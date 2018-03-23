Villanova title quest continues, Mayor's Fund shakeup, Cosby team wants new judge | Morning Newsletter

Council wants answers after discrimination at foster agencies, judge to allow 5 accusers to testify in Cosby retrial | Morning Newsletter

Council wants answers after discrimination at foster agencies, judge to allow 5 accusers to testify in Cosby retrial | Morning Newsletter Mar 16

Good morning and Happy Friday, folks. Local college hoops returns tonight as Villanova will try to keep their “March” to a title going against West Virginia. Bill Cosby’s team wants the judge removed barely a week before his retrial and Philadelphia’s Mayor’s Fund — a topic of much scrutiny in recent years — has some new faces. So, without further ado …

If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up for this newsletter here.

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





The cats might be wild, but it’s all business for Nova as they get set for a Sweet 16 matchup tonight against West Virginia. As top teams have fallen left and right (RIP to our brackets), Villanova has cruised to a pair of 20-plus point wins over Radford and Alabama.

During this run for Jay Wright, you have to wonder — is he the greatest coach in Philly sports history? Well … Doug Pederson might have something to say about that.

For the Nova fan who needs something somber to balance things out, columnist Bob Ford poses the question most of us would like to ignore: When will Jay Wright leave his position at Villanova?

When it comes to your NCAA tournament coverage needs, we’ve got you covered.

A board, appointed by Mayor Kenney will oversee the much scrutinized Mayor’s Fund. After an Inquirer and Daily News report raised questions about fund spending last year, restructuring plans began.

Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz criticized Mayor Nutter in 2016, claiming that fund money paid for unapproved grants, a trip for the mayor, and an open bar reception. Nutter had a very strong response.

Butkovitz’s investigation, one that he said the Mayor’s Fund did not cooperate in, led to an overhaul of the non-profit. Kenney has announced the names on the new nine-member board which will hire an executive director.

Bill Cosby’s retrial took another turn on Thursday as his lawyers asked the judge to step aside. Their argument: Judge Steven T. O’Neill’s views might be influenced by his wife, an advocate for sexual assault victims.

Cosby’s team is up against the clock as the move to get O’Neill ousted came barely a week before the retrial is set to begin.

Just days before the request, O’Neill settled a dispute by deciding to allow five additional accusers to take the stand during the retrial – a decision Cosby’s team pointed out.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

We want to see what our community looks like through your eyes. Show us the park that your family walks through every weekend with the dog, the block party in your neighborhood or the historic stretch you see every morning on your commute to work.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“City officials proposing to drive up property taxes as a way to finance new city largesse—such as the fledgling public school system—seems calculated to drive out less desirable low-income populations. There’s a hint of classism in this move: ‘Who wants to deal with them?'” — Charles D. Ellison, host of “Reality Check,” believes that raising property taxes to fund Philly schools will actually be bad for city kids.

Columnist Christine Flowers writes that Philadelphia’s decision to end its relationship with two foster agencies that do not place children with same-sex couples will only wind up harming children.

Columnist Will Bunch argues that President Trump’s rise to the White House was fueled by Steve Bannon and Cambridge Analytica’s success in modernizing white supremacy.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Comeback

Chef Kris Serviss, ousted from his role at Blue Duck, Blue Duck on Broad and Ugly Duckling, is making a ‘fiery’ return in Northeast Philly.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.