Starbucks protests continue, DA says Meek Mill should get new trial | Morning Newsletter

Trouble is still brewing for Starbucks following the arrests of two African American men at a Center City location last week. Protests and a sit-in sprouted up at the store again Monday and traveled to multiple locations of the chain, with protesters calling for the firing of the store manager who called the police. The manager has since left the store.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia Monday to meet with the two men, who were arrested for refusing to leave the cafe when asked, saying they were waiting for a friend to arrive. Johnson also told the Inquirer Monday the company now plans to offer unconscious-bias training for its managers.

Local scholars who study corporate errors say Starbucks is making all the right PR moves and the civilian oversight board for Philadelphia police say the arresting officers did nothing wrong. For those looking to boycott the brand, there are plenty of independent coffee shops in Philly open for business.

Rapper Meek Mill was not let out of prison Monday as some fans had hoped. At a status hearing on Mill’s case — he’s been sentenced to two to four years in jail for violating probation — Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley refused to hear his attorneys’ arguments for his release.

But Mill and his supporters did receive a ray of hope from District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office. Assistant District Attorney Liam Riley said at the hearing that Mill’s conviction should be vacated and he should get a new trial.

Krasner said in March that he wouldn’t oppose Mill’s release and questioned Mill’s original conviction after the arresting officer was accused of lying to secure it.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine has approved the sale of cannabis flower, the traditional smokable or vaporizable form of the plant. That’s big news for both the “cannabiz” and patients who’ve only been able to buy pricey marijuana oils and extracts from state dispensaries since the medical marijuana program launched in February.

The state also just expanded the number of ailments that qualify patients for the medical marijuana program, including opioid withdrawal. Allowing the use of cannabis to help wean people off of opioids could have a big impact on the state as the opioid epidemic continues.

“Fortunately, these men had the presence of mind and self-control to allow themselves to be detained peacefully, making no protest in the face of what was apparently unjust profiling. I tremble to think of how a grown-up version of my little boy would have reacted in the same situation.“ — The Glenside mother of a black boy worries about keeping him safe following the stories of Stephon Clark and the men arrested at a Philly Starbucks.

Following last week’s Starbucks scandal, columnist Christine Flowers writes that she hopes liberals won’t join a Starbucks boycott.

Privacy isn’t the tech industry’s only problem. Without diversifying their ranks, companies like Facebook will continue to make mistakes because of their one-dimensional perspective, WURD’s Charles D. Ellison writes.

Local artists are showing their love for Rocky with a new art exhibit all about the fictional boxing legend. Naturally, it includes a stained-glass-style portrait of the character fit for a Philly church.

