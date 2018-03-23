Villanova title quest continues, Mayor's Fund shakeup, Cosby team wants new judge | Morning Newsletter

Good morning and Happy Friday, folks. Local college hoops returns tonight as Villanova will try to keep their “March” to a title going against West Virginia. Bill Cosby’s team wants the judge removed barely a week before his retrial and Philadelphia’s Mayor’s Fund — a topic of much scrutiny in recent years — has some new faces. So, without further ado …
If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up for this newsletter here.
— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Nova hopes for ‘elite’ showing in Sweet 16 battle with West Virginia
The cats might be wild, but it’s all business for Nova as they get set for a Sweet 16 matchup tonight against West Virginia. As top teams have fallen left and right (RIP to our brackets), Villanova has cruised to a pair of 20-plus point wins over Radford and Alabama.
During this run for Jay Wright, you have to wonder — is he the greatest coach in Philly sports history? Well … Doug Pederson might have something to say about that.
For the Nova fan who needs something somber to balance things out, columnist Bob Ford poses the question most of us would like to ignore: When will Jay Wright leave his position at Villanova?
When it comes to your NCAA tournament coverage needs, we’ve got you covered.
Kenney names new board to oversee Philly’s Mayor’s Fund
A board, appointed by Mayor Kenney will oversee the much scrutinized Mayor’s Fund. After an Inquirer and Daily News report raised questions about fund spending last year, restructuring plans began.
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz criticized Mayor Nutter in 2016, claiming that fund money paid for unapproved grants, a trip for the mayor, and an open bar reception. Nutter had a very strong response.
Butkovitz’s investigation, one that he said the Mayor’s Fund did not cooperate in, led to an overhaul of the non-profit. Kenney has announced the names on the new nine-member board which will hire an executive director.
Cosby’s lawyers want judge out before retrial
Bill Cosby’s retrial took another turn on Thursday as his lawyers asked the judge to step aside. Their argument: Judge Steven T. O’Neill’s views might be influenced by his wife, an advocate for sexual assault victims.
Cosby’s team is up against the clock as the move to get O’Neill ousted came barely a week before the retrial is set to begin.
Just days before the request, O’Neill settled a dispute by deciding to allow five additional accusers to take the stand during the retrial – a decision Cosby’s team pointed out.
What you need to know today
- Thousands are expected to turn out for tomorrow’s March for Our Lives in Philadelphia to protest gun violence. Meet the students who helped to bring this nationwide march to Philly.
- Ahead of a Friday night government shutdown deadline, Congress this morning passed a $1.3 trillion spending bill.
- When you think about it, Hamilton is sort of a Philly story. The popular show will settle in Philadelphia for 12-weeks in 2019 and as of 9 a.m. today, you can lock down a seat.
- And while you’re making future arrangements, might want to hop on those Easter plans early? Here’s some places in Philly to check out if you’re looking to celebrate with the family.
- A war of words broke out between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump. Perhaps these fighting words are a sign of a 2020 presidential showdown to come.
- Pennsylvania’s new $400 million prison, the state’s second biggest taxpayer-backed project, opens soon. But, there are still issues that need to be addressed.
- We were all there and had a blast. And Mayor Kenney told us the cost of the Eagles parade for taxpayers would be known within a week or two. Well, it’s been six.
- The School Reform Commission, which will only be a thing for a few more months, has approved a multi-billion dollar budget to fund Philly schools next year.
- The Sixers pulled another win out of their hats last night, taking down the Magic, 118-98.
Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly
A post shared by æ ✵ (@ashleigh_erin) on
We want to see what our community looks like through your eyes. Show us the park that your family walks through every weekend with the dog, the block party in your neighborhood or the historic stretch you see every morning on your commute to work.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
That’s Interesting
- Let’s put the cold out of our minds for a second and talk summertime in Philly. Parks on Tap, the traveling beer garden, is returning for a third season and we got the full schedule right here.
- Wawa has it all — hoagies, coffee and now jobs. Philly’s favorite convenience store is going on a hiring binge.
- Step into the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s newest installation and experience how 400 old shoes can symbolize the human experience. You can see it for yourself starting tomorrow.
- A dynasty if there ever was one: The University of Pennsylvania’s electric race car team is preparing to bring home a fourth title in four years.
- Once upon a time, an idea was born to create vending machines that dispense short stories. Thanks to the Free Library of Philadelphia, this will soon be a reality for readers across the city.
- Something of a feathered soap opera is playing out for some bald eagles in York County and you can tune in as the fate of the nest unfolds.
- Philly goes crazy over snow and the media is guilty as well. My colleague Mike Newall went on a deep Inquirer archive dive to find out when the hysteria started.
- We also kept a close eye on the snow forecasts from news stations in Philly this week and decided we’d hand out some grades.
- The Flyers picked up a crucial win in a crowded race for a playoff spot. They beat the Rangers 4-3.
Opinions
“City officials proposing to drive up property taxes as a way to finance new city largesse—such as the fledgling public school system—seems calculated to drive out less desirable low-income populations. There’s a hint of classism in this move: ‘Who wants to deal with them?'” — Charles D. Ellison, host of “Reality Check,” believes that raising property taxes to fund Philly schools will actually be bad for city kids.
- Columnist Christine Flowers writes that Philadelphia’s decision to end its relationship with two foster agencies that do not place children with same-sex couples will only wind up harming children.
- Columnist Will Bunch argues that President Trump’s rise to the White House was fueled by Steve Bannon and Cambridge Analytica’s success in modernizing white supremacy.
What we’re reading
- March for Our Lives events will take place all over the country tomorrow. USA Today profiled several survivors of past mass shootings who will be out there marching in hopes of preventing another one.
- Sitting down with CNN, Mark Zuckerberg addressed how a company with ties to President Trump’s campaign wound up with data from 50 million Facebook users. He explained how Facebook will keep it from happening again.
- Top NCAA tourney teams fell much like the snow in Philly this week, but Villanova remains. Sports Illustrated ranked the National Championship chances of every team still standing.
- As this leftover snow melts away, why not warm your heart with the help of some furry friends. Billy Penn showed off 17 amazing photos of Philly dogs in the snow.
- Speaking of our four-legged friends, today is National Puppy Day, celebrated annually to raise awareness about adoption. If you’re having trouble captioning a picture of your fur baby, Bustle has some suggestions.
Your Daily Dose of | Comeback
Chef Kris Serviss, ousted from his role at Blue Duck, Blue Duck on Broad and Ugly Duckling, is making a ‘fiery’ return in Northeast Philly.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.