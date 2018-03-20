news

Inquirer Morning Newsletter

More snow coming our way, Pa. congressional map upheld, body of St. Joe's student found | Morning Newsletter

Popular Stories

by , Staff Writer @aubsn | anagle@phillynews.com
Close icon

Aubrey Nagle

Staff Writer

More by Aubrey Nagle

More from Aubrey Nagle Arrow icon

Happy first day of spring, Philadelphia! The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, the sun is shining — oh wait, just kidding, we’re getting another winter storm. More on that below. (Take a deep breath. It has to end some time, right?) Plus, Pennsylvania’s new congressional map is officially here to stay and a northeast community is up in arms over the city’s plans to fight the opioid crisis. Lots to discuss today.

If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up for this newsletter here.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)


Organizers fired from New Sanctuary Movement say they sought ouster of ‘incompetent’ director

Camera icon GENEVA HEFFERNAN
Director Peter Pedemonti and Accompaniment Coordinator Jazmín Delgado, pictured last year. Delgado was among three workers who say they were fired after demanding Pedemonti’s ouster.

The New Sanctuary Movement, which has led the local resistance to new immigration policies, is in turmoil after three immigrant women organizers say they were fired after demanding the dismissal of their “incompetent” boss.

The women say executive director Peter Pedemonti, the group’s co-founder, summoned one of them to speak with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at a protest despite knowing her immigration status was unsettled.

The firings halve NSM’s staff, a group that’s built a shining reputation over the last decade, ramping up efforts in the past few years by mounting street protests, engaging new partners, and providing legal assistance to immigrants.

Pa. congressional district map upheld

Just in time for today’s deadline to file nominating petitions, the U.S. Supreme Court and the federal District Court in Pennsylvania have both rejected challenges to the congressional map imposed by the state Supreme Court.

The courts’ decisions to uphold the new map disappointed Republican challengers who had hoped to block the map from going into effect for the May 15 primary elections. But Democrats, who stand to benefit from the reshuffled map, were delighted.

The fight has thrown local campaigns into disarray as candidates reorganize into new districts, but it has also revealed a deeper national redistricting battle.

Tensions flare at N.E. Philly meeting on opioid crisis

Sparks flew at a meeting held Monday at a Fox Chase community center on Philadelphia’s plan to fight the opioid crisis. Before the meeting, a false rumor had spread that the city had broken ground on a safe injection site nearby.

At times city officials shouted over the crowd to dispel rumors as it presented the city’s 18-point plan. No safe injection site has been approved anywhere in the city just yet.

President Trump announced his own plans to fight the opioid epidemic Monday, giving a speech that was light on specifics but called for some drug dealers to be sentenced to death.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Perks of getting to work before 7am #philly #ourphilly #philadelphia #benfranklinbridge #oldcity

A post shared by Ryan – Follow @mac_cheese_show (@_ryanlam) on

We want to see what our community looks like through your eyes. Show us the park that your family walks through every weekend with the dog, the block party in your neighborhood or the historic stretch you see every morning on your commute to work.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Camera icon Signe Wilkinson
March 20, 2018

“And, obviously, this issue is so much larger than hunting for sport. By not supporting the assault weapons ban, Toomey and his colleagues ignore the toll on human life.” — Bryan Miller, executive director of Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence, on why he’s rallying at Sen. Pat Toomey’s office and melting down an assault rifle.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Poetry

Nick Virgilio,
Haiku master, honored by
Camden Writer’s House.

More Coverage

Published: | Updated:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments