Franklin Preston Buckman, 98, World War II veteran and insurance executive

Franklin Preston Buckman, 98, of Meadowbrook, a World War II veteran and insurance executive, died Friday, June 15, at Foulkeways at Gwynedd.

Mr. Buckman served as an Army medic in the 104th Infantry Division in France, Holland, Belgium, and Germany during World War II. In 2009, he was awarded the French Legion of Honor, France’s most prestigious award, for his role in the liberation of the country in 1944. Mr. Buckman also received the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

After returning from the war, Mr. Buckman worked in management and administration at the Curtis Publishing Company, before founding Buckman Van Buren in Abington with his friend and business partner Walter Van Buren. He served as president of the company, which specialized in personal and employee benefits.

A Meadowbrook, Pa. native, Mr. Buckman graduated from Swarthmore College in 1941 after attending The George School.

His family said Mr. Buckman was a true gentleman with a fabulous sense of humor, who cared deeply about charity and loved tennis.

“Community service and philanthropic service were part of the foundation of who he was,” said daughter Mary. “He was an incredible gentleman and sportsman.”

Faith was an important part of Mr. Buckman’s life, his family said, and he volunteered with many Quaker charitable organizations. He served as Chairman of the Board of Jeanes Hospital, Director of The Anna T. Jeanes Foundation, founding Director of Friends Life Care at Home, and Director of the Board of Foulkeways at Gwynedd.

As an active member of Abington Monthly Meeting, he served as President of John Barnes Trustees, Inc., President of The Grandom Institution, Chairman of the Abington Friends School Committee, and Chairman of The Tyson Fund.

An excellent sportsman, Buckman played tennis for Swarthmore and continued to play tennis and golf at the Ozone Club, The Manufacturers Golf and Country Club, and The Delaware Valley Racquet Club. Mr. Buckman, along with his wife Jane, traveled to the Coral Beach Club in Bermuda during the spring, where he competed in a seniors tennis tournament.

In his personal notes discovered by his daughter, Mr. Buckman wrote “the best thing that ever happened to me” was meeting and marrying his wife, who he described as “able, beautiful, caring, capable and artistic.”

In addition to his daughter and wife, he is survived by his son, Preston, and two grandchildren.

There will be no memorial service.