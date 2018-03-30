Benjamin Graham, 3-year-old cancer patient made honorary police officer, dies

Police: Ammunition, combat vest found at home of teen who allegedly threatened Delco high school

Benjamin Graham had battled cancer most of his young life.

Benjamin Graham, a 3-year-old cancer patient from South Jersey who was made an honorary member of the Philadelphia police and other area departments, died Friday, March 30.

New Jersey State Police announced his death on social media.

Today, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Honorary State Trooper Benjamin Graham who passed away this morning. Ben was a brave 3-year-old warrior who courageously battled an aggressive form of neuroblastoma.https://t.co/50YKjgei5c pic.twitter.com/QSMf4bs4ge — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) March 30, 2018

The little boy’s death at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia came a day after Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross made Benjamin, of Elmer, Salem County, an honorary officer in a bedside ceremony.

The Camden County Police Department also mourned the boy’s death on social media.

Rest in peace Ben, we were so lucky to have gotten to know you. Your courage and strength were an inspiration to us and you’ll forever be part of our family. pic.twitter.com/RGEpXELcWQ — Camden County Police (@CamdenCountyPD) March 30, 2018

He also was an honorary deputy of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department and a fan of firefighters, his family said.

Benjamin, whose favorite superhero was Batman, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 18 months old, according to his family. Since then, he was in and out of hospitals, including St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and CHOP, for testing and treatment.

He is survived by his parents, Amanda and Wayne Graham, and four brothers.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.