Joseph S. Prewitt, 60, owned physical therapy center in Germantown

Joseph Simeon Prewitt, 60, a physical therapist who lived his dream of owning and operating a physical therapy center in Philadelphia, died Tuesday, July 10, of Diffuse B Cell Lymphoma, a type of cancer, at his home in Lansdale.

Trained as a physical therapist, Mr. Prewitt had always aspired to treat inner-city residents struggling with amputations, diabetic wounds, sports injuries, and other neurologic and orthopedic conditions.

To make sure he was suited for the task, Mr. Prewitt practiced first from offices in Philadelphia and the suburbs. In September 2002, convinced that he had made the right career choice, he established the Phoenix Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Center, LLC in Germantown.

“What a blessing to have a job that you love and own,” he posted online in 2015. Mr. Prewitt ran the center until earlier this year, when illness forced his retirement.

Born in Philadelphia to Manor Prewitt Sr. and Rose Bud Prewitt, Mr. Prewitt was the youngest of four children. He grew up in Frankford in a family imbued with the importance of religion. The Prewitts helped found Northeast Baptist Church across the street from their home. His early affiliation with the church set the stage for a life of devotion to Christianity and service to others, his family said.

Mr. Prewitt graduated from Frankford High School and enrolled in the Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, Fla.

“He was known on the FAMU campus as ‘Philly Joe,’” his family said. He loved being on campus and pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Mr. Prewitt earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from FAMU, and after graduating in 1979, remained committed to the university, its alumni association, and the fraternity.

Mr. Prewitt returned to Philadelphia to train in physical therapy at Temple University. In 1989, he graduated and began his career by practicing at Bryn Mawr Hospital, the Veteran’s Administration Hospital, and the Walnut Street Medical Center in Philadelphia.

When he opened his own center, he offered internships and training opportunities for fledgling physical therapists. In 2016, Mr. Prewitt returned to Temple to complete his doctorate in physical therapy, but illness prevented him from taking one final course. He will be awarded the degree posthumously in 2019.

Mr. Prewitt lived at various times in Ogontz and Lansdale, Montgomery County, but he remained connected to his old neighborhood in Frankford. He supported youth programs and community service activities, and regularly returned for block parties.

He volunteered at free health events throughout the city. Through his membership in Omega Psi Phi’s Mu Omega Philadelphia Chapter, Mr. Prewitt contributed to scholarship grants for minority college students. He was voted by his brothers as the “2009 Omega Man of the Year.”

While a hard worker, Mr. Prewitt enjoyed vacations with his fraternity brothers on Martha’s Vineyard, and was the quintessential sports enthusiast. He was a loyal Philadelphia 76ers season ticket holder “through good times and bad,” his family said. He was thrilled when the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl earlier this year.

“He immediately purchased and mailed Eagles gear to out-of-town family and friends,” said his sister, Carol Jones, “He bought it for all of us, something from the Eagles. He was a real fan.”

Mr. Prewitt was a member of Zion Baptist Church and later, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, where he enjoyed the fellowship of parishioners and singing with the male chorus.

Although he never married, he had a daughter, Lauren Ashley Prewitt. In addition to his daughter and sister, he is survived by his father, Manor Prewitt Sr.; two brothers, five nieces, a nephew; and a large extended family.

A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, followed by a 10 a.m. service of remembrance at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, 230 W. Coulter St., Philadelphia. Interment is in Ivy Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia. A special service hosted by Mr. Prewitt’s fraternity will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Holsey Temple CME Church, 5305 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia.

Donations may be made to the Joseph S. Prewitt Memorial Scholarship at Frankford High School, c/o PNC Bank, P.O. Box #533, Newtown Square, Pa. 19073.