G. Burton German Jr., 90, Merchantville mayor and councilman

In a 1974 photo, G. Burton German Jr., right, and Walter Kurkian ride in a convertible with the top down during Merchantville's Centennial Parade. Mr. German was the South Jersey borough's mayor at the time, and he was named Centennial Man of the Year.

G. Burton German Jr., 90, a lifelong resident of Merchantville, Camden County, who immersed himself in the civic life of the borough as councilman, mayor, fire chief, and water-utility commissioner, died Saturday, April 21, of respiratory failure at his home.

Mr. German made his living as an insurance salesman at the Smith-Austermuhl Insurance Co. in Camden. But what defined him was public service, his friends and family said.

He began by serving as a Merchantville councilman from 1963 to 1969 and went on to become mayor in 1969 and served until 1975. He was a life member of the Niagara Fire Company and held the post of borough fire commissioner.

Starting in 1976, he began 42 years of service as a commissioner of the Merchantville-Pennsauken Water Commission, a utility that monitors area water quality. His last meeting was April 12, when he resigned for health reasons.

“We celebrated his service,” said Patrick Brennan, a utility co-commissioner and former Merchantville mayor. “He was struggling to be there. It was difficult for him. We had the opportunity to say thank you.”

“It’s one of the best-run water utilities in the state, without question, for three out of the last six years,” said Merchantville Mayor Edward Brennan, Patrick’s son. “I think a lot of that can be linked directly to Burt and his community service.”

While mayor, Mr. German participated in the planning of the borough’s elaborate 1974 centennial celebration. He and former Mayor Walter Kurkian rode in a convertible in a special parade. As part of the proceedings, Mr. German was named Centennial Man of the Year for his dedication to the borough.

Mr. German was a valuable, generous source of history about the borough. “He was so personable,” said Maureen McLoone, president of the Merchantville Historical Society. “Years after being out of office as mayor, he always had time to talk to you and wanted to fill you in on Merchantville history.”

Earlier this year, Mr. German gave an oral history as part of an Eagle Scout project. The film of the interview will be shown at a historical society meeting in the fall, McLoone said.

Born in Camden, Mr. German graduated from Merchantville High School.

As an adult, Mr. German became an official for his children’s swimming programs. “That just took off,” said daughter Judy Stacy. “He jumped in with both feet.”

Mr. German became rules chairman for USA Swimming, which picks the Olympic team; was active in the Woodbine Swim Club and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s swim program; and ran the Burt German Tri-County Swimming Championship in South Jersey.

He was so involved that officials named the competition after him, his daughter said.

Mr. German had a distinguished bearing and seemed to Patrick Brennan like “an English squire set in Merchantville.”

“He had that air about him of dignity and grace, and he didn’t disabuse that,” Patrick Brennan said. “He was deserving of your attention, but didn’t waste a lot of time.”

Mr. German was a member of the American Legion and he served on the governing council of the Colestown Cemetery in Cherry Hill, whose gatehouse is on the National Register of Historic Places.

His daughter said he came to his children’s school events, even if it meant he had to travel. “Sometimes he would be the only parent there,” Stacy said. “As we got older, he still always supported us, with our families and everything we did.”

Mr. German was married to Ann Dilmore German, who died 2008. In addition to his daughter, he is survived by children Gregory W. and Lynne Burns; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, N.J. Funeral services and interment are private.

Donations may be made in Mr. German’s name to the USA Swimming Foundation, 1 Olympic Plaza, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80909, via foundation@usaswimming.org; or to the Merchantville Fire Department — Niagara Fire Company, 22 E. Park Ave, Merchantville, N.J, 08109, via https://merchantvillefire.org/