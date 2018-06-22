Some children separated at border are in Pa., police killings strain entire black communities June 22 | Morning Newsletter

Good morning everyone, it’s Friday and the weekend is nearly upon us. President Trump’s latest move to end his own administration’s policy of forcibly separating families at the U.S. border still raises questions as to what happens to the children who’ve already been separated from their parents. A new study shows that when an unarmed black American is killed by police, the mental impact takes a severe toll on many black Americans, even if they don’t know the person. Finally, if you’re looking some ways to enjoy the start of summer in Philadelphia, I’ve got you covered with several activities that will put you on the water, in the trees or dancing the night away.
— Tauhid Chappell (@tauhidchappell, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Trump’s executive order doesn’t address how the administration plans to reunite the 2,000-plus children already separated from their parents at the U.S. border
Even though Trump has reversed his controversial policy of separating children from their parents at the border, thousands of kids and their families have already been affected by the policy.
As to what happens next remains unclear, as the administration has not announced what they will do to handle more than 2,000 children already in detention centers.
From current reports, there are some of these children in the Pennsylvania region, but how many is still unknown. As of now, Trump’s latest executive order has instructed the Department of Defense to make more space and housing to detain families, and authorizes the construction of new facilities.
A study shows how black mental health is extremely affected by police shootings
A new study gave a detailed account on the mental stress felt by black Americans when an unarmed black American is shot and killed by police. The study, conducted by the University of Pennsylvania, Boston University, and Harvard University, said the mental health burden is nearly comparable to the stress caused by chronic illnesses like diabetes.
“We were hearing from friends and from people on social media that they could not sleep. They were talking about anxiety and feeling depressed,” said Atheendar Venkataramani, one of the study’s co-authors and assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania.
Several factors prompted researchers to start studying the effects of these shootings. In the United States, an unarmed black person is three times more likely to be shot by police than an unarmed white person. In Philadelphia cases like the death of Dennis Plowden Jr, fatally shot by an officer in Philadelphia, and Antwon Rose, who was shot and killed in East Pittsburgh this week, bring the violent nature of these fatal police incidents closer to home.
Here’s how to enjoy several activities now that summer is here in Philadelphia
It’s outdoor weather, and my colleague Grace Dickinson has curated a list of kayaking and canoeing locations around Philadelphia, activities that can help you enjoy the outdoors with minimum energy required. If you really love the water and also want some sand in your life, we have full coverage of all the fun places to explore are the Jersey Shore.
If you’re looking for something more upbeat to expend any leftover energy you have this week, we have you covered. check out our Summer Arts Guide 2018 with a list of concerts, movies and festivals that will be popping up all around the city.
For those who are more adventurous and love high places, head to West Fairmount Park and climb among the trees at Treetop Quest, a sprawling obstacle course that includes 20 zip-lines and 60 obstacles to navigate through. It’s certainly a fun way to spend some time with nature.
What you need to know today
- With their number 10 pick in the draft, the 76ers selected Villanova star Mikal Bridges, which kept a locally-known star at home. Then he was gone. The NBA is a business, after all and the realities of winning are kept at the top of everyone’s minds.
- Southwest passengers whose flight engine blew up in April are now suing the company, alleging the airline failed to take proper safeguards to prevent the blowout that killed one woman and forced an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
- Trump said he’s willing to hear from NFL players as to why they were protesting racial injustice during the National Anthem. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkin, along with three other players, responded positively to Trump’s recent pardon, but said it wasn’t enough in a New York Times op-ed.
- A month after a Philadelphia Inquirer investigation found dangerous levels of asbestos fibers in some of the city’s most rundown elementary schools, the School District is making a concrete effort this summer to start cleaning up the most toxic areas. Want to know if your school has been affected? Use our school checkup tool.
- Would-be robbers tried to get into an ATM in Kensington using a quarter-stick of dynamite to blow up the front and it was all caught on video. Luckily, no one was injured.
- SEPTA is taking the initial steps to be faster and more reliable service by completely redesigning its bus system. The unveiling of this plan is just a small step in making it easier to get around Philadelphia.
Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly
Becoming enlightened. 🐕✌🏼🌞
A post shared by BrittJames (@the_brittjames) on
Doggos and sunsets, not a bad way to end the day. Thanks Britt James for sharing this lovely photo!
That’s Interesting
- Ethos, a mobile barbershop that also has a permanent pop-up space off Market Street, aims to blend the traditional barber vibe with the popular pop-up culture.
- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has unveiled his victims’ advisory panel, which aims to examine and possibly retool the way his office supports victims of crime.
- So it looks like Philadelphians may not get a property tax after all, if the mayor signs off on the latest budget proposal by the city council.
- Would you rather have more job perks like more vacation and free snacks, or a pay raise? A survey shows that small-business employees might not actually want more money.
“I’m not the kind of person who can be defined by only a one-word label. Neither, I hope, are you.“ — Christine M. Flowers, a staff columnist who wants to set the record straight on people’s assumptions about her position as a conservative columnist.
- After a report concluded that race plays a factor in whether you live near toxic waste sites, SEPTA should ask itself why it’s deciding to build a natural gas plant near neighborhoods where poor people or people of color, writes city councilwoman Cindy Bass.
- A black-owned firmed was selected in May to figure out where the city’s missing $26.5 million is. What have they been up to since they were hired, as there’s been no update, columnist Jenice Armstrong writes.
What we’re reading
- TIME magazine unveiled that Donald Trump has landed on their July issue, but not in the way he’d like.
- An eye-opening report by the Associated Press documents that immigrant children, some as young as 14, have claimed they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods of times while in solitary confinement at a detention center in Virginia.
- Calling all millennials: Philadelphia Magazine has a useful reminder that the Millennial Advisory Committee, is hosting their first-ever public forum with Mayor Kenney. It was created to involve millennial voices in discussions around policies, programs or actions in the city.
- In a very quiet move, the city’s Council’s Finance Committee quickly approved a bill that would create 81 tax-free, “keystone opportunity zones” in and around the city, WHYY reported. It’s an attempt to increase commercial development. Here’s what that means for potential business prospects.