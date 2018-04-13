Most famous Cosby accuser takes stand, ICE's aggressive tactics in Pa., Philly playoff weekend | Morning Newsletter

Happy Friday, folks. Allergy sufferers in our area are an unlucky bunch this Friday the 13th. The mercury in Philly will approach 80 degrees as the pollen count climbs. Things are also heating up for Philly’s sports teams as the Flyers will look to get back on track in their post-season tilt with their cross-state rival and the Sixers will try to cool down the Heat on Saturday. The Cosby retrial continues following testimony from his most famous accuser, model Janice Dickinson and we continue to highlight our investigative look at the aggressive tactics of ICE when it comes to undocumented immigrants in Pennsylvania.
Janice Dickinson testifies about her experience with ‘America’s Dad’ at Cosby retrial
In 1982, when Janice Dickinson met Bill Cosby, she thought it signaled her next stop in to acting. Fast forward to 2018, and Dickinson has become Cosby’s most well-known accuser.
On Thursday, Dickinson became the fourth woman to testify against Cosby during his sexual assault retrial, airing her allegations against a man she considered “America’s Dad.”
Dickinson added that she wanted to open up about Cosby in her memoir, but didn’t when her publisher and ghost writer warned that Cosby could ruin her career.
For cops after undocumented immigrants, it’s a free-for-all in Pennsylvania
The Inquirer and ProPublica joined forces on an investigative project that sheds light on the practices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Pennsylvania. Part Two of the series found that if you’re a local or state police officer that wants to go after undocumented immigrants, there might be no better state to work in than Pennsylvania.
The Philadelphia ICE office arrests more immigrants without criminal convictions than any other ICE region in the country.
While the numbers certainly do tell a story, the project also sheds light on the people behind the statistics. As the investigation explains, officers in Pennsylvania have stopped Hispanic drivers, questioned them and their passengers about immigration and detained them without warrants until ICE arrived. Some Latinos born in the U.S. have been impacted as well.
In case you missed it, make sure to read Part One of the series and be on the lookout for Part Three, coming on Monday.
Philly sports fan’s dream: A post-season packed weekend
Get your popcorn ready. Sports fans throughout the region will have plenty of post-season action to enjoy this weekend. In case you’re looking for the perfect bar to take in the action, let us help guide you.
Tonight, the Flyers will look to avenge their embarrassing game one loss to the Penguins — a game Claude Giroux called one of the worst of his time in orange and black. Game three is set for Sunday.
On Saturday night, the Wells Fargo Center will host a Sixers playoff game for the first time since 2012. The stadium will be packed with fans as the Sixers try to figure out how to beat the Heat, but don’t expect them to do anything fancy.
What you need to know today
- Anyone under supervision for a felony conviction is not allowed to vote in New Jersey. A shocking number of those who can’t vote are African American and a group of advocates is pushing for change.
- Cadets leader George Hopkins resigned after sexual misconduct allegations came to light. The man chosen to replace him has been forced to stepped down after a woman’s claim that she told him Hopkins abused her and nothing was done.
- Opponents say a new policy passed by Philadelphia’s School Reform Commission will unfairly leave charter school programs behind the eight ball. A non-profit that supports charter schools is taking the issue to court.
- The Wharton budget model has been used to analyze the tax cuts of the schools most famous alum — President Trump. The projection says the cuts would increase the country’s debt by trillions in the coming decades.
- Greensgrow Farms, the urban farm in Kensington, needs your help. Their beloved pig Milkshake is recovering from a recent health scare and the farm is hoping community support can help offset the medical costs.
- Dakota Johnson, 8, still feels the impact of the North Philly fire that took away most of her possessions. She finds comfort in a program geared at helping children deal with trauma in a part of the city where devastation has become too common.
- Chris DiJulia, diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, has provided motivation to St. Joe’s women’s basketball team for years. Now, he’s a Hall of Famer.
That’s Interesting
- What’s more Philly than a trip to Wawa? My colleague Stephanie Farr stopped by Wawa Day on Thursday and broke down the 10 most Philly things she witnessed.
- Former NBC10 anchor Renee Chenault-Fattah stepped away from the station after her husband’s conviction on racketeering and other charges, but she’s not done working to tell impactful stories.
- Mark Bookman is a doctoral student at Penn. He uses an electric wheelchair due to a rare disease and his latest project aims to make it easier for others to get around.
- As temperatures rise, we have the beach on the brain but before you stick your toes in the sand, you want take a look at the most bizarre items found on Jersey Shore beaches in 2017.
- Columnist David Murphy thinks the Sixers might be taking the sneaky route when it comes to Joel Embiid’s status for game one of the playoffs. Let the mind games begin.
- An attack ad aimed at Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner, depicted him as a deadbeat dad. So, he went to his daughter for help with a response. If he really wants to escape the ad, it turns out he could just fly away.
- There’s an unprecedented shortage of pilots in the United States, so airlines are breaking up the boys club and recruiting people who traditionally haven’t been pilots: women.
- Look out Villanova hoops fans. One NBA team reportedly hopes to steal Jay Wright away from the Main Line and others are expected to get in line.
Opinions
- “Instead of uniting Americans, Trump once again takes a divisive course by suggesting food stamp recipients who could work are instead receiving taxpayer-funded handouts.“ — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes that President Trump is using a divisive political tactic in painting those who receive food aid as lazy.
- Columnist Stu Bykofsky writes that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is delivering on the drastic changes he promised for the office, but argues the revolution is not happening without some speed bumps.
- Columnist Christine Flowers explains why she views opposition to Pennsylvania’s proposed Down Syndrome Protection Act as an example of the way society has dehumanized unborn life.
What we’re reading
- It must be hard to grow up with a name like Michael Jordan. Creed II star Michael B. Jordan explained just how it feels in an interview with Men’s Health, adding that he doesn’t want to meet the other Michael Jordan — yet.
- According to research, black Americans don’t sleep as well as white Americans. As Vox explains, the lack of sleep could be fueling health disparities and inequality in America.
- One roadway in China is getting ahead of the curve. As Bloomberg explains, the nation is testing out an “intelligent highway” that will use transparent concrete and solar panels to charge electric-vehicle batteries.
- Philly street artist Amberella inspires us with those candy-heart like signs with motivational words on them. And as Philly Mag writes, she also inspires marriage proposals.
- A heated debate has been brewing over who should be the NBA Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons or Donovan Mitchell? Sports Illustrated writers made their picks and it was a clean sweep.
