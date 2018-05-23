Clyde H. Treffeisen, 82, licensed dairy inspector and volunteer

Clyde H. Treffeisen at one of the Amish farms he visited each week.

Clyde H. Treffeisen, 82, of Warrington, a licensed dairy inspector who was more comfortable in a barnyard than in the fast-paced corporate world, died Saturday, May 19, of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at Abington Hospice at Warminster.

Mr. Treffeisen’s love of animals dated back to his time as a high school student. When he headed to Pennsylvania State University as a member of the Class of ’57, he already knew he wanted to study animal husbandry and dairy sciences, and build a career around them.

His first job out of college was at QC Laboratories in Southampton, Bucks County, where he worked as a licensed dairy inspector before moving to Massachusetts to become a vice president of sales for Docktor Pet Centers.

He returned to Pennsylvania in the early 1990s to work once again for QC Labs. This time, he collaborated with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to help Amish farmers meet state regulations controlling their herds.

“He was grateful to be out of the corporate world, and relished the slower pace of working with cows and helping the farmers in this important industry,” his daughter Sandra Trapani said.

He became a trusted adviser through the years to many farmers who considered him part of their community, Trapani said.

At the same time, Mr. Treffeisen worked as a consultant for Rosenberger Dairies, and became a consultant in regulatory affairs for Land O’Lakes, Fleur De Lait Foods, and Natural by Nature. He retired in 2014 at age 79.

Mr. Treffeisen made animals feel safe, so they were drawn to him, said friend Cheryl Richardson, whose family is handling his funeral arrangements.

Born in Abington Hospital and raised in Fox Chase, Mr. Treffeisen graduated from Lincoln High School, where he played football. He was a summer lifeguard at Seaside Heights at the Jersey Shore.

A member of Boy Scout Troop 206 of Fox Chase, he earned the top rank of Eagle Scout. As an adult, he was a leader of Cub Scout Pack 251 of Rockledge, and he volunteered as an assistant at Treasure Island, a camp on an island in the Delaware River at Kingswood, N.J.

Mr. Treffeisen was a Mason and a Shriner. He belonged to Mozart Lodge 436 in Philadelphia and was a Past Master of that lodge in 1964.

He was a member of New Goshenhoppen United Church of Christ in East Greenville, Montgomery County. He enjoyed boating, playing the piano, and caring for his cat, Baxter.

Mr. Treffeisen was married five times, to Betty Jane Rainey, Carolyn Corbett, Deborah Mullins, Babs Treffeisen, and finally to Barbara Kirk Dougherty Treffeisen in 1992. He had five daughters by Rainey, Corbett, and Mullins. Barbara Treffeisen brought three stepdaughters to the marriage.

Of the five wives, only Mullins, Babs Treffeisen, and Barbara Treffeisen survive.

“He raised all of us to be strong and follow our dreams and not do something you don’t love – and to give back to the community,” Trapani said.

In addition to his wife, two former wives, and daughter Sandra, he is survived by daughters Kimberly Cornwell, Lauren St. Amand, Joy Treffeisen, and Kristy Strand; stepdaughters Dawn D’Agostino, Erin Dougherty, and Shannon Garlick; 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren: and a sister. Stepdaughter Heidi Dougherty died earlier.

A 9:30 a.m. visitation Friday, May 25, will be followed by a 10:45 a.m. Masonic service, and an 11 a.m. service of life and reflection at New Goshenhoppen United Church of Christ, 1070 Church Rd., East Greenville. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140.