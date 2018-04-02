Services set for Mark Lee Dombroski, 19, St. Joseph's University student and athlete

Mark Lee Dombroski, the St. Joseph’s University freshman and athlete who died in a fall in Bermuda, will be remembered in three days of services at the end of this week.

Mr. Dombroski, 19, of Media, died March 19 in a 35-foot fall from a cliff in Fort Prospect, a colonial-era fort just outside Hamilton on the British island territory. He was in Bermuda to compete in a rugby tournament.

Police said he left a bar alone late Sunday, March 18, and was reported missing the next morning. His body was found Monday afternoon by his two brothers, John and Kevin, in a dry moat at the foot of the fort.

“We’re people of God, and we were hoping to find him alive, but we thought it was a gift from God, that of the hundreds of people looking for him, it would be his brothers who would find him,” said his mother, Lisa Lynn Dombroski. “We view that as something extraordinary.”

A forensic pathologist ruled out foul play, saying that Mr. Dombroski died from injuries sustained in the fall. A police investigation into how and why he fell was underway. “We are still trying to get some answers,” his mother said Monday.

“I think, most of all, what is getting us through this is our faith,” she said. “We don’t know why this horrible tragedy happened, but we believe somewhere, somehow there is a purpose.”

The family has established a foundation in Mr. Dombroski’s memory.

As word of his death spread, friends expressed their grief online.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak, the pain, the sadness and every emotion I feel,” wrote Mr. Dombroski’s girlfriend, Sabrina Yescas, a fellow St. Joseph’s freshman. “You were a shining light in this world. Mark Dombroski, you really did change my life and made me the best and happiest person I could ever be.”

Born in Bryn Mawr Hospital to John and Lisa Lynn Dombroski, he was raised in Media. He attended Nativity BVM School in Media, Waldron Mercy Academy in Merion, and graduated from Archmere Academy in Claymont, Del.

“Mark had a friendly and ‘lit from within’ personality,” his parents wrote in a tribute. Many have commented on his encouraging, positive attitude and beautiful smile.”

Even as a boy, he had a way of drawing out both the young and old. “He had an easy nature and enjoyed talking to people,” his mother said.

Mr. Dombroski was just beginning to map a future for himself. He was thinking about majoring in business with a focus on marketing, said his father, John.

One pillar of Mr. Dombroski’s life was his Catholic faith. He was an altar server at Nativity BVM in Media and went on summer mission trips to Appalachia with a Media Presbyterian Church group that built and renovated homes.

“During the last mission trip, he got to run the table saw,” his father said. “He was cutting pieces of housing, and he thought it was a big deal.”

A gifted athlete and spirited competitor, Mr. Dombroski excelled at every sport he tried. He was co-captain of the Archmere football and rugby teams.

He played wide receiver, safety and was a punter and kicker on the football team. In rugby, he played wing and fullback. He received numerous tournament and state awards in rugby, including MVP for the Delaware State Championship in 2017.

He played soccer and was named All-Conference at Archmere. A gifted sprinter, he ran track for Nativity School and ran in the Catholic Archdiocesan CYO finals. During his freshman year at Archmere, he qualified in the long jump for the Delaware State Championship competition.

Mr. Dombroski was recruited by several colleges as a rugby player, but chose St. Joseph’s because David Niumataiwalu, his coach at Archmere, is also an assistant coach at St. Joseph’s.

“He was a talented player,” the coach said. “He was just starting off at St. Joe’s and beginning to have the same success he had had at Archmere. His opportunity was coming.

“He had a real love of the game. He worked hard at the skills and understood the game.”

He was already on the varsity team and was in Bermuda for the Ariel Re Bermuda International Sevens tournament.

An active outdoorsman, he loved wakeboarding, boating and eating outside with his family facing the bay in Brigantine, N.J.

“We are blessed to have so many wonderful memories with him,” his mother said. “That brings comfort and peace. There were so many happy times together.”

Besides his parents and two brothers, Mr. Dombroski is survived by an extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be a viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at the Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, 15 E. Fourth St., Media. A second viewing will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 6, on the patio at Archmere Academy, 3600 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, Del.

A Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in the theater at Archmere Academy will be followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Media.

Contributions may be made to the Mark Dombroski Foundation, c/o James Flanagan & Associates, 28 W. Eagle Rd., Suite 204, Havertown, Pa. 19083, or via https:www.gofundme.com/mark-dombroski.