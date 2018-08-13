Philly inspires United Flight 93 memorial, Temple food pantry becomes summer lifeline | Morning Newsletter

The Tower of Voices, a 93-foot tower, is outfitted with 40 wind chimes, each emitting a different tone, one for each victim in the crash, will sit near the entrance to the visitor’s center.

Were you able to take advantage of the third annual Philly Free Streets on North Broad this weekend? It looks like it was another successful year of biking, skating and walking without a car in sight. If only we could have that every day… But back to reality: we’re right in the middle of the dog days of summer, and for many college students, they’re the dog days of hunger, too. At Temple University, at least, a food pantry is making a big difference while school is out. When the fall returns, a new memorial to United Flight 93 will open in Somerset County, but the story behind its design is inspired by Philadelphia.

A new memorial honoring the lives lost in the United Flight 93 crash in Somerset County on 9/11 is set to be finished this fall, in time for the 17th anniversary of the terror attacks.

The striking memorial consists of a 93-foot concrete belfry with 40 wind chimes — one for each life lost that day. Because of the actions of the passengers and crew aboard that plane, an attack on the U.S. Capitol was thwarted.

Its unique structure was designed by a former Philadelphia architect who says his roots directly inspired the memorial.

Across the country, food pantries are popping up on university campuses to help students when financial aid and other campus resources fall short.

One recent study found 36 percent of college and university students have limited access to consistent, adequate, and nutritious meals. For these students, summer can be a difficult time as campus resources close and free meals are harder to find.

But Temple University’s nearly eight-month-old food pantry has been saving the day for students looking for low-cost or free ways to eat this season.

For the third year in a row, Philly Free Streets allowed a long stretch of the city’s streets to become a playground for pedestrians, cyclists, skateboarders and more — no cars allowed.

The annual event was inspired by the peace and quiet of the city’s empty streets when Pope Francis came to town in 2015.

The all-too-brief respite from honking horns and traffic lasted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday as people-watchers, chalk-artists, and dogs took to North Broad. Mayor Kenney was there, too. His final destination? A cheesesteak at Max’s.

“This blood is on America’s hands, as long as we keep sending the bombs that kill so many Yemenis, and as long as we give the Saudis our unqualified diplomatic support in a messy regional conflict.“ — Columnist Will Bunch on the deadly bombing of a school bus full of children in Yemen, part of America’s “forever war” around the world, he writes.

It is vital that children enter the fourth grade reading on grade level, and too many Philadelphia children aren’t — but it can change, writes Jenny Bogoni, executive director of Read by 4th.

A GOP-backed bill to take away the firearms of domestic abusers failed in the Pennsylvania House because, columnist Maria Panaritis writes, Republicans sided with gun lobbyists.

Why does the 26.5-ton bronze sculpture of William Penn atop City Hall face the northeast? That wasn’t the sculptor’s original plan.