Why young people are drinking less, Maryland drowning in Pa. trash | Morning Newsletter

Kevin Lopez, a bartender at The Love in Rittenhouse Square, says young people are drinking less to get drunk and more to appreciate the drink.

Looking to unwind this weekend without a drink in hand? You are definitely not alone. Young people in our region and across the country are drinking less alcohol, and, as reporter Aneri Pattani explains in an enlightening story, their motivations are often unexpected. Also unexpected: apparently Pennsylvania has been sending tons of trash to Maryland via polluted waterways. Like, a lot of trash. I can’t speak for the entire state but…Maryland, that’s our bad. We’re sorry.

Millennials have been blamed for “killing” cable TV, cars, department stores, diamonds, cereal, napkins — you name it, they’ve disrupted it.

Next on the hit list: alcohol. It turns out millennials (that’s 20- and 30-somethings, for the record, not teens) are drinking much less than previous generations.

It’s particularly true of Pennsylvania youths, who are drinking less than their U.S. peers. Their reasons for abstaining run the gamut from cost to control.

It turns out Pennsylvania isn’t such a good neighbor to Maryland and an interstate beef is brewing.

Heavy rains and flood waters flowed into the Chesapeake Bay in July, bringing with it lots of sediment and debris that had flowed over the Conowingo Dam, which regulates flow from the Susquehanna River coming out of Pennsylvania.

The state sent so much trash, wood, plastic, other objects, and polluted sediment to Maryland, it surrounded boats and docks miles away. Yuck.

If you stayed up late to watch the Phillies’ marathon West Coast game last night, you came away sorely disappointed. After 14 innings and over four hours, they snapped their five-game winning streak with a loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Phillies are still riding high in first place, though, even if they can’t get much national love. ESPN snubbed them in their recent power rankings but, publicly at least, manager Gabe Kapler isn’t fazed by it.

Meanwhile, his new shortstop, Asdrubal Cabrera, is still looking to prove he can handle a return to the position.

This view exudes peace. Thanks, @vicklet_d.

“My first block party went off without a hitch. I finished the day tired, covered in sweat and filled with pride as if this was the day I added a big stamp to my Philadelphian card.” — Lifetime Philadelphia resident Harold Burnett writes a love letter to block parties, asking the city not to complicate the permit process.

Temple history professor Bryan Simon questions whether Atlantic City’s latest revival is the real deal, considering it couldn’t support an Apple Store.

Ronald D. Castille, the former Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court from 2008 to 2014, writes that releasing the long-awaited Catholic clergy abuse grand jury report risks violating the constitutional rights of those named in it.

The Philadelphia Magic Gardens, artist Isaiah Zagar’s immersive South Street art environment, were never meant to last. But they’ll be around for years of selfies thanks to a team of preservationists working to save them.