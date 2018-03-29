Mary Jane Martelli, 84, mother of St. Joe's basketball coach

Man gets 12 years in N.J. prison for causing OD death

Mary Jane Martelli, 84, homemaker and waitress and mother of St. Joseph’s University basketball coach Phil Martelli, died Sunday, March 25. at her home in Lansdowne.

Mrs. Martelli had been in declining health with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure, said her daughter, Marianne Martelli.

She was a devoted St. Joe’s basketball fan and attended every Hawks home game often traveled with the team for away games, her daughter said.

Mrs. Martelli was a longtime coffee shop waitress at the former Hilton Hotel at Penn Tower in University City.

“She loved every minute of that,” her daughter said. “She loved going to work everyday. She met lots of people and knew their stories.”

Mary Jane McCormick grew up in Southwest Philadelphia and graduated from West Catholic High School for Girls.

It was during high school that she met her future husband of 64 years, Philip E. Martelli, while attending a Friday night dance at St. Francis de Sales in West Philadelphia. (It cost a “quarter to get in,” her daughter noted.)

In 1966, the couple found a home in Lansdowne and Mrs. Martelli committed to raising a family.

Before her job at the Hilton, she worked on weekends for L&M Caterers in Delaware County.

She was an avid reader, solver of crosswords puzzles, and traveler.

She was a member of St. Philomena Roman Catholic Church in Lansdowne. She cared for social-justice issues and “accepted everyone for who and what they were,” her daughter said.

Mrs. Martelli is survived by her husband and by six children: sons Phil and Stephen; and daughters Marianne, Rosemarie Kehoe, Christine Castagna, and Lisa Jane Haney.

She is survived by two sisters: Nancy Dunn and Sister Marita Jean McCormick IHM. She is survived by 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a brother, James McCormick, and a sister, Elizabeth Theilacher, and by two of her children, Michael Martelli and Patti Ann Phillips.

There will be a visitation on Tuesday, April 3, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, followed by a eulogy at 11:45 and a Funeral Mass at noon.

Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon.

Memorial gifts may be made to Camilla Hall, 1145 King Rd., Box 100, Immaculata, PA 19245.