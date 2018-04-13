Most famous Cosby accuser takes stand, ICE's aggressive tactics in Pa., Philly playoff weekend | Morning Newsletter

Happy Friday, folks. Allergy sufferers in our area are an unlucky bunch this Friday the 13th. The mercury in Philly will approach 80 degrees as the pollen count climbs. Things are also heating up for Philly’s sports teams as the Flyers will look to get back on track in their post-season tilt with their cross-state rival and the Sixers will try to cool down the Heat on Saturday. The Cosby retrial continues following testimony from his most famous accuser, model Janice Dickinson and we continue to highlight our investigative look at the aggressive tactics of ICE when it comes to undocumented immigrants in Pennsylvania.

In 1982, when Janice Dickinson met Bill Cosby, she thought it signaled her next stop in to acting. Fast forward to 2018, and Dickinson has become Cosby’s most well-known accuser.

On Thursday, Dickinson became the fourth woman to testify against Cosby during his sexual assault retrial, airing her allegations against a man she considered “America’s Dad.”

Dickinson added that she wanted to open up about Cosby in her memoir, but didn’t when her publisher and ghost writer warned that Cosby could ruin her career.

The Inquirer and ProPublica joined forces on an investigative project that sheds light on the practices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Pennsylvania. Part Two of the series found that if you’re a local or state police officer that wants to go after undocumented immigrants, there might be no better state to work in than Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia ICE office arrests more immigrants without criminal convictions than any other ICE region in the country.

While the numbers certainly do tell a story, the project also sheds light on the people behind the statistics. As the investigation explains, officers in Pennsylvania have stopped Hispanic drivers, questioned them and their passengers about immigration and detained them without warrants until ICE arrived. Some Latinos born in the U.S. have been impacted as well.

In case you missed it, make sure to read Part One of the series and be on the lookout for Part Three, coming on Monday.

Get your popcorn ready. Sports fans throughout the region will have plenty of post-season action to enjoy this weekend. In case you’re looking for the perfect bar to take in the action, let us help guide you.

Tonight, the Flyers will look to avenge their embarrassing game one loss to the Penguins — a game Claude Giroux called one of the worst of his time in orange and black. Game three is set for Sunday.

On Saturday night, the Wells Fargo Center will host a Sixers playoff game for the first time since 2012. The stadium will be packed with fans as the Sixers try to figure out how to beat the Heat, but don’t expect them to do anything fancy.

