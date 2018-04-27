James P. Lewis, 93, postal worker and Montford Point Marine

James Pressely Lewis, 93, of North Philadelphia, a retired U.S. Postal Service worker and a member of the Montford Point Marines, the first black unit to serve with the Marine Corps during World War II, died Monday, April 23 of heart disease at Saunders House in Wynnewood.

Mr. Lewis joined the corps in 1943 after President Franklin D. Roosevelt directed the various branches of the military to recruit African Americans. In response, the men flocked to sign up for the Marines and were instructed to report to Montford Point Camp in North Carolina.

Once they arrived, Mr. Lewis and his fellow Marines had to deal with the harsh reality of segregation in America, his family said. Instead of being housed in the relative comfort of nearby Camp Lejeune with their white counterparts, the black Marines were lodged at Montford Point Camp, a swampy construction site infested with mosquitos.

Their quarters were flimsy metal shacks without bathrooms. The black Marines were only allowed at Camp Lejeune when accompanied by a white officer.

Mr. Lewis often told his family about being ordered to move to “the colored car” after he boarded a train to North Carolina from Philadelphia.

“He endured in an era when he was expected to put his life on the line for his country while serving abroad, and still be denied basic human dignities at home,” his family said in a tribute.

But Mr. Lewis didn’t let the harsh treatment lessen his pride in serving his country, his family said. He was deployed to the Pacific Theater and honorably discharged in 1946.

Much later, he fondly related the memories of his military service. Joseph H. Geeter III, national spokesman for the Montford Point Marines Association, visited him within the last year at Saunders House. The two men also talked about sports, especially boxing.

“His mind was still in excellent condition,” Geeter said.

Mr. Lewis was a member of the Marine association’s Philadelphia Chapter. In June 2012, the Montford Point Marines were honored as a group for their service and presented with a Congressional Gold Medal at the Capitol building in Washington. Each man was given a small facsimile of the medal to take home.

“This is one of the best times I have ever had in my life,” he told daughter-in-law Kathryn S. Lewis after the proceedings.

“For months and months, everybody who came through the door, he showed them the medal and the program,” said his son, Michael.

Born in North Philadelphia, Mr. Lewis was the son of Catherine and Peter Lewis, who immigrated to the United States from Grenada, West Indies. They came through Ellis Island.

The couple settled in North Philadelphia, where they raised their children. Mr. Lewis graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School in 1943 before joining the Marines.

In 1950, Mr. Lewis married Gladys Anita Coles at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in North Philadelphia. They were together for 62 years. Later, when his wife became ill, Mr. Lewis cared for her at home. She died in 2012.

Until retiring in his mid-seventies, Mr. Lewis worked three jobs to make ends meet. For nearly 40 years, he worked nights as a clerk at the 30th Street Post Office. He also worked for the Philadelphia School District as a truant officer; for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board as a clerk; and at the Aquarius Lounge in North Philadelphia as a bartender.

“James was the true definition of a reliable, hard worker,” his family said. “He will always be remembered for his work ethic and an exceptional memory that remained vivid until his departure.”

In addition to his son, Michael, Mr. Lewis is survived by a grandson, also named Michael; and a brother, Thomas. Three sisters and a brother died earlier.

A viewing starting at 9 a.m. Monday, April 30, will be followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at Pinn Memorial Baptist Church, 2251 N. 54th St., Philadelphia. Burial with full military honors will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

Memorial donations may be made to the Montford Point Marine National

Museum via www.montfordpointmarines.org/national-museum/.