Why young people are drinking less, Maryland drowning in Pa. trash | Morning Newsletter

Looking to unwind this weekend without a drink in hand? You are definitely not alone. Young people in our region and across the country are drinking less alcohol, and, as reporter Aneri Pattani explains in an enlightening story, their motivations are often unexpected. Also unexpected: apparently Pennsylvania has been sending tons of trash to Maryland via polluted waterways. Like, a lot of trash. I can’t speak for the entire state but…Maryland, that’s our bad. We’re sorry.
Aubrey Nagle
‘Everybody is down to not drink.’ Why young people are drinking less alcohol.
Millennials have been blamed for “killing” cable TV, cars, department stores, diamonds, cereal, napkins — you name it, they’ve disrupted it.
Next on the hit list: alcohol. It turns out millennials (that’s 20- and 30-somethings, for the record, not teens) are drinking much less than previous generations.
It’s particularly true of Pennsylvania youths, who are drinking less than their U.S. peers. Their reasons for abstaining run the gamut from cost to control.
Maryland: ‘We’re drowning in Pennsylvania’s trash’
It turns out Pennsylvania isn’t such a good neighbor to Maryland and an interstate beef is brewing.
Heavy rains and flood waters flowed into the Chesapeake Bay in July, bringing with it lots of sediment and debris that had flowed over the Conowingo Dam, which regulates flow from the Susquehanna River coming out of Pennsylvania.
The state sent so much trash, wood, plastic, other objects, and polluted sediment to Maryland, it surrounded boats and docks miles away. Yuck.
Seranthony Dominguez blows a save, Phillies fall in 14 innings to D’backs
If you stayed up late to watch the Phillies’ marathon West Coast game last night, you came away sorely disappointed. After 14 innings and over four hours, they snapped their five-game winning streak with a loss to the Diamondbacks.
The Phillies are still riding high in first place, though, even if they can’t get much national love. ESPN snubbed them in their recent power rankings but, publicly at least, manager Gabe Kapler isn’t fazed by it.
Meanwhile, his new shortstop, Asdrubal Cabrera, is still looking to prove he can handle a return to the position.
What you need to know today
- Monday was hot and the region could see another heat advisory today as the “dog days” of summer take hold. Luckily, the heat wave is expected to be a short one.
- Tom Heckert, the former general manager for the Eagles and the team’s vice president of player personnel when they went to the Super Bowl in 2005, died Sunday. He was 51.
- A 7-year-old girl and her father were found dead in a Manayunk home Monday in an apparent murder-suicide that may have resulted from a custody dispute, police said.
- President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is on trial for financial fraud, and yesterday his right-hand man, Rick Gates, told jurors he and Manafort committed crimes together.
- Philadelphia police shot and killed a 59-year-old Germantown homeowner and wounded his wife Monday when a SWAT team showed up at 6 a.m. looking to arrest his grandson. The man mistook them for intruders and opened fire, hitting one officer in the face.
- Scientists have developed a more precise and less invasive way to study cancer cells in live tissue and they’re using something called “heavy water” to do it.
Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly
Peaceful under the trees. #philly #ourphilly #fairmount #fairmountpark
A post shared by Vicki Dattilo (@vicklet_d) on
This view exudes peace. Thanks, @vicklet_d.
That’s Interesting
- Stretch those legs: Philly Free Streets returns this weekend. That means eight miles of North Broad Street will be open only to pedestrians, and there are plenty of amazing landmarks to check out along the way.
- I’m not sure you’re ready for this hot take: my colleague Jason Nark says the Eagles’ Super Bowl win makes him miss losing. I don’t…I don’t know what to say.
- Philadelphia’s legendary Sigma Sound Studios is celebrating 50 years since its opening, so its former employees gathered for a star-powered reunion. Just don’t ask owner Joe Tarsia to take any credit for the Philadelphia Sound’s success.
- Last month a New Jersey dad went viral for taking singer Ciara’s “Level Up” social media challenge by dancing for his son at CHOP. Then Ciara showed up at his dance studio to give him a special surprise.
- In other celebrity surprise news, six Philadelphia students got the shock of a lifetime Monday night when they learned comedian Kevin Hart would be donating $600,000 to help put them and other students through college.
- Topgolf, the high-tech entertainment center opening in Mount Laurel, is not your grandfather’s driving range. It’s got cocktails and a rooftop terrace, and it’s trying to attract non-golfers.
Opinions
“My first block party went off without a hitch. I finished the day tired, covered in sweat and filled with pride as if this was the day I added a big stamp to my Philadelphian card.” — Lifetime Philadelphia resident Harold Burnett writes a love letter to block parties, asking the city not to complicate the permit process.
- Temple history professor Bryan Simon questions whether Atlantic City’s latest revival is the real deal, considering it couldn’t support an Apple Store.
- Ronald D. Castille, the former Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court from 2008 to 2014, writes that releasing the long-awaited Catholic clergy abuse grand jury report risks violating the constitutional rights of those named in it.
What we’re reading
- Philadelphia Weekly’s report on the court fees many caught in the criminal justice system are slapped with, whether they’re convicted or not, is a must-read. In 2016, Philly’s fees added up to $34 million.
- While parts of Philadelphia are being revitalized, black history museums are losing out. Hidden City’s story on their struggles is a call to action for the city’s hidden gems.
- A heartwarming story to start the day: Al Dia took a look inside Camp Noah, a Reading summer camp for children displaced by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. It’s trying to speed up their long road to recovery.
- If “selling out” was the cardinal sin of Gen X, financial dependence is that of the millennial generation. Refinery29’s examination of how the economy made cashing in cool (and necessary) for a new generation is riveting.
- News of Beyoncé’s cover story for Vogue’s September issue, its largest of the year, made waves a few weeks ago. The images and interview, in the artist’s own words, are available now; check it out before you head to the water cooler.
Your Daily Dose of | Magic
The Philadelphia Magic Gardens, artist Isaiah Zagar’s immersive South Street art environment, were never meant to last. But they’ll be around for years of selfies thanks to a team of preservationists working to save them.