Robert A. Spatola Sr., 83, wine-company executive, tree farmer, friend of the handicapped

Robert A. Spatola Sr., 83, of Lyndell, Chester County, a former wine-company executive who later became a Christmas tree farmer and a friend and advocate for handicapped workers, died Friday, April 6, of prostate cancer at his home.

For 17 years, Mr. Spatola was the president and CEO of Spatola Wines Inc., the family’s wine and spirits business. The enterprise in Downingtown was founded in 1900, and he became the third generation of the family to run it.

“When he took it over, it was ready to close,” said daughter Nan Spatola Fisher. “He brought it up to be a thriving business, in part by expanding into many lines of spirits.”

Mr. Spatola retired in 1994 and immersed himself in volunteer work. Nineteen years later, the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry named him the group’s Citizen of the Year. The award honors people who have taken on a community initiative or had a major impact on their own industry.

In an online statement about the award, the chamber said Mr. Spatola was generous “not only monetarily, but with his time, energy, creativity and love.”

Born in Lower Merion to Florence V. and Joseph F. Spatola Jr., he graduated from Lower Merion High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in pre-law from Villanova University in 1955.

Mr. Spatola served in the Coast Guard for 17 years before retiring in 1977 with the rank of commander. While stationed in Hawaii in 1958, he met Hannah Hudson, a nurse. They were wed in a Quonset hut in the Philippines in 1959 while he was stationed there.

Mr. Spatola returned home and moved to Downingtown so he could assume leadership of the wine company. The Spatolas raised four children and tended numerous dogs, cats and horses at Orvilla Farm, their home in Lyndell.

In retirement, Mr. Spatola reinvented himself as a Christmas tree farmer.

The “Farmer in Lyndell,” as the home business was called, offered customers the chance to cut their own trees. For many local families, the trek out to the farm in December became an annual holiday tradition.

In 1996, Mr. Spatola was invited to join the board of directors of Handi-Crafters Inc., a Thorndale nonprofit that employs more than 300 adults with disabilities.

“I sold my business, was enduring a diagnosis of cancer, and I was looking to volunteer,” said Mr. Spatola in a remembrance on the group’s website. “The timing of the invitation was right.”

Using his business acumen, he stabilized the group’s finances and expanded its operations. In 2005, Mr. Spatola co-chaired a capital campaign that raised $3 million to renovate the Handi-Crafters building on Barley Sheaf Road. In 2016, the group gave him its Best Friend Award for his dedication to Handi-Crafters and its mission.

Mr. Spatola was devoted to the workers and liked to socialize with them. He always had a gift for anyone celebrating a birthday, said Amy Rice, Handi-Crafters executive director.

“He was here two to three times a week,” Rice said. “He was amazing. This was his place.” Despite failing health, he continued to visit the workers as they packaged, collated and assembled products for clients. “If I can’t go to Handi-Crafters, what’s the point?” Rice said he told her.

“The workers here absolutely adored Bob,” said April Ennis-Pierson, the nonprofit’s director of development. “He was a generous and very warm friend to everybody.

“He would come in and light up the place. He knew all the workers’ names and a little about them. He always remembered and would pick up from the last conversation. He was genuine in that way.”

Mr. Spatola also supported the Chester County Food Bank, Brandywine Health Foundation, and Scheie Eye Institute–Penn Medicine. He gave money and helped stage fundraisers, his daughter said,

An avid boater, Mr. Spatola spent time on Chesapeake Bay in his boat, the Kukui. He also enjoyed golf.

In addition to his daughter and his wife of 59 years, Mr. Spatola is survived by children Kate, Jeanne, and Bob Jr.; a brother; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A visitation with military honors will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. Funeral services and interment will be private.

Mr. Spatola’s father donated land to create Spatola Memorial Park in East Brandywine Township. Contributions for maintenance of the park may be made to East Brandywine Foundation Inc., c/o Luke Reven, 1214 Horseshoe Pike, Downingtown, Pa.19335.

Donations may also be made to Handi-Crafters via https://handi-crafters.org.