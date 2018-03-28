What the Phillies opening-day lineup should look like | Extra Innings

Good morning, Phillies fans, and happy Opening Day Eve. It felt like just yesterday that I arrived in Clearwater, Fla. for the start of spring training. Now I’m ready to head to Atlanta for the opener. The final few weeks of camp seemed to set the tone for the season with the arrival of Jake Arrieta and the signing of Scott Kingery. This season, at the very least, should be interesting. And we’re excited to cover it for you. Be sure to start Thursday by picking up the Inquirer or Daily News for our annual Phillies preview.

Opening-day lineup

Gabe Kapler has yet to reveal his lineup for Thursday, but he left enough clues during spring training that we can piece it together. The only real uncertainty is if he will play Aaron Altherr or Nick Williams in right field. Here’s a look at what it should look like:

Cesar Hernandez, second base Rhys Hoskins, left field Odubel Herrera, center field Carlos Santana, first base Aaron Altherr, right field Maikel Franco, third base Jorge Alfaro, catcher Aaron Nola, pitcher J.P. Crawford, shortstop

The Phillies will likely bat their pitcher eighth on opening day for the first time in franchise history. Kapler loves the idea of having Crawford bat ninth as an extra hitter to get on base in front of Rhys Hoskins. The shortstop said he has no problem with it. Kapler believes the No. 2 and 4 spots should be reserved for a lineup’s best hitters and those spots come up with men on base more frequently than others. Expect Hoskins and Santana to flip-flop between those two places all season. Unlike past seasons, there’s not a glaring hole in the team’s lineup on opening day. Scott Kingery will likely not be in the lineup, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get his first major-league at-bat as a pinch hitter.

The rundown

The Phillies are going all-in this season on analytics, and they hired Sam Fuld, a former major-league outfielder, to help explain the information to the players. The data, Rhys Hoskins said, can be overwhelming at times. And that’s where Fuld comes in.

The season started with a message from Justin Timberlake. From that moment it was clear this season would be unlike any other. Gabe Kapler is unlike any manager in team history and he comes from an interesting background, being raised outside Los Angeles by two Brooklyn-born parents.

Spring training ended yesterday with a 5-5 tie with the Pirates. Kapler said camp was “tremendous” and Jake Arrieta, who started yesterday, said he feels healthy after throwing 50 pitches in his final start of the spring. The Phillies have yet to determine if Arrieta will throw his simulated game next week in Clearwater or in New York.

Gabe Kapler’s favorite word is “bold” and no player better defines that word than Scott Kingery, who was willing to try himself at different positions this spring and force his way onto the opening day roster. Kingery was all but headed to triple A to start the season before he signed his contract on Sunday. It was the end to a fascinating spring training.

Important dates

Tomorrow: Opening day in Atlanta, 4:10 p.m; Aaron Nola vs. Julio Teheran

Friday: Game No. 2, 7:35 p.m.; Nick Pivetta vs. Mike Foltynewicz

Saturday: Game No. 3, 7:10 p.m.; Vince Velasquez vs. Brandon McCarthy

Sunday: First off-day of the season

April 5: Home opener at Citizens Bank Park, 3:05 p.m.

Stat of the day

The Phillies have just three players — Cesar Hernandez, Odubel Herrera, and Maikel Franco — from last year’s opening day lineup that are still with the organization. The turnover from the last few seasons has been rapid. Herrera is the only player from the 2015 lineup that remains just three years later. The Phillies finally seem to have a lineup where it’s easy to see most of these players sticking around for a few years. No longer is Cedric Hunter or Michael Saunders or Grady Sizemore or Howie Kendrick starting on opening day.

From the mailbag

Where is tommy hunter...? — Apex Blex 🍦🍦 (@Vivo_Alejandro) March 26, 2018

Answer: Hunter is one of three pitchers to start the season on the disabled list, joining Jerad Eickhoff and Mark Leiter Jr. Hunter injured his hamstring this week but the Phillies do not have long-term concerns about his health. Manager Gabe Kapler said the team does not have a timetable yet for Hunter’s return. The Phillies planned to use Hunter for crucial late-game outs, so that role could be filled by Edubray Ramos, who had an excellent spring.

