Teresa C. Duddy, 84, of Rosemont, a caring mother and grandmother, died Wednesday, March 14, of respiratory failure at the Neighborhood Hospice in West Chester.

One of eight children of Edward and Madge Clinton, Mrs. Duddy was born in Fanad, County Donegal, Ireland.

She left home at age 16 to work in Belfast, Northern Ireland, before traveling to Scotland and then England. In 1958, she immigrated to the United States, landing with an aunt whom she did not know in Philadelphia.

She traveled to Florida, where she met Michael Duddy, who grew up in Churchill, County Donegal, Ireland. They were married in Hobe Sound.

The couple returned to Pennsylvania and bought a home on Lowrys Lane in Rosemont on Dec. 20, 1961. All four of the couple’s daughters were raised there.

While deeply proud of her Irish heritage, Mrs. Duddy was delighted to become an American citizen on June 1, 1966, her family said.

She doted on her children and, later, her seven grandchildren. She enjoyed watching them compete in sports, attended their other school activities, taught them how to drive, played Scrabble — she was fiercely competitive – and watched Eagles football and Villanova basketball on TV with them.

“She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh. Together, they created many special, loving, and funny memories,” her family said.

Mrs. Duddy was a woman of deep Catholic faith, and she lived the Gospel.

“She was a humble, kind, and generous lady with a servant’s heart,” her family said. Patient, loving, and willing to help others, her home was always open to those with troubles or no place to stay.

“She listened, did not judge, and helped many family and friends, providing comforting meals and encouragement,” her family said.

Mrs. Duddy taught by example, even at the end of her life, when she showed her loved ones “how to say goodbye and embrace your journey home,” her family said.

“It was very peaceful,” said her daughter Sarah “Sally” Sidwell. “Everyone at the funeral said this was a great gift. She was a remarkable person.”

Her husband died in 1990. In addition to her daughter, she is survived by daughters Marjorie McGuire, Kathleen Donnelly, and Teresa Myers, and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services were Monday, March 19.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Holy Rosary, 741 Polo Rd., Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010.