Fired Wawa worker fights back, Eagles prep for preseason | Morning Newsletter

It’s perhaps unthinkable to a true fan, but one man has a good reason to be angry with Wawa. Jeffrey Armstrong was fired from a Delaware store late last year, and he says the event set off months of stress and legal battles. In other Philadelphia favorites news, Eagles practice has begun in earnest and the Birds are prepping for preseason, which will be here before you know it. But the NFL has made some changes to gameplay you’ll want to keep track of. Another development to look out for this week: a new affordable form of medical marijuana is hitting Pennsylvania markets. It’s said to be a game-changer.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





Jeffrey Armstrong used to work at a Delaware Wawa, but he thought the store’s lunch break policy — which didn’t guarantee a half-hour break for every 7 ½ hours worked — was illegal.

He raised the issue with his boss and human resources and even filed an internal ethics complaint, to no avail.

Then, just a few days before Christmas last year, he was fired. The reason? Well, it’s shifted a few times. Now Armstrong is locked in a legal battle with the region’s favorite convenience store.

The Eagles’ first day of padded training camp practice Saturday included full participation by quarterback Carson Wentz, making his return by the season opener seem like a good bet. On Sunday he dialed it back a bit.

The Birds kick-off the preseason at home against the Steelers Thursday, Aug. 9, but the kick-off will look a bit different, thanks to new NFL rules. The league will also be penalizing more helmet-first hits this season.

Another change Eagles fans should watch for: an unofficial new catchphrase for the alpha dogs.

On Friday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that Philadelphia will not renew its data-sharing agreement, known as PARS, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement when its contract ends in August.

It was a victory for the anti-ICE protesters who camped outside of City Hall for weeks after camping outside of the Philly ICE office. Protesters complied with a city-imposed deadline to dismantle their camp Saturday ahead of a planned construction project and have moved to Broad and Arch Streets.

But they say their fight isn’t over. The protesters are also calling for the closure of a Berks County family detention center.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“Climate change may never have the soap opera sex appeal of ‘The Apprentice President,’ but the dramatic changes that could save the planet from peril, in a future driven by electric cars and solar panels, are exciting and even, dare I say it, interesting.“ — Columnist Will Bunch on the dangerously short attention spans Americans reserve for climate change news.

After the city denied foster care referrals to Catholic Social Services unless they endorsed placement with same-sex couples, Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie of the Catholic Association writes putting faith-based organizations out of business is not the way to ensure diverse foster parents.

All too often, videos of horrific police-involved shootings are brushed off based on the shooter’s fear of their victim, writes David French, a senior fellow at the National Review Institute, and such cowardice weakens the Second Amendment.

Your Daily Dose of | Wildlife

The Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center has cleaned, fed, and healed more than 1,500 animals since its April opening. And it does it all in a King of Prussia apartment.