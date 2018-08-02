Trump visits Luzerne County, Philly gets hotter, wetter, and snowier | Morning Newsletter

President Trump is headed to Pennsylvania for a rally tonight, so my colleagues Jonathan Tamari, Andrew Seidman and Holly Otterbein triple-teamed an in-depth report on Luzerne County, where he’ll be supporting Republican Senate candidate U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta. The county’s significance in local and national politics is not to be underestimated. Also not to be underestimated: the local effects of climate change. A look at historical data in relation to Philadelphia’s recent extreme weather shows a scary pattern emerging of hotter summers and snowier winters. It’s a share-worthy read.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Trump returns to Luzerne County today
The importance of Luzerne County in Pennsylvania and national politics is back in the spotlight today as President Trump visits Wilkes-Barre for a rally.
No other county in the state that supported Obama moved as drastically toward Trump in the 2016 election as Luzerne did, and it helped him win. If Trump lost support in Luzerne, he’d likely lose Pennsylvania.
On Tuesday, Trump’s rally in Florida became a coming-out party for a group wearing “We are Q” shirts. They referenced Qanon, a conspiracy theory about “deep state” government insiders.
Philadelphia is getting hotter, wetter, and snowier at the same time
It’s not just you: the city really is getting hotter. We’re also seeing more rain and snow, a pattern of record-breaking and extreme weather that’s linked to climate change.
Want to see the evidence? Historical data (corralled into handy interactive diagrams) lays it all bare. One stark example: from 1874 to 1986, temperatures hit or surpassed 90°F at least 40 times in one year only twice. From 1987 to 2017, it happened seven times.
It may seem contradictory — more snow and more heat? — but it all comes back to the planet getting warmer.
Philly immigration judge replaced after delaying man’s deportation
The local immigration lawyer community is shaken and a group of 15 retired judges has released a letter of protest after the replacement of a Philadelphia judge in a recent case.
The letter says the Justice Department removed Judge Steven Morley after he delayed a man’s deportation and replaced him with a jurist who quickly ordered the defendant deported.
The ouster marks an attack on judicial independence by Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Justice Department, the judges wrote.
What you need to know today
- The boys are back in town: former Phillies Shane Victorino, Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, and more will join a celebration of the team’s 2008 World Series win this weekend.
- Gun designers aren’t overly worried about the potential public release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns, but 3D-printing experts worry about their effects outside the gun-owning community.
- In advance of the release of a grand jury report detailing clergy abuse and cover-up allegations across Pennsylvania dioceses, the Diocese of Harrisburg released its own list of accused clergy members. It’s also planning to scrub leaders’ names from its buildings.
- High-powered Philly defense attorney Perry de Marco Sr. has an eyebrow-raising side gig: making not-safe-for-work YouTube videos featuring comments about women, minorities, and even clients.
- District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new initiative Wednesday that will provide immediate support and advocacy to families of homicide victims. The program, called Philadelphia CARES, will recruit, train, and deploy 12 peer crisis responders.
- For months, Philadelphia’s women’s prison has been part of a bold national experiment: providing inmates with opioid-based medication to help protect them from heroin overdoses when they are released.
Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly
A post shared by æ ✵ (@ashleigh_erin) on
Planter game on point. Nice shot, @ashleigh_erin.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
That’s Interesting
- For years, a curious little shack just off the Route 72 Causeway marked one’s arrival to Long Beach Island. It was sadly totaled by Hurricane Sandy, but a new igloo for falcons (just go with me here) has taken its place.
- Tastykakes are one of Philly’s most iconic foods. So, naturally, Philadelphians have come up with some weird and wonderful hacks to make them even better.
- Checkmate! A South Jersey boy just became the youngest U.S. chess master and the highest rated player of his age in the world.
- In response to national outcry after its 119th season was announced, the Philadelphia Orchestra has revised its schedule to include two works by female composers, instead of zero.
- Remember, way back in 2016, when a Philadelphia company raised $2.3 million in crowdfunding to create the world’s quietest air conditioner? Well, they might’ve blown their initial timeline but they say they’re now ready to freeze out the competition.
- The latest edition of Clean Plates, which lists local restaurants health inspectors have recently closed (including a popular Penn hangout and Brewerytown Taproom), has broken a gross record.
Opinions
“We get it, Jalen. You founded a charter school. That is awesome. But now you can’t celebrate what LeBron has done, too?“ — Sharif el-Mekki, principal of Mastery Charter-Shoemaker, on former basketball star Jalen Rose’s response to the LeBron James-founded I Promise School.
- As the debate over 3D-printed guns continues, staff writer Abraham Gutman has traced its origins all the way back to 1988.
- Reacting to the attention New York Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has received since her primary win, columnist Dom Giordano writes her brand of socialism is no better than the ones that came before.
What we’re reading
- A New Jersey nonprofit spent a day offering free hugs in Newark and, as NJ.com reports in a touching story, broke down emotional barriers with strangers to spread the love, despite some confused looks.
- Colombian-American artist Pedro Nel Ospina’s upcycled sculpture garden looks like it could be the Magic Gardens of West Kensington. If Billy Penn’s beautiful photos are any indication, it’s just as magical, too.
- Thirty Philly tech stakeholders have been meeting with the city for weeks to discuss improving the tech industry while lifting Philadelphians out of poverty — two birds, one stone. Technical.ly Philly’s story on their mission will certainly inspire optimism.
- Prepare to become engrossed in the story of “Schlitterbahn’s Tragic Slide,” Texas Monthly’s disturbing look at how a water park visionary went on an obsessive — and deadly — journey to build the world’s tallest water slide.
- Doreen St. Félix’s essay for the New Yorker on the killing of Nia Wilson, an eighteen-year-old black woman from California, is a must-read. She calls Wilson’s sad death “a reflection of how this country values the lives of black women.”
Your Daily Dose of | Inspiration
At only 23, Lauren Simmons is the youngest and only full-time female trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, and she’s only the second African American woman to work there ever.