Villanova wins it all, no water in fatal nursing home fire, Cosby jury selection begins | Morning Newsletter

Happy Tuesday, Philadelphia, and a very good morning to (probably sleepy-eyed) Villanova fans after last night’s NCAA championship victory. If you didn’t manage to stay up for the late game, we’ve got you covered with recaps and updates. And once you’re tired of reading about another local championship win… what’s that? You’re never tired of winning? Well, either way, we’ve got plenty more important news for you below.
Aubrey Nagle
Nova Nation celebrates another NCAA championship
The region’s on a bit of a winning streak, eh? The Villanova Wildcats beat Michigan 79-62 late last night in the NCAA men’s basketball championship, their second in just three years.
The victory is largely thanks to sixth man Donte DiVincenzo, who finished with a career-high 31 points, a record for a non-starter in a championship game. Then, of course, there’s coach Jay Wright, who’s building a Hall of Fame resume with that win, writes columnist Mike Sielski. Michigan star Moritz Wagner was no match for the Wildcat defense, either.
So, did thousands of students stream into the streets of Villanova’s campus to celebrate the victory? You bet they did. Were poles climbed? Of course they were. Will there be another championship parade through Philadelphia, just two months after the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade? You better believe it.
The fatal West Chester nursing home fire: No water and a faulty alarm, lawyers say
In November, a fast-moving five-alarm fire swept through Barclay Friends nursing home in West Chester, killing four. Now lawyers for the families of three of the victims say they have been told by an engineer hired by the home that water to its sprinkler system was turned off.
They also say the warning system for the sprinklers was giving a false reading that the water was on and that the valve for the sprinkler water was housed inside a locked mechanical room. The Inquirer and Daily News reported just last month that the sprinkler system had multiple design flaws that could have reduced its effectiveness.
Councilman David Oh calls into radio show to dispute man acquitted in stabbing
Shawn Yarbray, who was acquitted Thursday in the stabbing of City Councilman David Oh last May, was being interviewed about the case with his father on WURD-AM Monday. And then Councilman Oh called in.
Oh still believes Yarbray did do it, and said he wanted to “set the record straight.” Yarbray’s father said in return that Oh’s comments are “hindering Shawn from moving forward and getting a job.” He and his son believe it was all a case of mistaken identity.
Oh has repeatedly affirmed his identification of Yarbray as his attacker, but in the 10 months between his arrest and the jury’s decision, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office did not find any more evidence to corroborate it.
What you need to know today
- Jury selection began Monday in Montgomery County for the retrial of Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges. More than half the possible jurors said they’ve already made up their minds about the case.
- Police have discovered more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition and a handgun allegedly belonging to the student charged last week with threatening to “shoot up” a Delaware County high school.
- Five Chester County families are being relocated while Sunoco Pipeline LP fixes sinkholes (yes, sinkholes) that damaged their backyards last month along the Mariner East 1 pipeline.
- After the loss of their son to suicide in 2013, a Bryn Mawr couple is teaming up with Drexel, Temple and Penn State to destigmatize mental health issues on campus.
- The FBI says U.S. Rep. Bob Brady and former congresswoman Marjorie Margolies conspired to violate election laws. So why haven’t they been charged?
- Judge Genece Brinkley has doubled down on sentencing rapper Meek Mill to prison time, saying in a new court filing that she committed no errors.
- Pennsylvania’s pork production has skyrocketed in recent years. But now local hog farmers are bracing for a hit as China imposes tariffs on pork products in retaliation for President Trump’s tariffs on steel.
- Atlantic City’s former Revel casino is officially moving forward as the Ocean Resort Casino, affiliating with the Hyatt hotel chain.
That’s Interesting
- April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and Philadelphia will be celebrating all month long, starting with… a jazz legend crying in Mayor Jim Kenney’s Reception Room?
- Be on the look out, Rocky fans: Sylvester Stallone himself is back in Philly as filming for Creed II, starring Michael B. Jordan, picks up.
- Yesterday’s Phillies-Mets game was postponed due to snow in New York. In April. Sigh.
- Radio host Marilyn Russell has been rocking the airwaves for 25 years. And she’s defied the odds by only ever working in her hometown.
- Exercising isn’t just about weight loss. These five reasons to get moving that aren’t weight-related will have you headed to the gym in no time.
- Reporter Cassie Owens found stacks and stacks of old, abandoned National Geographic magazines in the Inquirer and Daily News offices and turned them into a vision board — and it helped her grieve the loss of her godbrother along the way.
- Fans can once again get Kevin Sbraga’s signature hot chicken dish for lunch, but just for today during a special delivery pop-up.
Opinions
“CVS can be next to a school or a daycare and dispense opioid death, but a medical marijuana dispensary is too scary to have within a thousand feet of small children?“ — Andrew B. Sacks, chairman of the Medical Marijuana and Hemp Department, on a rule banning medical marijuana dispensaries from within 500 feet of a daycare.
- Changes coming to the PhilaPort (think: giant cranes) will be a boon not just to Philly workers, but to the entire local economy, writes Dennis M. Davin, Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development.
- District Attorney Larry Krasner has ordered his prosecutors to justify the cost of prison sentences they recommend. But Lars Trautman and Nila Bala, senior fellows with the R Street Institute, write, fiscal responsibility shouldn’t come at the expense of the individual’s needs and community safety.
What we’re reading
- Chef Nick Elmi of Laurel and Top Chef fame has shared a moving story with Billy Penn of a man he calls his “breakfast hero” for feeding Philly kids.
- Now that Villanova star Jalen Brunson’s college career has come to a close, The Ringer examines how he’d do in the NBA.
- Make time for this NJ.com long read called “The Kingmaker;” it’s all about how Brian Klatsky, the founder of a top basketball travel program, is connected to some of New Jersey’s top high school basketball players — and whether it’s all above board.
- Texas Monthly has published a heartbreaking look at the lost life of Draylen Mason, the 17-year-old victim of the Austin bombings, and the impact of his creative, gifted spirit on a community.
- In Huntingdon, West Virginia, one man tells NPR he’s driving a hearse around town to help people struggling with opioid addiction enter recovery by facing the finality of death. And he says it’s working.
Your Daily Dose of | Ingenuity
Each year, students at Bensalem High School design a project to help people with disabilities. This year, they’re creating a sled for the blind.
