Philly fights summer hunger, school district plans massive cleanup | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia, and happy first day of summer. Today families in the Philly area have renewed hope that they may find closure in the return of remains of loved ones lost in the Korean War. Now that President Trump has met with Kim Jong Un, families are optimistic that the U.S. will relaunch searches for those lost in North Korea. Franklinville woman Nilsa Adorno is giving local families another kind of hope by being her neighborhood’s super hero and feeding food insecure kids this summer. We can all learn from her example, and I think you’ll enjoy reading her story this morning. Parents and teachers will also be happy to hear that a big cleanup is planned for city schools after reports on environmental toxins spread last month. It will surely be a busy summer.

When President Trump held an historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, some watched the political dance with trepidation. But others, including some families in the Philadelphia area, heard the news with a sense of hope.

Many like Elkins Park’s Wallace Robinson are hoping the U.S. will relaunch search efforts for American soldiers’ remains in North Korea. Robinson’s brother was a prisoner of war killed in March 1951.

The U.S. hasn’t looked for remains in North Korea since 2005, and there are 7,700 service people still missing from the Korean War.

Not all heroes wear capes, but some do don Batman T-shirts. Nilsa Adorno, 30, is one of those heroes, handing out free lunches to the kids in her neighborhood every day this summer.

She’s part of an effort to help kids get through the hungriest time of year, when children accustomed to receiving free meals at school are home for the summer.

Another effort looking to solve local hunger, St. Francis Inn’s soup kitchen, has seen some drastic changes in its last 30 years. In the heart of Kensington, they’re now serving more than just food.

School may be out for Philly students, but the work is just getting started for the Philadelphia School District after an Inquirer and Daily News investigation revealed dangerous levels of toxins in some of their most rundown schools.

The district is embarking on a major summer cleanup project, starting with seven schools where levels of asbestos fibers are high. They’re also seeking bids to repair damaged lead paint at 40 schools and installing humidity sensors at 30 schools to detect mold.

City Council is getting in on the action, too, by introducing a bill that would require public schools to prove they are “lead free” or “lead safe.”

Opinions

“This is actually my very first big protest. I have this huge fear of crowds. But the amount of fear that the little children are feeling is tenfold what I could possibly feel for a crowd.“ — Maribel Sindlinger of West Philly, one of 10 protesters who told the Inquirer why they joined Tuesday’s rally against family separation.

The Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council looks especially hypocritical in light of how migrant children are being treated at the border, writes columnist Trudy Rubin.

Despite its many titillating details, the real impact of the inspector general’s report on the FBI’s probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server is the conflict it presents for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, writes columnist Michael Smerconish.

Your Daily Dose of | Rivalry

Northampton Township is serious about their bocce ball. The local senior center boasts a league of 108 players with an annual match-up between seniors and the center supervisors. Guess which side has won 10 years in a row.