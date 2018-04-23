Starbucks protests continue, Temple suspends frat, Flyers end playoff run | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia. Controversy surrounding the arrests of two black men at a Center City Starbucks continued Sunday as fraternity brothers of one of the men arrested rallied at the cafe. More than 100 members and supporters joined in with representatives from 30 different chapters invited to attend. Across town, on Temple’s campus, another fraternity was in the spotlight, but for a much different reason: it was suspended over sexual assault allegations. The investigation is ongoing. Finally, in their first interviews since the killings, the families of two teens slain in a shooting that rocked South Philly last year have come forward to speak about harassment and grief they’ve experienced. Let’s jump in.
Analysis: Blacks stopped at much higher rate indoors in Center City
Though it perhaps would not surprise the two black men arrested at a Center City Starbucks earlier this month, an analysis of police data shows that in Center City, black people are significantly more likely to be stopped than white people.
Outdoors, black people accounted for 50 percent of the stops last year, while whites made up about 37 percent. When inside, however, the numbers change considerably: 69 percent of those stopped were black and only 19 percent were white.
Yesterday, fraternity brothers of one of the men arrested, Rashon Nelson, traveled from up and down the East Coast to rally at the Center City Starbucks. The gathering began with the cry, “My skin color is not a crime.”
Threats, taunts, tears: Families of slain South Philly teens struggling 6 months later
Since the two teenaged boys were killed in South Philly six months ago, the families of Salvatore DiNubile and Caleer Miller have faced waves of grief. But they’ve also faced taunting and harassment, and now they’re speaking out.
In the days after the 16-year-olds were shot dead, another teen, Brandon Olivieri, was charged in the killing, tensions rose in the neighborhood, and the Olivieri home was sprayed with bullets.
Emotions have spilled onto social media, where relatives of DiNubile said they’ve seen inflammatory posts. The digital drama recently continued offline, the family says, when DiNubile’s father, who awaits trial on charges that he threatened a friend of the alleged shooter, received a threatening phone call.
Temple suspends frat over sexual assault allegations
One of Temple University’s fraternities, Alpha Epsilon Pi, has been suspended as Philadelphia and campus police investigate two sexual assaults during parties at the fraternity’s house.
A Temple police bulletin released Friday said they had received “multiple credible reports” of alleged crimes at Alpha Epsilon Pi’s house, including sexual assault, underage drinking, and possible drug use. Two of the alleged victims are 19-year-old Temple students, and a third alleged victim has come forward.
What you need to know today
- A manhunt continues today for the suspect that killed four people and injured four more at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville this weekend. One customer is being hailed as a hero for wrestling the suspect’s gun away.
- Cosby trial: As the retrial on sexual assault charges winds down, Bill Cosby’s defense lawyers are changing tactics and trying to prove he was out of town when the alleged assault occurred. Though she’s yet to make an appearance at her husband’s retrial, Camille Cosby’s presence can be felt throughout the case.
- Nicole Murray, a 24-year-old Philadelphia woman who went missing in December, was found dead in the Poconos Friday, and her family is searching for answers about her puzzling final days.
- The Flyers’ playoff dreams were dashed Sunday after being eliminated by the Penguins in a 8-5 loss. If it’s any consolation to fans, reporter Ed Barkowitz writes, it doesn’t even crack the Flyers’ top five worst postseason losses. The Phillies, at least, topped a Pittsburgh team this weekend by sweeping their series against the Pirates.
- Following the deadly engine failure that caused a Southwest Airlines plane to make an emergency landing in Philly last week, airlines using that type of engine have been ordered to inspect them for flaws.
- The Democratic Party filed a lawsuit Friday against Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Russia, WikiLeaks, Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner alleging they colluded to undermine Democrats in the 2016 election.
- Families of evacuees from Puerto Rico due to lose their temporary housing this weekend can now stay put, as FEMA is extending their stays. That includes 31 families in Philly.
That’s Interesting
- The NFL draft begins this week and the Eagles’ draft situation is historically bad. Fans will just have to focus on those happy championship parade memories — which, by the way, cost $2.27 million. At least Steelers fans will be paying for some of it.
- An audience member disrupted a performance of the play Passage at the Wilma Theater in Center City last week with a racially-charged outburst, and an actor’s Facebook post about the uncomfortable experience has gone viral.
- Yet another historic Philly church is facing the wrecking ball, this time in Spruce Hill, though intentions for the site are still unclear.
- Nationwide, the Catholic school landscape is changing. In Philly and South Jersey, nuns are fewer and far between as lay people take over.
- Will Smith’s new passion for vlogging has led him to reveal perhaps his most interesting story yet: he once met Michael Jackson after being stuffed into a closet because of Suge Knight.
- Sylvester Stallone has President Trump’s ear when it comes to possibly pardoning another legendary figure in boxing, Jack Johnson, Trump revealed Saturday.
Opinions
“Clemency is in the Constitution for a reason, and it is not simply to favor those close to the president. It would be a good time to return to the original, broader purpose.” — Law professor Mark Osler on legal, but morally wrong, presidential pardons.
- More than 70,000 Philadelphia children are at high risk of lead poisoning, so a group of Temple law students is proposing four easy changes the city could make right now to protect them.
- The Inquirer Editorial Board has called for the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge the Schuylkill River to preserve its recreational, scholastic and economic benefits.
What we’re reading
- Now that spring weather has finally arrived, Philadelphia Magazine’s new package on how to enjoy Philly’s rooftop culture might come in handy.
- Accessibility consultant Austin Seraphin’s story is a bold one, as told by Technical.ly Philly. Blind from birth, Seraphin uses his experiences to help improve tech products for the blind.
- Rich Negrin, board member of CeasefirePA and an advocate for common sense gun reform, has told the Philadelphia Citizen how his life was changed by gun violence in a moving essay.
- Sunday was Earth Day, so National Geographic took the opportunity to explore how the environment has changed in the 48 years since the holiday was created. (Hint: it’s quite a bit.)
- The story of an 11-year-old Navajo girl’s kidnapping and law enforcement’s slow response, via Esquire, is a disturbing if necessary read.
Your Daily Dose of | Puppy Love
Nonprofit New Leash on Life is a win-win for shelter dogs and prison inmates. The dogs are trained for adoption while the women train for jobs at animal shelters and groomers.
