More snow coming our way, Pa. congressional map upheld, body of St. Joe's student found | Morning Newsletter

Ending cash bail in Philly, new school board nominees, more bike lanes for Center City | Morning Newsletter Mar 19

Happy first day of spring, Philadelphia! The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, the sun is shining — oh wait, just kidding, we’re getting another winter storm. More on that below. (Take a deep breath. It has to end some time, right?) Plus, Pennsylvania’s new congressional map is officially here to stay and a northeast community is up in arms over the city’s plans to fight the opioid crisis. Lots to discuss today.

The New Sanctuary Movement, which has led the local resistance to new immigration policies, is in turmoil after three immigrant women organizers say they were fired after demanding the dismissal of their “incompetent” boss.

The women say executive director Peter Pedemonti, the group’s co-founder, summoned one of them to speak with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at a protest despite knowing her immigration status was unsettled.

The firings halve NSM’s staff, a group that’s built a shining reputation over the last decade, ramping up efforts in the past few years by mounting street protests, engaging new partners, and providing legal assistance to immigrants.

Just in time for today’s deadline to file nominating petitions, the U.S. Supreme Court and the federal District Court in Pennsylvania have both rejected challenges to the congressional map imposed by the state Supreme Court.

The courts’ decisions to uphold the new map disappointed Republican challengers who had hoped to block the map from going into effect for the May 15 primary elections. But Democrats, who stand to benefit from the reshuffled map, were delighted.

The fight has thrown local campaigns into disarray as candidates reorganize into new districts, but it has also revealed a deeper national redistricting battle.

Sparks flew at a meeting held Monday at a Fox Chase community center on Philadelphia’s plan to fight the opioid crisis. Before the meeting, a false rumor had spread that the city had broken ground on a safe injection site nearby.

At times city officials shouted over the crowd to dispel rumors as it presented the city’s 18-point plan. No safe injection site has been approved anywhere in the city just yet.

President Trump announced his own plans to fight the opioid epidemic Monday, giving a speech that was light on specifics but called for some drug dealers to be sentenced to death.

Opinions

“And, obviously, this issue is so much larger than hunting for sport. By not supporting the assault weapons ban, Toomey and his colleagues ignore the toll on human life.” — Bryan Miller, executive director of Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence, on why he’s rallying at Sen. Pat Toomey’s office and melting down an assault rifle.

Following this weekend’s reports on research firm Cambridge Analytica and its dealings with Facebook, columnist Will Bunch writes that Facebook’s ‘likes’ helped Trump steal the 2016 election.

Miles Wilson, the president and CEO of EducationWorks, writes that to help close income gaps for people of color in Philadelphia, we need to focus on careers, not just jobs.

