Benjamin Graham, 3-year-old cancer patient made honorary police officer, dies

Camera icon The Graham Family.
Benjamin Graham had battled cancer most of his young life.
by , Staff Writer @jgambardello | jgambardello@phillynews.com
Joseph A. Gambardello

Staff Writer

Benjamin Graham, a 3-year-old cancer patient from South Jersey who was made an honorary member of the Philadelphia police and other area departments, died Friday, March 30.

New Jersey State Police announced his death on social media.

The little boy’s death at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia came a day after Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross made Benjamin, of Elmer, Salem County, an honorary officer in a bedside ceremony.

The Camden County Police Department also mourned the boy’s death on social media.

He also was an honorary deputy of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department and a fan of firefighters, his family said.

Benjamin, whose favorite superhero was Batman, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 18 months old, according to his family. Since then, he was in and out of hospitals, including St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and CHOP, for testing and treatment.

He is survived by his parents, Amanda and Wayne Graham, and four brothers.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

