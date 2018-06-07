Summer arts guide, Wells Fargo Center to get a new look | Morning Newsletter

Happy Thursday, Philly. I know it’s been a little cloudy lately, but this morning we’re looking towards sunnier days with our excellent summer arts guide. Everything you need to know to have a blast this summer — what movies to see, what exhibits to visit — is just a scroll away. And yes, Beyoncé is involved. In other big news for the city, my colleague Sam Donnellon has gone behind the scenes of the Wells Fargo Center’s serious makeover to make it less serious. Think big glass windows, social spaces, and fewer boxed-in VIPs. Personally, I’m excited for more cup holders.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





Whether you’re not a beach fan or need something cool to do between trips to the Shore, Philadelphia is teeming with great art all summer long. Our critics have gathered up the most exciting festivals, musicals, comedy shows, and much more so you can get straight to the fun.

The walls are coming down at the Wells Fargo Center. Don’t worry, it’s just the outer walls that will get the wrecking ball. Soon the arena will be encased in glass instead, so you can see the skyline.

But that’s not all. Say goodbye to luxury suites and say hello to wider corridors, courtside luxury boxes, and better food.

It’s all part of the arena’s effort to get with the times and attract new fans who favor interactive experiences, following the footsteps of other successful arena makeovers.

Mayor Jim Kenney did a literal victory dance yesterday when a federal judge ruled in the city’s favor in its contentious case against the Trump administration for government funds.

The judge deemed that the Trump administration’s attempt to withhold $1.5 million in federal law-enforcement grant money from Philly because it refused to help enforce immigration laws “violates statutory and constitutional law.”

The case took nearly a year of litigation. The city sued last summer, saying the Police Department is not an arm of immigration enforcement.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

At least the downpour resulted in this excellent sunset. A shot well worth the wait, @danlc!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“Either you’re the Miss America Pageant or you’re not. Own it! Embrace it. This is edging way too close to ‘every kid gets a trophy’ territory.“ — Writer Lisa DePaulo, who has covered the Miss America pageant since 1982, on the organization’s decision to nix its swimsuit and evening gown segments.

When President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un next week in Singapore, there are a few things we should all be looking out for, writes columnist Trudy Rubin, including who’s the better deal-maker, Trump or Kim.

As a suicide-attempt survivor and a journalist, Liz Spikol writes that she was disappointed by how media outlets covered Kate Spade’s death in irresponsible detail.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Selfies

Would you pay $25 to take selfies with patriotic murals and summery backdrops? A new pop-up exhibit in Center City thinks so. (And it seems to be right.)