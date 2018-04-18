One dead in emergency plane landing, Jose Garces fields multiple lawsuits | Morning Newsletter

Philly ICE ramps up arrests, two more accuse Hopkins of assault | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to Wednesday, Philly. Investigations continue today into the engine explosion that caused a Southwest Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia yesterday. One passenger has died as a result of the accident. The Bill Cosby trial continues today as prosecutors plan to wrap up their case against the entertainer. Meanwhile, celebrity chef Jose Garces is in a bit of legal trouble as he fields another lawsuit, his sixth in eight months. This one’s from two disgruntled investors. Finally, I hope you brought in your plants last night: the winter that will not end continues this morning as temperatures near freezing.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





A Southwest Airlines plane flying from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday afternoon after one of its engines exploded in flight.

The pilot was able to safely land the plane with 149 on board but one passenger, a mother and bank vice president from New Mexico, was killed and seven others were injured.

Passengers took to social media during and after the flight to describe their harrowing experiences aboard. One man broadcast a video during the plane’s descent via Facebook Live. “I thought I was cataloging the last moment of my existence,” he said.

In Philly, Jose Garces is known for his lauded restaurants, philanthropy, and TV appearances. But to some former vendors and investors, he’s known as the subject of their lawsuits.

Six suits have been brought against the celebrity chef in the last eight months. One pair of jilted investors has accused the restaurateur of a “continuing fraud – in substance and operation a Ponzi scheme.” Four vendors have said he stiffed them on food they supplied to his portfolio of restaurants.

But the lawsuits haven’t slowed Garces down. Recently his restaurant empire has shifted its focus to Atlantic City where he plans to open two eateries.

Before New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was a potential Democratic presidential candidate, he played football for Stanford — but he didn’t become the star he thought he’d be. But that change of fate, he says, set him on his path to the Senate floor.

A new special report from reporter Jonathan Tamari explores what Booker calls “the first time in my life I ever felt like I failed at something.”

What you need to know today

That's Interesting

Opinions

“[Russian TV host] Kiselyov’s presentation of the ‘facts’ about the missile affair, reflecting the claims of the Kremlin, were 180 degrees opposed to the news from Washington. According to him, the Syrians shot down the bulk of the U.S. missiles (which the Pentagon says is totally untrue).“ — Columnist Trudy Rubin, currently reporting from Russia, on how Russian TV exacerbates the disconnect between Putin and the U.S.

Columnist Solomon Jones calls for a nationwide boycott of Starbucks stores until the company fires the manager who called the police on two black men last week.

It’s time to make our communities more resilient to flooding and that starts with flood insurance reform, writes Robert J. Kagel, director of the Chester County Department of Emergency Services.

What we're reading

Your Daily Dose of | Miniatures

A local ob-gyn has turned an unusual hobby — decorating a dollhouse to look like the home of HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines — into social media stardom.

