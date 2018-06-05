Trump cancels Eagles celebration, Krasner wants list of tainted police | Morning Newsletter

Good morning Philadelphia and happy Tuesday. Eagles Nation is waking up from an emotional night after President Trump cancelled the Super Bowl champions’ visit to the White House. Many fans were unhappy with the president’s decision, to say the least, while politicians and players jumped in to scorn Trump. There were certainly some memes involved. In other news, District Attorney Larry Krasner is building his own list of tainted police officers who might make problematic witnesses. But, unlike his predecessor, he’s going to share it with defense lawyers, a move sure to shake up past, present, and future cases. Let’s dig in.

The Eagles — well, fewer than 10 of them, according to a source — were going to visit the White House today to celebrate their Super Bowl win. But it seems once President Trump got wind of the team’s “smaller delegation” he decided to rescind the invite.

In his official statement and on Twitter, Trump alluded to Eagles players’ protests during the national anthem, though they had stopped protesting in November. Columnist Marcus Hayes says the move proves the “celebration” was always meant to be a prop for the President. As reporter Jonathan Tamari explains from Washington, the decision is another example of Trump’s status as “divider-in-chief.”

Local politicians had some strong words for Trump in the aftermath. Mayor Kenney issued a statement calling Trump a “fragile egomaniac,” while former governor Ed Rendell said the rescinded invite was “bordering on idiotic.” Naturally, players and fans on social media had some strong words, too. This is Philly, after all.

This March the office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was ordered to release a secret list of tainted police officers, created by his predecessor, whom prosecutors had sought to keep off the witness stand. It included 29 officers on a “do not call” list whose serious misconduct had made them problematic witnesses.

Now, in a new interview with the Inquirer and Daily News, Krasner has said he’s looking to create and share his own comprehensive list of police who have lied while on duty, used excessive force, racially profiled, or violated civil rights. To do so, he’s asked the Police Department for nearly a decade’s worth of records of serious violations by its officers.

Back in 2012, Colorado baker Jack Phillips refused to sell a gay couple a wedding cake due to his religious beliefs, setting off a chain of events that led all the way to the Supreme Court.

On Monday the Supreme Court sided with the baker, ruling that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed hostility towards his beliefs.

But that doesn’t mean businesses can simply deny service to same-sex couples on religious grounds. Instead, it means claims of religious beliefs must have a fair hearing.

“The main reason that Trump violates long-standing norms and established rules, or tells so many easily disprovable lies from the presidential podium, is because he knows that no one will stop him.“ — Columnist Will Bunch on how President Trump went “full dictator” and has no sense of presidential forbearance.

Jerry Jordan, the President of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, asks the city to make tough choices (including new tax legislation) in order to protect local students from toxic schools.

Considering the extent to which the opioid epidemic has spread across the country, Big Pharma deserves more than a slap on the wrist for its contribution, writes the Inquirer Editorial Board.

One Philly couple is thanking its lucky stars and a helpful cast of characters after a man lost his grandfather’s wedding ring down a sewer grate — and got it back.