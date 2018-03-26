Another nor'easter arrives, nearly 100 file to run for Congress | Morning Newsletter

Another nor'easter arrives, nearly 100 file to run for Congress | Morning Newsletter Mar 21

Villanova heads to Final Four, Philly joins March for Our Lives, SEPTA plans a new bus route | Morning Newsletter

Villanova heads to Final Four, Philly joins March for Our Lives, SEPTA plans a new bus route | Morning Newsletter Mar 26

Good morning, Philly. Hope you had a restful weekend. Today we’ve got basketball fever as Villanova moves closer to the NCAA championship game and the Sixers make the playoffs. We’re also taking a look back on Saturday’s March for Our Lives, plus plans for a new SEPTA bus route. Let’s get the week started.

If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up for this newsletter here.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





Parents, teachers, and neighbors marched alongside them, but it was students who took center stage Saturday at March for Our Lives rallies around the country. Thousands joined the march in Philadelphia, where speakers reminded the crowd that gun violence is a reality black and brown students have faced and fought for decades without celebrity concerts and magazine covers.

Hundreds more took buses from Philly down to D.C. to share their experiences and join hundreds of thousands of their peers at the national march on Washington. Students of Bucks County’s Pennridge High School, who sat in detention for joining this month’s National School Walkout, were with them in spirit.

In case you missed it: check out some of the best signs from this weekend’s rallies.

For the second time in three years Villanova is headed to the NCAA tournament semifinals, thanks to a hard-fought defensive win over Texas Tech Sunday — a game even Coach Jay Wright called “tough and ugly.”

Both teams shot only 33.3 percent, but that didn’t stop Texas Tech coach Chris Beard from becoming a Villanova believer. They’ll play No. 1 seed Kansas this Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas. Kansas beat Duke 85-81 in overtime last night.

If Villanova continues on to the championship game, they’ll face the winner of Saturday’s match-up between 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago and No. 3 seed Michigan.

The Route 49 bus — if it’s approved by SEPTA’s board later this year, that is — will be the system’s first all-new bus route in nearly a decade. That’s kind of a big deal, considering it’s also contending with shrinking bus ridership and looking to tackle a bus route overhaul in the next three years.

But SEPTA planners think they have the magic formula that could finally link Grays Ferry, University City, Fairmount and Brewerytown with one line. And it only took three years and three different designs, plus plenty of community input.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

We want to see what our community looks like through your eyes. Show us the park that your family walks through every weekend with the dog, the block party in your neighborhood or the historic stretch you see every morning on your commute to work.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“Trump’s partisan games have real consequences for real people. Without access to Medicaid, I wouldn’t be able to maintain stability. … Instead of being able to live my best life, I would need constant care and support.“ — Philadelphia resident Adrianne Gunter on how Obamacare saved her following a multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Valerie Harrison, Temple University’s senior adviser for equity, diversity and inclusion, responds to columnist Ronnie Polaneczky’s suggestion that school leadership is “tone-deaf” when addressing sexual violence.

The naming of John R. Bolton as President Trump’s next national security adviser is “a recipe for diplomatic delusions and military overreaching,” writes Washington Post columnist George F. Will.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Friendship

An unlikely friendship between a prison guard and his horse has blossomed into a nonprofit that makes hospital patients smile.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.