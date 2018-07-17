Trump-Putin summit shocks, Eagles prep for Wentz's return | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philly, and happy Tuesday. The world stage is still reeling from yesterday’s Helsinki summit during which President Trump questioned the findings of the U.S. intelligence community on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. His comments and support of Vladimir Putin shocked critics and allies alike, on both sides of the aisle. Of course, this story is far from over, but there’s much more on it all ahead. Meanwhile, much closer to home, the Eagles are dealing with an unprecedented and sticky situation: moving on from Nick Foles to Carson Wentz. There seems to be no drama between the two quarterbacks, as my colleague Les Bowen reports, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be an easy transition. That’s another (albeit very different) story that’s far from over. Let’s dig in.

It was a shocking Monday for world politics as President Trump attended a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Helsinki, Finland, followed by a press conference.

When asked if he believes the U.S. intelligence community or Putin about whether Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election, Trump said, “I don’t see any reason why it would be” Russia and attacked the FBI. The comments came just days after 12 Russian intelligence officials were indicted for interfering with that same election.

Critics and lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle were quick to slam his response on the world stage in a rare bipartisan rebuke, calling it “disgraceful,” “treasonous” and “shameful.” Democrats and Republicans in our region agreed, and many issued statements rejecting his comments and supporting U.S. intelligence agencies.

Just hours later, a woman named Maria Butina was charged by federal prosecutors for acting as a covert Russian agent and gathering intelligence on U.S. officials during the 2016 campaign.

In April, TD Bank settled a class action case alleging that its “Penny Arcade” coin-counting machines had been short-changing customers.

Anthony Parisi Sanchez of Vineland was one of those loyal coin counters. Each week he would bring hundreds of dollars’ worth of coins to cash in. With the settlement, he received just $2 back.

Many of the 5.1 million users involved in the complaints received single-digit returns, too. Attorneys representing the class members, meanwhile, earned $1.9 million in legal fees from the case.

It was the best of times — the Eagles won the Super Bowl — it was the worst of times — for the Patriots, who the Eagles beat in that Super Bowl. Now the Eagles are headed into uncharted territory as they take the training camp field next week.

They’ve got a Super Bowl MVP starting quarterback in Nick Foles, with would’ve-been-MVP quarterback Carson Wentz returning from his season-ending injury. The opportunities for awkwardness are vast as the team transitions back to Wentz but their teammates, at least, say they’re getting the best of both worlds.

There is one thing Carson Wentz is sure about: his new wife. The fan favorite got married in Bucks County over the weekend.

“Let’s get this straight. The American president was endorsing Putin’s lies over the findings of U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies. In other words, the U.S. president effectively gave Putin the green light for future espionage. Make Russia Great Again.” — Columnist Trudy Rubin on President Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Finland Monday.

News that the U.S. government would decline to support a resolution encouraging breast-feeding around the world shows the administration making a dangerous, uninformed choice, write Leanne C. Wagner, former president of the Maternity Care Coalition Board, and Pennsylvania House Rep. Mary Jo Daley.

The scandal over false data and college rankings at Temple University shows just how university rankings encourage institutions to deceive us, writes University of Pennsylvania professor Jonathan Zimmerman.

Cowtown, America’s oldest weekly rodeo, welcomes thousands each week to rural Pilesgrove Township in South Jersey. The family that runs it goes back 13 generations in Salem County, and now they’re handing down the reins.