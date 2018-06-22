Some children separated at border are in Pa., police killings strain entire black communities June 22 | Morning Newsletter

In this photo, provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who’ve been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas, on Sunday, June 17, 2018. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their parents since April.

Good morning everyone, it’s Friday and the weekend is nearly upon us. President Trump’s latest move to end his own administration’s policy of forcibly separating families at the U.S. border still raises questions as to what happens to the children who’ve already been separated from their parents. A new study shows that when an unarmed black American is killed by police, the mental impact takes a severe toll on many black Americans, even if they don’t know the person. Finally, if you’re looking some ways to enjoy the start of summer in Philadelphia, I’ve got you covered with several activities that will put you on the water, in the trees or dancing the night away.

Even though Trump has reversed his controversial policy of separating children from their parents at the border, thousands of kids and their families have already been affected by the policy.

As to what happens next remains unclear, as the administration has not announced what they will do to handle more than 2,000 children already in detention centers.

From current reports, there are some of these children in the Pennsylvania region, but how many is still unknown. As of now, Trump’s latest executive order has instructed the Department of Defense to make more space and housing to detain families, and authorizes the construction of new facilities.

A new study gave a detailed account on the mental stress felt by black Americans when an unarmed black American is shot and killed by police. The study, conducted by the University of Pennsylvania, Boston University, and Harvard University, said the mental health burden is nearly comparable to the stress caused by chronic illnesses like diabetes.

“We were hearing from friends and from people on social media that they could not sleep. They were talking about anxiety and feeling depressed,” said Atheendar Venkataramani, one of the study’s co-authors and assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Several factors prompted researchers to start studying the effects of these shootings. In the United States, an unarmed black person is three times more likely to be shot by police than an unarmed white person. In Philadelphia cases like the death of Dennis Plowden Jr, fatally shot by an officer in Philadelphia, and Antwon Rose, who was shot and killed in East Pittsburgh this week, bring the violent nature of these fatal police incidents closer to home.

It’s outdoor weather, and my colleague Grace Dickinson has curated a list of kayaking and canoeing locations around Philadelphia, activities that can help you enjoy the outdoors with minimum energy required. If you really love the water and also want some sand in your life, we have full coverage of all the fun places to explore are the Jersey Shore.

If you’re looking for something more upbeat to expend any leftover energy you have this week, we have you covered. check out our Summer Arts Guide 2018 with a list of concerts, movies and festivals that will be popping up all around the city.

For those who are more adventurous and love high places, head to West Fairmount Park and climb among the trees at Treetop Quest, a sprawling obstacle course that includes 20 zip-lines and 60 obstacles to navigate through. It’s certainly a fun way to spend some time with nature.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Doggos and sunsets, not a bad way to end the day. Thanks Britt James for sharing this lovely photo!

That’s Interesting

“I’m not the kind of person who can be defined by only a one-word label. Neither, I hope, are you.“ — Christine M. Flowers, a staff columnist who wants to set the record straight on people’s assumptions about her position as a conservative columnist.

