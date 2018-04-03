news

Inquirer Morning Newsletter

Villanova wins it all, no water in fatal nursing home fire, Cosby jury selection begins | Morning Newsletter

Popular Stories

by , Staff Writer @aubsn | anagle@phillynews.com
Close icon

Aubrey Nagle

Staff Writer

More by Aubrey Nagle

More from Aubrey Nagle Arrow icon

Happy Tuesday, Philadelphia, and a very good morning to (probably sleepy-eyed) Villanova fans after last night’s NCAA championship victory. If you didn’t manage to stay up for the late game, we’ve got you covered with recaps and updates. And once you’re tired of reading about another local championship win… what’s that? You’re never tired of winning? Well, either way, we’ve got plenty more important news for you below.

If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up for this newsletter here.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)


Nova Nation celebrates another NCAA championship

Villanova Wildcats players storm the court after beating the Michigan Wolverines, 79-62, in the NCAA men's basketball championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Camera icon Name Name / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Villanova players storm the court after the NCAA men’s basketball championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The region’s on a bit of a winning streak, eh? The Villanova Wildcats beat Michigan 79-62 late last night in the NCAA men’s basketball championship, their second in just three years.

The victory is largely thanks to sixth man Donte DiVincenzo, who finished with a career-high 31 points, a record for a non-starter in a championship game. Then, of course, there’s coach Jay Wright, who’s building a Hall of Fame resume with that win, writes columnist Mike Sielski. Michigan star Moritz Wagner was no match for the Wildcat defense, either.

So, did thousands of students stream into the streets of Villanova’s campus to celebrate the victory? You bet they did. Were poles climbed? Of course they were. Will there be another championship parade through Philadelphia, just two months after the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade? You better believe it.

The fatal West Chester nursing home fire: No water and a faulty alarm, lawyers say

In November, a fast-moving five-alarm fire swept through Barclay Friends nursing home in West Chester, killing four. Now lawyers for the families of three of the victims say they have been told by an engineer hired by the home that water to its sprinkler system was turned off.

They also say the warning system for the sprinklers was giving a false reading that the water was on and that the valve for the sprinkler water was housed inside a locked mechanical room. The Inquirer and Daily News reported just last month that the sprinkler system had multiple design flaws that could have reduced its effectiveness.

Councilman David Oh calls into radio show to dispute man acquitted in stabbing

Shawn Yarbray, who was acquitted Thursday in the stabbing of City Councilman David Oh last May, was being interviewed about the case with his father on WURD-AM Monday. And then Councilman Oh called in.

Oh still believes Yarbray did do it, and said he wanted to “set the record straight.” Yarbray’s father said in return that Oh’s comments are “hindering Shawn from moving forward and getting a job.” He and his son believe it was all a case of mistaken identity.

Oh has repeatedly affirmed his identification of Yarbray as his attacker, but in the 10 months between his arrest and the jury’s decision, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office did not find any more evidence to corroborate it.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Alternate transportation! #westphilly

A post shared by Leslie Lawrence (@leslie.sllvn) on

We want to see what our community looks like through your eyes. Show us the park that your family walks through every weekend with the dog, the block party in your neighborhood or the historic stretch you see every morning on your commute to work.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Camera icon John Cole
The Scranton Times-Tribune, PA

“CVS can be next to a school or a daycare and dispense opioid death, but a medical marijuana dispensary is too scary to have within a thousand feet of small children? — Andrew B. Sacks, chairman of the Medical Marijuana and Hemp Department, on a rule banning medical marijuana dispensaries from within 500 feet of a daycare.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Ingenuity

Each year, students at Bensalem High School design a project to help people with disabilities. This year, they’re creating a sled for the blind.

Published:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments