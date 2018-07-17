Carmella Rizzo, tiny force behind former Philly Mayor Frank Rizzo, dies at 101

Carmella Rizzo is seen at the graduation ceremony of the Philadelphia Police College Class 331 and the retiring of the badge of her husband, former Police Commissioner and Mayor Frank Rizzo. She is flanked by John F. Timoney, left, and John Street. Directly behind Mrs. Rizzo is her son, Francis S. Rizzo.

Carmella Mary Rizzo, 101, of Chestnut Hill, the tiny, shy but powerful force behind former Philadelphia Mayor Frank L. Rizzo, died Sunday, July 15, of respiratory failure at her home.

Mrs. Rizzo was born in 1916 during World War I. The daughter of first-generation Italian Americans, she was one of seven children, and she understood the meaning of earning her station in life, according to a family tribute.

Her family was a composite of achieving individuality while also staying close to home. Those qualities likely created the backdrop for her marriage to an up-and-coming police officer named Rizzo on April 18, 1942, the family said.

“His drive and determination preceded him,” the family said.

The union produced two children, Francis S. in 1943 and Joanna E. in 1950. While Rizzo cut a high-profile figure in Philadelphia as police officer, police commissioner and finally mayor, Mrs. Rizzo stayed out of the limelight. He was “the Big Bambino,” according to Philly lore.

She was consistent and dignified as first lady of Philadelphia and loved by many, according to the family.

The Rizzos were devoted to each other. She died one day short of the 27th anniversary of his death on July 16, 1991. While seeking a return to mayor’s office, Rizzo collapsed and died of a heart attack at his Center City campaign headquarters at lunchtime on a routine day. He was 70 years old.

“She should be admired as an example of a woman who always stood by her principles, encouraging and loving others, especially her husband and children,” the family said.

Her son, Francis, known as “Franny,” served as a Republican member of the Philadelphia City Council for 16 years.

Besides her son and daughter, Mrs. Rizzo is survived by a grandson and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 20, will be followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at Our Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Philadelphia, Pa 19118. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia.

Memorial donations may be made to the church at the address above.