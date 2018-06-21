Philly fights summer hunger, school district plans massive cleanup | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia, and happy first day of summer. Today families in the Philly area have renewed hope that they may find closure in the return of remains of loved ones lost in the Korean War. Now that President Trump has met with Kim Jong Un, families are optimistic that the U.S. will relaunch searches for those lost in North Korea. Franklinville woman Nilsa Adorno is giving local families another kind of hope by being her neighborhood’s super hero and feeding food insecure kids this summer. We can all learn from her example, and I think you’ll enjoy reading her story this morning. Parents and teachers will also be happy to hear that a big cleanup is planned for city schools after reports on environmental toxins spread last month. It will surely be a busy summer.
After Trump-Kim summit, Philly-area families hope for news on loved ones’ remains
When President Trump held an historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, some watched the political dance with trepidation. But others, including some families in the Philadelphia area, heard the news with a sense of hope.
Many like Elkins Park’s Wallace Robinson are hoping the U.S. will relaunch search efforts for American soldiers’ remains in North Korea. Robinson’s brother was a prisoner of war killed in March 1951.
The U.S. hasn’t looked for remains in North Korea since 2005, and there are 7,700 service people still missing from the Korean War.
Fighting summer hunger block by block, lunch by lunch
Not all heroes wear capes, but some do don Batman T-shirts. Nilsa Adorno, 30, is one of those heroes, handing out free lunches to the kids in her neighborhood every day this summer.
She’s part of an effort to help kids get through the hungriest time of year, when children accustomed to receiving free meals at school are home for the summer.
Another effort looking to solve local hunger, St. Francis Inn’s soup kitchen, has seen some drastic changes in its last 30 years. In the heart of Kensington, they’re now serving more than just food.
Philadelphia school district launches massive summer cleanup
School may be out for Philly students, but the work is just getting started for the Philadelphia School District after an Inquirer and Daily News investigation revealed dangerous levels of toxins in some of their most rundown schools.
The district is embarking on a major summer cleanup project, starting with seven schools where levels of asbestos fibers are high. They’re also seeking bids to repair damaged lead paint at 40 schools and installing humidity sensors at 30 schools to detect mold.
City Council is getting in on the action, too, by introducing a bill that would require public schools to prove they are “lead free” or “lead safe.”
- President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday reversing his administration’s policy of separating children from their parents when they are detained illegally crossing the U.S. border. The order doesn’t end the “zero tolerance” policy that criminally prosecutes all adults caught crossing the border illegally, or change anything yet for the 2,300 children taken from their families since May. But it will allow families to remain together while in custody for the next few weeks.
- Sorry, Comcast: the Walt Disney Co. swooped in yesterday to up the ante on their deal for 21st Century Fox with a $71 billion offer. (Comcast offered a measly $65 billion.)
- Chemicals found in water supplies near military bases nationwide, including those in Bucks and Montgomery counties, pose more of a potential hazard to humans than the federal government had indicated previously, according to a new study.
- A highly anticipated grand jury report detailing decades of clergy sex abuse in six of Pennsylvania’s eight Roman Catholic dioceses won’t be released just yet. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to indefinitely block it from the public.
- Fans of the Painted Bride Arts Center are holding their breath today. Yesterday the Historical Commission’s Committee on Historic Designation recommended the mosaic-covered building receive an historic designation. Now the recommendation goes to the full Historical Commission for consideration.
- Philly isn’t the only county trying to get bike-friendly. Montgomery County is launching its own “Bike Montco” plan to encourage cycling.
- Hullema Reddick’s East Falls salon has become a comforting, private space for Muslim women where they can literally let their hair down. But getting a coveted appointment with the “Covered Colorist” herself requires patience; she’s booked until September.
- Waiting for a loved one in surgery can be an agonizing experience. So Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health came up with a high-tech way to shorten the wait: webcams straight to the OR.
- Is Old City getting another high rise? A hotel-condo hybrid tower is in the works right by the Ben Franklin Bridge.
- The NBA draft begins tonight, and reporters Sarah Todd and Keith Pompey have made their mock draft predictions for the Sixers and beyond.
- If you head to “Wands & Whisky,” an upcoming PAWS fundraiser with magic-themed art for sale, you may stumble upon a few familiar faces: your favorite bartenders and servers moonlighting as artists.
- An improbable sentence if there ever was one: Eagles Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles and Villanova Wildcats star Donte DiVincenzo are going head-to-head. (At the ESPYs, that is.)
“This is actually my very first big protest. I have this huge fear of crowds. But the amount of fear that the little children are feeling is tenfold what I could possibly feel for a crowd.“ — Maribel Sindlinger of West Philly, one of 10 protesters who told the Inquirer why they joined Tuesday’s rally against family separation.
- The Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council looks especially hypocritical in light of how migrant children are being treated at the border, writes columnist Trudy Rubin.
- Despite its many titillating details, the real impact of the inspector general’s report on the FBI’s probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server is the conflict it presents for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, writes columnist Michael Smerconish.
Your Daily Dose of | Rivalry
Northampton Township is serious about their bocce ball. The local senior center boasts a league of 108 players with an annual match-up between seniors and the center supervisors. Guess which side has won 10 years in a row.