Dr. Donald J. Farish, 75, former president of Rowan University

Donald J. Farish, 75, the former president of Rowan University and current head of Roger Williams University, died on Thursday, July 5, in Boston of an undisclosed illness that “came on suddenly,” within the past few weeks, according to university officials.

Dr. Farish served as president of Rowan University from 1998 to 2011, where he oversaw a crucial period in the school’s history in the years following a $100 million gift from industrialist Henry Rowan that transformed the school from one that historically produced educators to one that added an engineering school and boosted its focus on the sciences.

“He was brought in to take the university to the next level, and he did so,” said Joe Cardona, Vice President for University Relations at Rowan University.

Cardona said Dr. Farish was integral in Rowan’s transition to a comprehensive public research institution, pioneering the school’s engineering department, starting its medical school, and purchasing land which led to university expansion.

According to Rowan President Dr. Ali Houshmand, Dr. Farish presided over the construction of Science Hall, Education Hall, the Town House residential complex, the development of the Cooper Medical School in Camden, as well as buying 600 acres of land which currently houses the university’s West Campus in Glassboro.

Dr. Farish had served as president of Roger Williams University in Providence, R.I. since 2011.

Andrew Workman, provost of Roger Williams, remembered Dr. Farish as a mentor and close friend who was intimately connected with the life of the 5,000-student private university.

During his time at Roger Williams, Dr. Farish loved talking to students, attending sports events and arts performances, and hosting student groups at his home for dinner, Workman said.

“[Dr. Farish] had a strong understanding of how to lead an institution,” Workman said.

According to a press release from Roger Williams, Dr. Farish “transformed RWU into a vital institution devoted to community engagement, college affordability and equity.”

Colleagues remembered Dr. Farish as a funny, witty, and extremely intelligent individual who was well liked by all.

According to Ed Fitzpatrick, Roger Williams’ Director of Media Relations, Dr. Farish had planned to retire in 2019, but not for health reasons. His illness was serious and came on suddenly in the past few weeks, Fitzpatrick said. Fitzpatrick did not disclose the nature of the illness. Dr. Farish died at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

He is survived by his wife, Maia, and Roger Williams University invited those interested to share their memories of Dr. Farish on Facebook.