Trump exits Iran deal, Pa. prepares for primaries | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to Wednesday. Internationally, the top story today is President Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on the country. The ramifications of the move continue to unfold, but French and Iranian leaders say they hope to keep the deal together. Closer to home, primary candidates are rallying before next week’s Pennsylvania elections. Thanks to some wide-open races, some crowded tickets, and that new Pennsylvania map, it will be an eventful one for the region. And don’t miss our story on how a recent announcement by the Trump administration will affect Philly’s Honduran community, it’s a must-read.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
For a Honduran mother in Philly, a forced return to a troubled homeland looms
Last week, the Trump administration said it would end Temporary Protected Status for Honduras, granted in 1999 after Hurricane Mitch. The move puts about 57,000 foreign nationals at risk of deportation, including some of Philadelphia’s small Honduran community.
Immigration advocates like the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia say sending immigrants back is inhumane. One woman at risk is Miriam Turcios, who has spent the last 24 years in the United States and who would be leaving behind a family, job, and home in North Philadelphia.
Candidates, party leaders prepare for primaries
As next week’s Pennsylvania primary election moves closer, candidates are making pitches and political leaders are sending along endorsements. Montgomery County, for one, is hoping to send one of its own to Congress for the first time in years, thanks to the state’s new congressional map. Republican Laura Ellsworth is running to be Pennsylvania’s first woman governor.
In the Seventh Congressional District a Democratic but “Trumpish” candidate is stirring the pot in a Trump-favored region. He’s running against five other Democrats, including one woman who has the powerful financial backing of EMILY’s List.
The Inquirer Editorial Board has put all of its primary endorsements into one guide (complete with candidate illustrations) for your perusal.
Uber driver who killed herself battled depression, her insurance carrier
Just about a year ago, police found the body of Krysten Laib, 45, in the Delaware River. Weeks prior, she abandoned her car near the Benjamin Franklin Bridge after finishing a shift driving for Uber.
Laib had struggled with depression. A few weeks before her death, her insurer rejected her claim for long-term disability benefits during which she hoped to recover. Her sad story exposes a crisis facing those battling mental illness: prove you’re too mentally ill to work — without losing everything.
Read: Suicide warning signs and resources from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
What you need to know today
- In a blow to U.S. allies, President Trump announced yesterday that the U.S. will pull out of an international accord with Iran which had lifted sanctions against the country in return for restrictions and inspections on its nuclear program. Iranian officials say they still hope to preserve the deal. Columnist Trudy Rubin writes that the change “will spur further Iranian aggression.”
- Somehow the $229,000 set aside to restore a Camden home where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. lived as a young seminary student was diverted to the city’s fire department, so now a Superior Court judge is asking questions.
- A Temple journalism professor was publicly (and controversially) outed as the user behind a commenting account whose messages included anti-Muslim rhetoric and promoted conspiracy theories, and were posted on news sites including Philly.com. She admitted to writing some, but not all, of the comments.
- Comcast has not given up on acquiring 21st Century Fox before the Walt Disney Co. does, but they need tens of billions of dollars first.
- Urologists and hospitals have long advocated for life-saving prostate cancer screenings. But new recommendations show the screening’s risks may outweigh its benefits. Use this new infographic to help determine if it’s right for you.
- Where will you be Thursday morning at 10 a.m.? If you want Eagles tickets you better be near a phone or computer.
Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly
That’s Interesting
- The Sixers face elimination at the hands of the Celtics once again tonight in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They may be Philly’s favorite ballers, but the Sixers are actually from all over the world as this sweet interactive map shows.
- What would you do if you had three weeks until your wedding and your Fishtown venue suddenly shut down? A few unlucky local couples are about to find out.
- The Iron Maidens, the only reasonable name for an all-female Iron Maiden tribute band, plays in Philly tonight, a homecoming for guitarist Courtney Cox (not that Courtney Cox).
- Hulk Hogan thinks he can beat Rocky Balboa in a fight. That’s all you need to know about that.
- Some people love discounts and some people really love discounts. Like this woman who visited 60 T.J. Maxx stores to celebrate her 60th birthday, including a final stop in Abington.
- The Pennsylvania Ballet’s longest-serving employee has worked there for triple the length of the typical dancer’s career. But that’s because she’s not actually a dancer.
Opinions
“As one friend whose parent association sends in flowers for her children’s teachers told me, ‘Call me a cynic, but nothing says ‘so sorry you are underpaid’ like an enormous bouquet.’“ — Teacher Carly Berwick on why educators would rather get fair pay than gifts during Teacher Appreciation Week.
- Roosevelt Boulevard is the most dangerous road in Philly and one of the most dangerous in the state. But adding speed cameras could help make it safer, Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia director Sarah Clark Stuart writes.
- Childish Gambino (the stage name of artist Donald Glover) shook up pop culture last weekend with the release of his “This Is America” music video. Columnist Solomon Jones writes, it’s meant to make us uncomfortable, but in a good way.
What we’re reading
- Electric bikes are the next big thing in cycling, but they tend to be misunderstood by newbies. Grid Philly’s excellent explainer dives into how they could change Philly transportation.
- A story on local Asian-American students’ quest to build a multi-generational cultural garden behind a South Philly high school will renew your faith in the next generation today, via the Philadelphia Citizen.
- Tech pioneer Angel Rich (who created a groundbreaking financial literacy game and has been compared to Steve Jobs) shed light on how Philly can compete with other big cities in an insightful new interview with Philadelphia Magazine.
- Marie Claire just published a really intriguing look at what they call “the Karadashians of the Middle East.” But these influencers aren’t just social media-obsessed; they’re ushering in social change, too.
- How would you feel if lava started spouting up from your street? Concerned, probably? Well, the reactions of Hawaii residents to the Kilauea volcano eruptions, as told to the Washington Post, range from ambivalence to devastation to nonchalance.
