Trump-Putin summit shocks, Eagles prep for Wentz's return | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philly, and happy Tuesday. The world stage is still reeling from yesterday’s Helsinki summit during which President Trump questioned the findings of the U.S. intelligence community on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. His comments and support of Vladimir Putin shocked critics and allies alike, on both sides of the aisle. Of course, this story is far from over, but there’s much more on it all ahead. Meanwhile, much closer to home, the Eagles are dealing with an unprecedented and sticky situation: moving on from Nick Foles to Carson Wentz. There seems to be no drama between the two quarterbacks, as my colleague Les Bowen reports, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be an easy transition. That’s another (albeit very different) story that’s far from over. Let’s dig in.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Trump’s comments alongside Putin criticized by both parties as ‘disgraceful,’ ‘treasonous’ and ‘shameful’
It was a shocking Monday for world politics as President Trump attended a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Helsinki, Finland, followed by a press conference.
When asked if he believes the U.S. intelligence community or Putin about whether Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election, Trump said, “I don’t see any reason why it would be” Russia and attacked the FBI. The comments came just days after 12 Russian intelligence officials were indicted for interfering with that same election.
Critics and lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle were quick to slam his response on the world stage in a rare bipartisan rebuke, calling it “disgraceful,” “treasonous” and “shameful.” Democrats and Republicans in our region agreed, and many issued statements rejecting his comments and supporting U.S. intelligence agencies.
Just hours later, a woman named Maria Butina was charged by federal prosecutors for acting as a covert Russian agent and gathering intelligence on U.S. officials during the 2016 campaign.
TD Bank customers feel short-changed by ‘Penny Arcade’ settlement
In April, TD Bank settled a class action case alleging that its “Penny Arcade” coin-counting machines had been short-changing customers.
Anthony Parisi Sanchez of Vineland was one of those loyal coin counters. Each week he would bring hundreds of dollars’ worth of coins to cash in. With the settlement, he received just $2 back.
Many of the 5.1 million users involved in the complaints received single-digit returns, too. Attorneys representing the class members, meanwhile, earned $1.9 million in legal fees from the case.
Eagles training camp’s biggest story: A tale of two quarterbacks
It was the best of times — the Eagles won the Super Bowl — it was the worst of times — for the Patriots, who the Eagles beat in that Super Bowl. Now the Eagles are headed into uncharted territory as they take the training camp field next week.
They’ve got a Super Bowl MVP starting quarterback in Nick Foles, with would’ve-been-MVP quarterback Carson Wentz returning from his season-ending injury. The opportunities for awkwardness are vast as the team transitions back to Wentz but their teammates, at least, say they’re getting the best of both worlds.
There is one thing Carson Wentz is sure about: his new wife. The fan favorite got married in Bucks County over the weekend.
What you need to know today
- It’s been years since a member of the Phillies joined the Home Run Derby and, though he didn’t win, Rhys Hoskins’ performance didn’t disappoint last night. Meanwhile, fans are holding their breath to find out if the Phillies will snag shortstop Manny Machado who, at this point, is basically a human trade rumor.
- Students are suing Temple University over its recent college rankings scandal, but did the craze surrounding the rankings really hurt Fox Business School? Depends on who you ask.
- The names of five nuns murdered in Liberia in 1992 were never mentioned in court during the trial of Delaware County’s Thomas Woewiyu. But his conviction for hiding his past under the command of a Liberian warlord is the first time anyone’s been held accountable for their deaths.
- U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta will challenge U.S. Sen. Bob Casey this fall with a political brand forged by an immigration law he brought to Hazleton in 2006. The law itself, however, was a failure, blocked immediately by a federal judge and racking up a nearly $1.7 million legal bill for his home town.
- Prime Day, a big sale for Amazon customers, began yesterday but the shopping holiday included more than a few glitches for customers, and Philly businesses countered with their own sales.
- A court fight is brewing between the Pennsylvania Lottery and the casino industry over the new iLottery internet gaming system, which critics say look a lot like casino-style games prohibited by law.
That’s Interesting
- North Philly residents don’t have to go too far to reach the Shore thanks to some creative entrepreneurs who converted a parking lot into a beach complete with truck loads of sand, pools, a basketball court, and much more.
- The new Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Atlantic City has the most memorabilia from legendary rockers than any of its more than 200 locations. It takes a small team to collect all that nostalgia.
- A newer nostalgia took hold in Camden over the weekend as the Warped Tour made its final stop in the area. The punk rock festival is ending after 23 years — after all, its original fans are all grown up.
- The local rowing community desperately needs the Schuylkill River to be dredged. Hopes of federal funding have been dashed, so rowers are turning to universities for “Plan B.”
- Looking to get outside and enjoy the summer weather? Try one of Philly’s many outdoor movie nights. After all, the city was just named one of the top 25 cities for outdoor space.
- Philly rocker Kurt Vile’s brother Paul isn’t one for the stage, but he does spend a lot of time at music festivals. His lucrative gig? Selling Jello shots and creating Jello murals.
Opinions
“Let’s get this straight. The American president was endorsing Putin’s lies over the findings of U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies. In other words, the U.S. president effectively gave Putin the green light for future espionage. Make Russia Great Again.” — Columnist Trudy Rubin on President Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Finland Monday.
- News that the U.S. government would decline to support a resolution encouraging breast-feeding around the world shows the administration making a dangerous, uninformed choice, write Leanne C. Wagner, former president of the Maternity Care Coalition Board, and Pennsylvania House Rep. Mary Jo Daley.
- The scandal over false data and college rankings at Temple University shows just how university rankings encourage institutions to deceive us, writes University of Pennsylvania professor Jonathan Zimmerman.
Your Daily Dose of | Rodeo
Cowtown, America’s oldest weekly rodeo, welcomes thousands each week to rural Pilesgrove Township in South Jersey. The family that runs it goes back 13 generations in Salem County, and now they’re handing down the reins.