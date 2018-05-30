Starbucks gets racial bias training, city clears Kensington heroin camps | Morning Newsletter

Eagles react to NFL anthem rule, Atlantic City's first casino stays in the game | Morning Newsletter May 24

Happy Wednesday, Philly. It seems that coffee addiction did not send the city into chaos yesterday once Starbucks closed its stores early so employees could receive racial-bias training. Which is great news, because according to some local employees, the training prompted much-needed and fruitful discussions following the high-profile arrests of two black men at a Philly location last month. Perhaps similar discussions could be had in Philly’s many wonderfully weird neighborhood Facebook groups. As my colleague Anna Orso reports, while they sometimes devolve into trash talk, good moderators keep them from going totally off the rails. Feels like a public service to me.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





Starbucks closed its stores yesterday afternoon so that employees could participate in racial-bias training and it appears Philly survived without its coffee fix for a few hours.

The materials the nearly 175,000 employees across the country received sparked conversations not only about better customer service, but also about their personal experiences with race. A few Starbucks employees who joined training in Center City seemed pleased with it during a break in the action.

Earlier in the day, black coffee shop owners in Philly kicked off important conversations on race and retail with a roundtable discussion.

By the end of this month, the city has said, two of the heroin encampments that have sprung up in Kensington will be cleared.

But what happens next — where the vulnerable residents living on the streets will go — is a question many in the neighborhood have asked.

Housing-first programs that allow people with opioid addiction to find shelter before they get sober could be the answer. One program is already seeing success only one year in.

If you’ve ever joined a local Facebook group like West Willy or South Silly (sensing a theme?) you know how absolutely wacky they can get.

To keep each post from devolving into political fisticuffs or offensive territory, your friendly neighborhood moderator is hard at work, for free.

But it doesn’t always work. Like one Fishtown-based group that went to war over pizza recommendations.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Same, @amyjani, same.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“By giving 8,000 ex-offenders jobs, Starbucks can to lead the way in battling racism’s effect on society at large.” — Formerly incarcerated writer Chandra Bozelko on how Starbucks can truly atone for the arrests of two black men in a Philly store last month.

After a once-in-1,000-years flood hit Ellicott City, Md. for the second time in two years, columnist Will Bunch asks when elected officials will step up to manage climate change.

The U.S. has a shortage of tech workers, and Philadelphia should help by educating and empowering more women in STEM careers, write Drexel University president John Fry and TechGirlz founder Tracey Welson-Rossman.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Shoes

Fernando Rojo isn’t walking in graduation this summer, because the soon-to-be Penn grad has a time-consuming side hustle: launching a shoe business that helps Latin American artisans climb out of poverty.