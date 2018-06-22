Children separated at border held in Pa., Malcolm Jenkins responds to Trump's pardon request | Morning Newsletter

Happy Friday, Philly and thank you for starting the day with us. President Trump’s executive order to end the separation of families at the U.S. border has not silenced critics. Many are wondering if the children already separated from loved ones will ever see their parents again. The president asked NFL players for examples of people that were treated unfairly by the government for him to consider for pardons, but players like Malcolm Jenkins believe he’s missing the point. Looking to de-stress a little bit? My colleague Grace Dickinson highlights one of the Philly region’s most peaceful summer activities. Let’s get to it.
Children separated from parents at border are being held in Pa., executive order does not address reuniting them.
Children that were separated from their families as a result of the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy are being held at agencies across the Philadelphia region. It’s just not clear how many there are. City and state officials say the federal government has largely kept them in the dark.
What is also unclear is whether or not those children will ever be reunited with their parents. President Trump signed an executive order to end the separation of families at the border, but it does not directly address how the thousands of children will be reunited with their families.
According to reports, there is fear that poor coordination among federal agencies could lead to some of those children waiting months to see their parents again — if they do at all.
Malcolm Jenkins responds to Trump’s call for examples of unfair treatment by the justice system
President Trump has not had the best relationship with NFL players, stemming from the decisions of some to protest police brutality and injustice during the national anthem. This month, the president asked players to provide him with a list of people they feel were “unfairly treated by the justice system,” to be considered for pardons.
A group of players have responded to the request, including Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and former Eagle Torrey Smith. They were joined by other players in an op-ed for the New York Times and made it clear that individual pardons aren’t enough.
“If President Trump thinks he can end these injustices if we deliver him a few names, he hasn’t been listening to us,” the players wrote. Jenkins previously planned to end his raised fist protest next season, but the NFL’s new rule aimed at preventing such demonstrations has him reconsidering.
Kayaking and canoeing among the most peaceful activities to enjoy in Philly this summer
Of all the things to get yourself into this summer, the most peaceful might be kayaking and canoeing through the waters that fill our region. As reporter Grace Dickinson explains, you have plenty of options in and around Philadelphia.
Whether you’re in it to discover serenity, or looking to get in a workout, this list will guide you through Philly’s best waterways. Between splashing in Philly’s public pools and hitting the shore, water enthusiasts have always had ways to indulge during the summer, but this might be an overlooked activity.
Festivals, museums and watching TV are all great summer plans, but if you’re looking for a new thrill, maybe it’s time to add canoeing and kayaking to the mix.
What you need to know today
- Nova Nation and Sixers Nation collided last night, but it didn’t last long. The Sixers selected Villanova’s Mikal Bridges with the 10th pick in the NBA Draft, but quickly traded him to the Phoenix Suns for Zhaire Smith and a future first-round pick. Head coach Brett Brown expressed his love for Bridges, but explained why it was a trade offer he couldn’t refuse.
- Philadelphia City Council approved a $4.7 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year that is expected to help the school district out of financial woes. With the new budget, some property owners are breathing a sigh of relief. City Council also narrowly passed the controversial construction tax, which has many in the building trades worried.
- SEPTA has shared a new blueprint for its bus service that will change the way Philadelphians get around. We shouldn’t see bus routes change all over the city, but this will be a major overhaul of the way the service operates.
- Fifteen overdoses in West Philly over the weekend, linked to a combination of cocaine and fentanyl, has city officials on high alert. A fentanyl contamination in the city’s drug supply is a major concern as it could make it even more difficult to save lives.
- District Attorney Larry Krasner will address the way his office deals with victims of crime with a new victim’s advisory panel made up of citizens. Krasner introduced the first 20 members on Thursday.
- Witnesses, including a priest, say Pedro Reynoso was in the Dominican Republican at the time of a 1991 Philadelphia murder that he’s behind bars for. The victim’s sister says she knows who murdered her brother — and she’s sure it wasn’t Reynoso.
- Teens described abuse, solitary confinement and schools without teachers when telling Philadelphia City Council about their time in institutional placements around the state. Councilwoman Helen Gym believes it’s time for the city to figure out how to stop moving young people out to faraway placements.
- Philadelphia kicks off a weekend of Juneteenth celebrations today, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Juneteenth Musicfest and Parade is set for Saturday.
- Businesses want your money, but they really want your email address. The responsibility to get that email typically falls on sales associates on the floor. At the Philly-based chain Five Below, the workers are feeling the pressure.
- If you’re living the single life, a Philly rowhouse might seem huge. Add in a significant other and a baby, and things get cramped fast. Trading up isn’t always an option so some have turned to building up.
- Phillies prospect Cole Irvin can still remember the first time he took to a major league field. No, he hasn’t made it to the big leagues as a player, but he has as a groundskeeper.
- Gents, who wouldn’t want to be able to get a quick haircut or beard trim on the go? What if the barbershop itself was on the move? That’s the stylish idea that has a Philly entrepreneur thinking big.
- ABC’s popular TV revival Roseanne was cancelled after a racist tweet by its star, but the show must go on — sort of. The network has announced a spinoff, The Conners, that will not feature Roseanne Barr. But, will people tune in without her?
Opinions
“A producer from a local television station called to inquire if I would like to come on and defend the separation of parents and children at the border. I politely replied, ‘No, thank you.’ And then it dawned on me. This producer knew that Christine Flowers is a conservative.” — Columnist Christine Flowers writes that people think they know what she believes simply because she’s a conservative.
- Melania Trump turned heads with her “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket as she went to visit immigrant children who were separated from their families. Columnist Jenice Armstrong believes the American public is being played by its own first lady.
- Amid the debate around children separated from their parents at the border, columnist Will Bunch writes that it’s time for America to figure out the issues that push families to the border in the first place.
Philly rock band Dr. Dog will play their biggest hometown show on Saturday night at Festival Pier, energized by their new album, Critical Equation.