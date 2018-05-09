Trump exits Iran deal, Pa. prepares for primaries | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to Wednesday. Internationally, the top story today is President Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on the country. The ramifications of the move continue to unfold, but French and Iranian leaders say they hope to keep the deal together. Closer to home, primary candidates are rallying before next week’s Pennsylvania elections. Thanks to some wide-open races, some crowded tickets, and that new Pennsylvania map, it will be an eventful one for the region. And don’t miss our story on how a recent announcement by the Trump administration will affect Philly’s Honduran community, it’s a must-read.

Last week, the Trump administration said it would end Temporary Protected Status for Honduras, granted in 1999 after Hurricane Mitch. The move puts about 57,000 foreign nationals at risk of deportation, including some of Philadelphia’s small Honduran community.

Immigration advocates like the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia say sending immigrants back is inhumane. One woman at risk is Miriam Turcios, who has spent the last 24 years in the United States and who would be leaving behind a family, job, and home in North Philadelphia.

As next week’s Pennsylvania primary election moves closer, candidates are making pitches and political leaders are sending along endorsements. Montgomery County, for one, is hoping to send one of its own to Congress for the first time in years, thanks to the state’s new congressional map. Republican Laura Ellsworth is running to be Pennsylvania’s first woman governor.

In the Seventh Congressional District a Democratic but “Trumpish” candidate is stirring the pot in a Trump-favored region. He’s running against five other Democrats, including one woman who has the powerful financial backing of EMILY’s List.

The Inquirer Editorial Board has put all of its primary endorsements into one guide (complete with candidate illustrations) for your perusal.

Just about a year ago, police found the body of Krysten Laib, 45, in the Delaware River. Weeks prior, she abandoned her car near the Benjamin Franklin Bridge after finishing a shift driving for Uber.

Laib had struggled with depression. A few weeks before her death, her insurer rejected her claim for long-term disability benefits during which she hoped to recover. Her sad story exposes a crisis facing those battling mental illness: prove you’re too mentally ill to work — without losing everything.

Read: Suicide warning signs and resources from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

What you need to know today

Opinions

“As one friend whose parent association sends in flowers for her children’s teachers told me, ‘Call me a cynic, but nothing says ‘so sorry you are underpaid’ like an enormous bouquet.’“ — Teacher Carly Berwick on why educators would rather get fair pay than gifts during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Roosevelt Boulevard is the most dangerous road in Philly and one of the most dangerous in the state. But adding speed cameras could help make it safer, Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia director Sarah Clark Stuart writes.

Childish Gambino (the stage name of artist Donald Glover) shook up pop culture last weekend with the release of his “This Is America” music video. Columnist Solomon Jones writes, it’s meant to make us uncomfortable, but in a good way.

What we’re reading

Can you believe Philly’s favorite radio personalities, Preston & Steve, are celebrating 20 years on the air? Time really flies when you’re having fun.