his friends and family remembered his generosity and gentleness, much like his father, Jim Lafferty, who died when Brendan was 14.

“He had a degree of empathy developed at a young age, some people don’t get until later or they never get,” said his sister Ellen. “He was so smart. He didn’t use it to be powerful over people. He used his intelligence for good.”

Besides his mother, Sharon, sisters Ellen and Kate, niece Alma, and nephew Pablo, he is survived by an extended family.

There will be a wake from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the Irish Center at 6815 Emlen St. in Mt. Airy, and a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at St. Vincent’s Roman Catholic Church, 112 W. Price St. in Germantown. Interment is in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken.

Donations may be made to Just Listening, a program involving prison inmates and other marginalized populations, via www.Justlistening.net.