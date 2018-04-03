Villanova wins it all, no water in fatal nursing home fire, Cosby jury selection begins | Morning Newsletter

Happy Tuesday, Philadelphia, and a very good morning to (probably sleepy-eyed) Villanova fans after last night’s NCAA championship victory. If you didn’t manage to stay up for the late game, we’ve got you covered with recaps and updates. And once you’re tired of reading about another local championship win… what’s that? You’re never tired of winning? Well, either way, we’ve got plenty more important news for you below.

The region’s on a bit of a winning streak, eh? The Villanova Wildcats beat Michigan 79-62 late last night in the NCAA men’s basketball championship, their second in just three years.

The victory is largely thanks to sixth man Donte DiVincenzo, who finished with a career-high 31 points, a record for a non-starter in a championship game. Then, of course, there’s coach Jay Wright, who’s building a Hall of Fame resume with that win, writes columnist Mike Sielski. Michigan star Moritz Wagner was no match for the Wildcat defense, either.

So, did thousands of students stream into the streets of Villanova’s campus to celebrate the victory? You bet they did. Were poles climbed? Of course they were. Will there be another championship parade through Philadelphia, just two months after the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade? You better believe it.

In November, a fast-moving five-alarm fire swept through Barclay Friends nursing home in West Chester, killing four. Now lawyers for the families of three of the victims say they have been told by an engineer hired by the home that water to its sprinkler system was turned off.

They also say the warning system for the sprinklers was giving a false reading that the water was on and that the valve for the sprinkler water was housed inside a locked mechanical room. The Inquirer and Daily News reported just last month that the sprinkler system had multiple design flaws that could have reduced its effectiveness.

Shawn Yarbray, who was acquitted Thursday in the stabbing of City Councilman David Oh last May, was being interviewed about the case with his father on WURD-AM Monday. And then Councilman Oh called in.

Oh still believes Yarbray did do it, and said he wanted to “set the record straight.” Yarbray’s father said in return that Oh’s comments are “hindering Shawn from moving forward and getting a job.” He and his son believe it was all a case of mistaken identity.

Oh has repeatedly affirmed his identification of Yarbray as his attacker, but in the 10 months between his arrest and the jury’s decision, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office did not find any more evidence to corroborate it.

Opinions

“CVS can be next to a school or a daycare and dispense opioid death, but a medical marijuana dispensary is too scary to have within a thousand feet of small children?“ — Andrew B. Sacks, chairman of the Medical Marijuana and Hemp Department, on a rule banning medical marijuana dispensaries from within 500 feet of a daycare.

Changes coming to the PhilaPort (think: giant cranes) will be a boon not just to Philly workers, but to the entire local economy, writes Dennis M. Davin, Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development.

District Attorney Larry Krasner has ordered his prosecutors to justify the cost of prison sentences they recommend. But Lars Trautman and Nila Bala, senior fellows with the R Street Institute, write, fiscal responsibility shouldn’t come at the expense of the individual’s needs and community safety.

Your Daily Dose of | Ingenuity

Each year, students at Bensalem High School design a project to help people with disabilities. This year, they’re creating a sled for the blind.

