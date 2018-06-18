Shooting at Trenton arts fest, Jersey Shore feels the heat of climate change | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, neighbors. It looks like the heat that crept in over your hopefully relaxing weekend is here to stay, at least for a while. New Jersey is feeling the heat, too; according to new data, temperatures in the Garden State are rising faster than most of the U.S. Our report on the news explains how climate change is contributing to major changes along the Jersey Shore, and it’s scary stuff. In other Jersey news, a shooting at a Trenton arts festival shocked residents over the weekend. Details are still unfolding, but the chaotic scene early Sunday morning looked to be the result of a turf war, according to officials. Let’s dig in and get the week started.
Aubrey Nagle
The Shore in danger: NJ getting hotter faster than most of the U.S.
Enjoying sun at the Jersey Shore this summer? The heat may be great for swimming, but new data bolstering years of science on climate change shows homes at the Shore and beyond are at risk of chronic flooding thanks to rising temperatures.
In fact, New Jersey’s average temperature has risen more than 2 degrees in the past 30 years. That may not sound like much, but that’s faster than most of the rest of the nation.
Rising seas and temperatures bring a myriad of problems with them, too, like killing plants further inland and welcoming invasive species that love the warmth.
Facebook post warned of shooting at Trenton arts festival
Shots rang out as at least two men started firing at 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the Art All Night festival in Trenton, leaving one person dead — a suspected gunman, shot dead by police — and 22 injured, including a 13-year-old boy.
Two men who were among the 17 wounded by gunfire are in custody. Several victims are in critical condition. Officials said Sunday the shoot-out appeared to be the result of a “neighborhood beef” and a Facebook post warned of the violence Saturday.
One man who filmed the aftermath of the shooting described the scene as chaotic and worried the shooting wouldn’t receive its due attention. “[Black communities] don’t have mass shootings in schools. They have them at clubs and gatherings,” he said.
Despite shopping like everyone else, ‘stink eye’ for those using food stamps persists
The myth that low-income Americans regularly use food stamps (now the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) to buy steaks and lobsters is just that: a myth.
Studies show SNAP users actually shop just like the rest of us — and we all make bad food choices. But that data hasn’t stopped politicians from trying to restrict what low-income people can purchase, or neighbors and cashiers from judging their grocery carts.
What you need to know today
- Pennsylvania is the only state nationwide that bans local cops from using radar to catch speeders. Despite long-standing objections, a bill to change that is working its way through state legislature.
- A proposal to change up the Drexeline Shopping Center has sparked a fierce debate in Drexel Hill. A plan that’s been called a “town center” has disappointed residents hoping for a faux main street development like those in Newtown Square and Collegeville.
- Two years after many Republicans opposed his election, primary results across the country show the GOP is going all-in on aligning with President Trump.
- A cloud of controversy is hovering over University of Pennsylvania’s Fels Institute of Government. Its executive director was ousted and now students and faculty are fighting for the identify of a program meant to prepare leaders for government careers.
- Another mysterious explosion, this time during the day, has shaken Upper Bucks County. Authorities are investigating a series of more than 20 explosions in rural areas, most occurring in the middle of the night.
- At a rally Friday, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers decried violence against school staff and called for increased security at school. There have been nearly 150 assaults on Philly school administrators and teachers this school year.
That’s Interesting
- Philly will be feeling the heat this week with temperatures in the mid 80s and low 90s. The good news: many of the city’s free public pools open this week.
- Restaurant critic Craig LaBan visited seven spots along the Delaware beaches (beaches, not shore) and came away with plenty of great dining suggestions from the Blue Hen to Dogfish Head.
- Mark you calendars: the NBA draft is this Thursday and the Sixers have the 10th and 26th picks. Reporter Keith Pompey has an eye on seven players they could bring into The Process.
- There’s been yet another twist in the fate of the Christian Street Baptist Church in Bella Vista. Despite weekend protests, developer Ori Feibush said he will demolish it, but now he’s selling the property when he’s done.
- The Eagles just finished their spring offseason program. What did we learn? Carson Wentz is making progress, the injury list is deep, and much more.
- Phillies manager Gabe Kapler’s approach to bullpen management has been of big interest to fans. Luckily, he just revealed his philosophy and (spoiler alert) he’s not giving up experimenting anytime soon.
Opinions
“Young people need spaces to grow and activities for enrichment; the goal should be to keep youths occupied and engaged, not take away their civil rights.“ — Lelabari Giwa, intern in the Youth Justice Project at Community Legal Services, on why a curfew for minors along South Street criminalizes normal youth behavior.
- Progress has been made but citizens and politicians need to focus sustained attention on early childhood development, write Pennsylvania Republican and former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum and California Democrat and former U.S. Rep. George Miller.
- Columnist Christine Flowers responds to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to prevent women fleeing domestic violence from making a case for asylum, writing that “President Trump and his supporters want to close the borders, and they are doing it on the backs of threatened, terrified women.”
What we’re reading
- In response to the “zero tolerance” policy recently instituted at U.S. borders, Texas Monthly spoke with an expert on the asylum process to explain exactly what’s going on when families are separated and how difficult it will be for some parents to find their children again. It’s a must-read and must-share. So is the account of an ex-employee of a shelter for children who’ve crossed the border, who told the Los Angeles Times the “prison-like” shelter was unequipped to help traumatized children, including those attempting suicide.
- As cycling advocates fight for bike safety measures, one lawyer has been the community’s right-hand man. The Philadelphia Citizen’s profile on Stuart Leon is also a deft exploration of tensions between the city and bike riders.
- Speaking of bikes, dockless rides are on the horizon for Philadelphia, so it’s worth reading Curbed’s look at how similar systems are working (and not working) in other cities. Wars are brewing over curbs supported by cities but colonized by startups.
- Lifelong Eagles fan and former executive assistant for the team Carol Cullen is living the dream after receiving a Super Bowl ring. ESPN’s report on the big surprise will make you smile.
- Need a few more reasons to smile? Philadelphia Magazine gathered a list of ways to commune with nature at a nearby park this summer, because everyone could use a little more sunshine.
Your Daily Dose of | Ambition
Education consultant, speaker, and nonprofit co-founder Tamir Harper has a busy summer planned working with State Rep. Joanna McClinton. But then he’s headed back to school himself, because he’s just 18 years old.